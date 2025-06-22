Donald Trump today lit the fuse to a global ticking time bomb, if it hadn’t already been lit.

His ordering of airstrikes on Iran’s three nuclear sites, crossed a line from which it may never return.

In a brazen and illegal act of aggression, American forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s major nuclear sites—Natanz, Fordow, and Arak—killing hundreds, decimating infrastructure, and lighting the fuse for a regional inferno that now threatens to engulf the globe.

The implications are nothing short of apocalyptic.

With Iran promising fierce retaliation and US military bases across the Middle East now squarely in the crosshairs, the era of American impunity has come to a crashing end. More than 90,000 US troops in Iraq, Syria, the Gulf States and the broader region now face the certainty of reprisal.

Washington has not merely started another war—it has provoked the beginning of the end of its empire.

Insiders confirm what many feared: this is America’s last roll of the dice. Facing global isolation, economic decline, and the rising tide of BRICS-led multipolarity, the US has chosen violence over diplomacy, hoping a regional war will buy it more time as the dollar teeters and US influence evaporates.

Trump, who returned to the Oval Office, justified the strikes with a chillingly flippant message to the press:

“That’s it. We hit them. There won’t be another one. It’s over.”

But nothing could be further from the truth.

Trump’s hollow assurance is a grotesque underestimation of Iran’s resolve. The Islamic Republic has not only vowed never to bow to American pressure—it has made clear that revenge will be swift, strategic, and total.

Tehran is not looking to survive this conflict. It’s looking to emerge from it stronger, freer, and surrounded by allies, not occupiers.

Iranian leadership, flanked by Hezbollah, Syria, the Houthis, and an increasingly unified Iraqi resistance, has declared the US and Israeli governments as “hostile rogue regimes” and has begun activating a multi-front response. The Axis of Resistance is no longer a slogan—it’s now a battlefield doctrine.

In the days following Israel’s June 13 war crime—a missile strike on Isfahan airport—the region had already been on edge. But today’s strikes mark a point of no return. Iran, now fully justified under international law to respond to an unprovoked act of war, is expected to strike back with missiles, drones, and proxy forces capable of reaching every US base in the region.

The US has now condemned itself to military humiliation, economic collapse, and moral isolation.

The illegal attack on Iran is not about nuclear weapons. Iran’s nuclear sites have long been monitored by the IAEA. It’s about control – currency – and the US trying to prevent the rise of BRICS and the de-dollarisation of the global economy.

With Iran joining BRICS+ and moving oil trade to Yuan and Yubles, the US views Tehran as a threat to its last remaining pillar of dominance: the petrodollar. Attacking Iran is the frantic gasp of an empire choking on its own hubris. Washington knows it can’t survive a world where it no longer dictates the terms.

But China and Russia know this too—and they won’t let a key partner fall.

The US’s bombings today places the world one false move away from global nuclear war. Russia has already placed strategic forces on alert. China has sent naval fleets toward the Persian Gulf. NATO remains divided and nervous. And the UN, neutered by US veto power, sits powerless.

If diplomacy can’t intervene—and it appears the US has no interest in it—the world is looking at the most dangerous moment in human history since 1962.

Attacking Iran bears the fingerprints of two men who have turned deception into strategy and war crimes into campaign platforms -Trump and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, already on trial domestically and internationally reviled for his genocidal war on Gaza, has long sought to drag the US into direct war with Iran.

Today, he succeeded. Trump, for his part, has again shown his idea of leadership is maximum carnage with zero consequences. Both have killed thousands, endangered millions, and placed the world on the brink of oblivion.

The ICC must issue arrest warrants—not symbolic ones, but binding, enforceable, and global. If it doesn’t, it will confirm what the world already suspects - international justice is a tool of the powerful, not a shield for the oppressed.

The hour is late but not lost.

Russia and China must act decisively—not just in words, but with coordinated military and economic support for Iran. If they fail to do so, the message to the world will be clear - the US and Israel can commit any crime without consequence.

If they do—boldly, legally, and multilaterally—then this moment of fire and fear could mark the beginning of something new: a world where imperialism is finally buried, and where nations like Iran, long smeared as villains, are seen for what they truly are—pillars of resistance against Western tyranny.