roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
5h

The short answer to your title question is: They shouldn't.

Trump could have stopped this genocide long ago. All he had to do was stop providing funding and armaments to Israel and issue a condemnation of the brutality and illegality of the collective punishment of Palestinians and the illegal settlement and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Trump is as complicit in this genocide and breach of the Genocide Convention and International Humanitarian Law as well as the Law of Warfare as is Netanyahu who, by now, ought to have been arrested and sent to the Hague for trial.

Trump could also have used his bluster and bullying leverage to pressure other western governments, such as those of the UK, Australia & several European nations, to condemn Israel's actions, stop any trade and impose sanctions.

As for Netanyahu and Israeli spokes-people, they consistently lie through their teeth with blatant and almost unbelievable audacity, given that the World can see what is happening on their tv screens, despite Israel's attempts to prevent it by denying journalists access, and killing them at will.

I will probably not be alive to see it but I am quite sure - so sure that I'll make the prophecy - the United States, Israel, Trump and Netanyahu will be condemned by history as criminal pariahs responsible for the worst human persecution since that of the National Socialists in the 1930s and 1940s.

Trump, Netanyahu and their allies and supporters must either be human beings who somehow don't ever need to sleep or otherwise are psychopaths and sociopaths, for had they an ounce of humane conscience and/or respect for the life of others, they would not be able to sleep.

I have no religion, not least because of situations such as has occurred in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October 2023 and the mindless armed conflicts, persecution, destruction, prejudice, hatred and war that through the ages has set human beings against one another and caused unimaginable horrow, maiming and death.

It is time that humanity matured and stopped indulging in indoctrination of mythical beliefs and, instead, gave time, thought and practise to discussing, teaching, funding and practising peace and collaboration and respect for the life and dignity of every living creature.

Frankly, in almost 80 years on this Earth and having witnessed directly or indirectly, a large number of conflicts and tragedies and megalomaniacs, I never anticipated carnage and hypocrisy on the scale of that of Netanyahu and Trump - two criminals at the head of nations. I have no idea how much life I have left but I never want to witness this again and I doubt that I will smile again until I know that this monstrous tragedy has ended and Netanyahu and Trump are being made to account for their crimes, which are certainly as aggregious as those of the leaders of the Third Reich.

SBuff
4h

Dear George, Please cover the British Medical Association voting for severing ties with the Israeli Medical Association. Happened last week. Just starting to make waves. Please see Neve Gordon’s X account.

