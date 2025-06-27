



Genocide isn’t a glitch in the Israeli system — it is the system.

Behind every massacre, every targeted strike on refugee camps, every calculated blockade of food, water, and medicine lies a state that’s chosen brutality over decency, dominance over dignity.

Israel’s leaders don’t stumble into atrocity; they orchestrate it with cold precision. Why? Because they believe — and have taught generations to believe — that only through permanent war, permanent fear, and permanent suppression of the Palestinian people can their illegitimate project be preserved.

Israel - born through ethnic cleansing in 1948 and has sustained through occupation ever since, has never been able to reconcile its desire for global legitimacy with the undeniable fact of Palestinian existence. Rather than confront that contradiction with honesty or justice, it’s chosen annihilation.

Every war on Gaza, every expansion of settlements, every law that codifies Zionist supremacy over non-Jews within its borders is a reminder: Israel isn’t interested in peace – it’s interested in genocide and erasure.

To admit Palestinians have rights or a rightful place to their home, is to invite the collapse of Israel’s founding narrative — that it’s a moral, democratic refuge for a persecuted people. But that narrative can’t withstand scrutiny.

Israel isn’t a democracy; it’s a rogue ethnostate, powered by military occupation, propped up by Western guilt, and shielded by global silence. It murders and maims not just to defend its borders — but to defend its mythology.

It lashes out again and again.

A recent Harvard University report confirms more than 400,000 Palestinian’s are missing – half of those children. They’re all dead. Put aside any thoughts they may have fled Gaza, these are the innocent, slaughtered at the hands of the demonic ghouls and the criminally insane.

And yet, the refusal of acceptance by world leaders and the narrative of only 52,000 Palestinians have died is delusional fantasy – to accept and confirm the figures are much higher, is an admission Israel is committing a genocide

Children are buried under rubble in Gaza. Ambulances are bombed. Journalists are targeted. Aid workers are shot. The litany of horrors is endless because the mission is permanent. Israel cannot allow a generation of Palestinians to grow up unbroken. They must be exterminated before the martyrdom of their families is avenged upon them. It cannot allow memory, culture, or resistance to survive. Every act of aggression is a pre-emptive strike — not just against Palestinians, but against the truth.

What terrifies Israel most is not rockets, or resistance — it’s recognition. Recognition its founding came at the cost of another people’s dispossession. Recognition its survival has depended on the endless subjugation of those it displaced. Recognition that peace cannot exist without justice, and justice requires accountability.

That fear has metastasised into a cancer of political psychosis — one that fuels genocidal policy, justifies apartheid laws, and turns every child with a keffiyeh into a supposed existential threat – a terrorist.

But Israel’s war isn’t just waged with missiles. It is waged through narrative warfare — a campaign of global manipulation and coercion designed to insulate itself from consequence. From AIPAC in the US to well-funded lobby arms in Australia, Canada, and the UK, Israel has built an international apparatus of pressure and persuasion that smears critics, buys silence, and crushes dissent. Accusations of antisemitism are weaponised to destroy reputations. Journalists who tell the truth are censored or fired. Even world leaders are brought to heel, fearful of speaking out lest they face political retaliation.

It's blackmail not diplomacy. And it works. The US sends over $3bn annually to arm Israel’s occupation. Germany, haunted by its past, supplies submarines to a regime committing war crimes in real time. Australia abstains from UN votes calling for accountability. The International Criminal Court drags its feet. The global order, built on laws and norms, bows before a state that flouts both. Israel has convinced the West it’s survival is sacred — and that Palestinian life is expendable.

What’s being witnessed isn’t a conflict, it’s a slow, systemic extermination — and the world’s complicity makes it possible. Gaza isn’t a battlefield; it’s a laboratory of repression. The West Bank isn’t a disputed territory; it’s the front line of ethnic cleansing. And Jerusalem, that ancient city of many peoples and faiths, is being transformed into a monument of exclusive supremacy.

Yet despite the violence, propaganda, crushing machinery of oppression, Palestinians endure. Their survival — their continued existence — is resistance. It’s testament to a people who’ve been cast as invisible, demonised as terrorists, and abandoned by the very international community that claims to defend human rights. The Palestinian struggle isn’t a sideshow, but the moral barometer of our time.

And here lies Israel’s greatest fear — not that Palestinians will destroy Israel, but they will expose it. That their voices, their stories, their sumoud (steadfastness) will shatter the illusion. That the lie — of a democratic, moral Israel — will no longer hold. Because once that lie collapses, so too does the entire justification for apartheid, occupation, and war.

Israel doesn’t wage war out of strength but out of weakness. It kills because it can’t convince. It bombs because it can’t coexist. Its greatest enemy isn’t Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran — but legitimacy. And that enemy can’t be defeated with drones or tanks. It can only be confronted through truth.