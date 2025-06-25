Yesterday, Donald Trump’s announcement of a permanent negotiated ceasefire between Iran and Israel was as surprising as the unknown defined terms of its engagement.

Trump’s sale to the world as a diplomatic breakthrough — is in fact nothing more than a ceasefire cloaked in terror. And however, anyone chooses to interpret it as, what it is isn’t a deal designed to de-escalate tensions, but a tactical pause for Israel to regroup, rearm, and resume its long-running campaign of regional domination.

It isn’t peace but preparation for the next war. And Israel wasted no time proving it. Within hours of the agreement coming into effect, Israeli warplanes launched fresh airstrikes near Tehran — a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and a clear indication the entire arrangement is little more than a sham.

Israel continues to rely on the same playbook: provoke, cry victim, then retaliate with overwhelming force. From Gaza to Beirut, Damascus to Tehran, it has carried out assassinations, sabotage operations, and bombings under the guise of pre-emptive self-defence — often with full impunity granted by its Western backers.

Trump’s announced ceasefire is no different. It allows Israel time to catch its breath, reposition its forces, and reset the narrative — painting itself once again as the aggrieved party even as it violates international law and escalates the conflict behind closed doors.

Contrary to the image of a humbled state seeking calm, everyone should recognise Israel’s dishonesty - it will use this ceasefire to reload. Its military objectives remain unchanged: weaken Iran, destabilise Hezbollah, fracture Syria, and continue the occupation and slow-motion destruction of Palestine.

Any moment of quiet is a lull before the next round of aggression — a chance to recalibrate, not retreat.

Israel’s founding history and ongoing existence are rooted in military domination and strategic deception. Whether through its ongoing apartheid in the West Bank, its repeated bombings of Syrian infrastructure, or its extrajudicial killings of Iranian scientists and military officials, Israel has never pursued genuine peace. It seeks submission.

Its aggression isn’t a defensive reflex — it’s a governing principle. And when its actions provoke retaliation, Israel invokes global sympathy and cries foul, casting itself as the eternal victim while committing atrocities that go unpunished. However, social media has opened the world’s eyes to Israel’s decades of its con and came to Israel was never a victim but always the aggressor, the oppressor, the terrorist and the evil demonic state run by a cabal of criminals and murderous thugs.

Exposing Israel for what it is, isn’t about glorifying violence, but a demand to acknowledge who the aggressor is. Iran, along with allies in Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine, isn’t seeking endless war — but it won’t be bullied into silence.

Iran has every right to defend itself, just as the Israel’ hollow cries of having its right too.

Iran has every right to defend its sovereignty and the broader region from a militarised, expansionist, and nuclear-armed state that starts wars, breaks treaties, and punishes resistance with overwhelming brutality.

Israel’s violation of the ceasefire hours after signing it confirms what many already knew - Tel Aviv can’t be trusted. It doesn’t negotiate in good faith, or honour agreements. Israel doesn’t want peace — it wants regional dominance.

The tables have turned for Israel. The terrorist state is finally facing the consequences of its decades-long campaign of bullying, oppression, genocide, and the subjugation of its neighbours. For years, it has operated with impunity — but now it doesn’t like what Iran’s meting out in return. The tide’s turn.

If the Middle East is to have any hope of living in peace — if the genocide of the Palestinian people is ever to end — Israel must be brought to heel. Iran is the only regional power capable of doing so. Not through expansionism, but by standing firm against a crazed regime that destabilises the region under the guise of self-defence and victimhood.

What the US calls diplomacy, the region sees as manipulation. Trump’s ceasefire serves one purpose: to shield Israel from growing international condemnation, give it breathing room to attempt to repair its reputation that it has no chance of ever repairing, and allow it to resume its aggression with renewed legitimacy.

If anyone considers this a step forward it isn’t. What it is is a deliberate smokescreen — a pause cloaked in the language of peace but driven by the machinery of war.

The ceasefire is already broken. The illusion of Israeli restraint has once again crumbled under the weight of missiles and hypocrisy. What the world needs is not more staged agreements or photo ops in Washington. It needs accountability.

If Israel continues to be rewarded for its breaches, its impunity will only grow. And so will the resistance against it.

This isn’t the dawn of peace. It’s the intermission between acts in a play written by a state that thrives on war and cries foul when challenged. The ceasefire was never a solution — it was a setup.

And the world should stop pretending otherwise.