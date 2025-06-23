George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
5h

Here's a piece of advice to you you imbecile - fuck if.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
4h

“War Never Changes"

The fields are green where poppies grow,

Yet blood still seeps in rows below.

The drums still beat, the banners fly,

And mothers’ sons still go to die.

The speeches roar with righteous fire,

The young march forth, their hearts aspire—

But mud and smoke and screams remain,

The same old tale, the same old pain.

The generals plot on maps so wide,

While soldiers bleed in crimson tide.

The names, the guns, the faces turn,

Yet history’s flames still rage and burn.

From spear to sword, from bomb to drone,

The cries echo in blood and bone.

The world may shift, the years rearrange,

But war—oh war—it never changes.

May you reap what you have sown!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture