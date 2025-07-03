George’s Newsletter

Cui Bono
9h

"The Murdered Dead Cry Out"

The murdered dead cry out—

Not in words, but in the wind

that rattles the bones of barren trees,

in the hush of rivers running red,

in the echoes of footsteps

fading down midnight streets.

They speak in the silence

between heartbeats,

in the hollows of eyes

that once held light.

Their voices are the cracks

in the foundation of the world,

the fractures we paper over

with promises and prayers.

They do not ask for vengeance—

only remembrance.

Not for tears—

but for the truth to tear

the shroud of forgetting.

The murdered dead cry out,

and the living must choose:

to cover their ears

or to answer.

Davina
8h

Those in the US must think we are all idiots not to notice that there's always this insulting addendum: If Hamas agrees. If Hamas keeps to the deal. If Hamas... and your own ifs.

How about being honest? If Israel doesn't break the deal again. Will Israel agree to the deal this time? How long before Israel breaks the agreement? Can we trust Israel to stick to the agreement as Hamas has done, every time?

Can we trust Drumpf not to have another plan going. Does Israel need more weapons after sending so many uselessly to Iran? Does the US need more time to build the 5,000Lb bombs it makes to kill Gazan children living in tents?

Just because Drumpf and and his Jewish son-in-law want to make a few billion dollars out of real estate deals in Palestinian Gaza, why the hell would we believe any lie coming out of Drumpf's lying mouth, or satanyahoo's?

