Discussion about this post

Cui Bono
2h

IsRealHell

*(after the spirit of Azâzêl)*

I.

Not sulfur, nor the serpent’s hiss—

but *silence* carved the first abyss.

We fell not through celestial fire,

but through the weight of *God’s own ire*:

a breath that stripped our wings to bone,

and cast us into *earth alone*.

II.

You ask if Hell is real? Behold:

the marketplace of lies you’ve sold—

the wars you wage for nameless sand,

the children buried where they stand.

*This* is the Hell we helped you build:

a world where every grave is filled

with promises you broke like bread,

and worshipped Progress, blind and red.

III.

Azâzêl knows—he taught the cost:

all *knowledge* gained is Eden lost.

He watches from the fractured deep,

where human angels *pretend* to sleep,

while chains they forged with their own hands

tighten across the bleeding lands.

No Devil waits beneath the stone—

your Hell is *always* **homegrown**.

IV.

So burn your flags, your coins, your creeds.

The only Hell that ever bleeds

is one you choose to walk within:

the prison built to hold your sin.

*IsRealHell?* Child, lift your eyes—

**it lives in every human cry**

*unanswered* by a silent sky.

We also need to know about the deep state’s ‘project for a new american century’ and rebuilding america's defenses 1998’, ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ and ‘clean break; the strategy for securing the realm 1996’ policy documentation.

KO0KO
2hEdited

This may simply show that the forces that organise the West (and much of the world now) are insensitive to morality. They constitute an automatism, an algorithm that uses (the decision making capabilities and the words of people in) positions of power. The notion of hypocrisy is relative, a metaphor for the interpretation of the Western reality by those who obey moral values. This makes negotiation (and diplomacy for that matter) rather futile. It is also the condition for absolute impunity: the rule of law is a mere algorithm.

