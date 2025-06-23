Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s open support for Donald Trump’s attack on Iran should have every Australian worried about where the country’s heading.

Today, Wong again showed that when it comes to matters of international morality, sovereignty, and the rule of law, Australia’s foreign policy is more about subservience than independence or integrity.

Yesterday, Trump ordered a series of co-ordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities—Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan—in what he claimed was a “pre-emptive strike” to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Yet the strike came without any credible evidence of an imminent threat, and no authorisation from the United Nations Security Council. Iran, a sovereign nation under no international sanctions at the time, hadn’t violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or made any aggressive move towards the US or its allies.

Instead of condemning the illegality of the attacks, Wong backed them.

Within hours of the attack, Wong’s office issued a statement echoing Washington’s talking points about “security in the region” and the “need to deter Iranian escalation.” The statement lacked so much substance, scrutiny, or decency it read like a press release issued by Washington than that of an Australian Foreign Minister.

Instead Australia has shown it has capitulated.

Rather than stand with the international community in defence of sovereignty and peace, Wong chose to stand with Trump—who many around the world consider a war criminal - whose erratic foreign policy has already plunged multiple regions into chaos. Wong’s support reveals not only a staggering ignorance of international law, but a terrifying readiness to enable war crimes in exchange for continued favour from Washington.

Wong’s open support fails a basic understanding - Iran didn’t attack the US. The sites bombed are long-established and heavily monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Isfahan, in particular, functions largely as a uranium conversion and fuel production site—not a nuclear weapons facility.

Wong has clearly shown she and the Australian Government are supporters of war crimes and murder.

Trump’s action wasn’t one of defence, but rather a political stunt. And Australia’s endorsement reveals how little regard this government has for legality, diplomacy, or peace.

Wong is a repeat offender. It’s not the first time she’s demonstrated a lack of credibility on global issues. Her repeated refusal to condemn Israeli atrocities in Gaza, her failure to vote in support of Palestinian statehood at the UN, and now her backing of America’s illegal war on Iran show a consistent pattern: if the crime is committed by a US ally, Australia will turn a blind eye—or worse, it becomes a cheer leader.

Australia is failing to show considered foreign policy leadership – instead its advocating moral failure.

Under Wong and the Albanese government, Australia has transformed from a respected middle power committed to multilateral diplomacy, into a state that enables imperial violence and celebrates militarism. Australia now support’s bombing sovereign nations with no Security Council approval. It defends war criminals because of political alliance and accepts Australia’s foreign policy isn’t its own but dictated from Washington and Tel Aviv.

For all of Wong’s talk of diplomacy, she’s shown she lacks the basic judgement, courage, and principle required to be Australia’s chief diplomat. Australia has some great foreign ministers, and those greats who held the poprtfolio in the past, would have recognised the gravity of the moment. A true diplomat would have issued a call for restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue—not thrown her support behind a bombing campaign that could ignite a regional war.

Wong’s performance is embarrassing and dangerous.

By aligning Australia with Trump’s aggression and giving political cover to illegal acts of war, Wong hasn’t only damaged Australia’s international reputation but placed it on the wrong side of history.

Australia’s no longer a peace-loving nation, but a perpetrator by association.

Trump’s rationale for the strike— it would be “the last one” and would stop Iran from becoming a nuclear threat—was as absurd as it was inflammatory. Iran has never produced a nuclear weapon. Its compliance with the JCPOA and NPT treaties has been verified numerous times. The reality is that this was not about disarmament. It was about dominance and the attempt to fracture BRICS and enforce regime change.

It’s the desperate act of a declining superpower seeking to reassert its influence in the Middle East. And in jumping to support it, Australia has declared it too is prepared to support illegal violence if it preserves the crumbling architecture of American empire.

There was a time when Australia stood up for international law, the sovereignty of nations, and diplomacy grounded in principle.

Under Wong’s foreign policy leadership, Australia is now a nation that will endorse bombing sovereign nations, condone the crimes of settler-colonial states like Israel, and blindly follow a US president facing war crime accusations.

This isn’t the behaviour of a sovereign, ethical country but of a satellite state—unthinking, unprincipled, and all too willing to support murder if the price is the comfort of alliance.

Wong has shown she’s a failed the foreign policy role in every major foreign policy test that has required courage and conscience. She’s a follower, not a leader. A career politician, not a diplomat. An apologist, not a voice for peace.

The lies continue.