George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Stevenson's avatar
Andy Stevenson
8m

Beyond ‘Operational Experience’ I can see nothing but sycophancy. Albo is a good little lapdog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture