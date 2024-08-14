George’s Newsletter

Peter Dutton: Australia's Greatest Humanitarian Threat
There’s a reason why Australians should fear Federal Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, from becoming Prime Minister.George’s Newsletter is a…
  
George Hazim
10
Starmer's Reign: War, Racism, Inaction
George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication.
  
George Hazim
10
Totalitarian America: Free Speech Is Dead
If Americans weren’t convinced they’re now living under totalitarian rule, then today’s events should have signalled to everyone their First Amendment…
  
George Hazim
58
Putin Shames US: Proxy War Debacle
Not much can be said that’s complimentary about the US administration.
  
George Hazim
14
Dutton's Demand Endangers Vital Refugee Support
When the United Nations yesterday released its report into the behaviour of nine of its relief agency workers following Hamas’s military operation on…
  
George Hazim
4
Western Media Shields Israel, Demonises Iran
Undoubtedly the media throughout the West remains clueless to how foolish it looks as it continues to pursue painting Iran as a nation hungry for war…
  
George Hazim
11
Biases and Selective Outrage Distort Palestinian Suffering, Reality
It’s difficult to read the work of fellow journalists around matters of global affairs and geopolitics.
  
George Hazim
18
Israeli Soldiers Brutally Rape Prisoner: Atrocities Exceed Nazi Germany's Horrors
It hasn’t been enough the world has had to witness daily the horror of a genocide sanctioned by the US for “little brother” Israel to ethnically cleanse…
  
George Hazim
31
Israeli Killings and Gershkovich Highlight West's Hypocrisy
Israel’s murderous onslaught this week of assassinations and its relentless genocidal mania in Gaza highlight a glaring hypocrisy in how the West…
  
George Hazim
14

July 2024

Shukr Assassination Highlights Israel's Brutal Aggression, Pushes Middle East Toward War
Israel’s desperation to escalate tensions throughout the Middle East ramped up even further today following the assassination of a Hezbollah commander…
  
George Hazim
9
Albanese's Stance Tested: Recognise Palestinian State
When Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese decides to call an election between now and May 2025, it will, to some extent, be a test of his moral…
  
George Hazim
4
Israel's Slaughter of 12 Children in Soccer Bombing Escalates Chances of Middle East War
On Saturday, the village of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese-Israel border may have become the unwitting catalyst that sparks a full-blown war in the Middle…
  
George Hazim
11
