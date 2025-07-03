



If anyone doubts the true intentions behind Trump’s proposed ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, they should look to recent so-called truces and the Iran deal of two weeks ago. Each, nothing more than a tactical con—pauses designed not for peace but to allow Israel to rearm and regroup. Whether targeting Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran, the intent has been deception. Now the US is preparing to attack Iran again.

The so-called ceasefire proposal floated by the US is disingenuous. It’s strategic deception designed to lull the world into momentary silence while Israel finalises the mass extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.

Behind the polished language of "hostage negotiations" and "proximity talks" lies a brutal truth - this is genocide in real-time, broadcast to a world whose largely chosen to look away.

Netanyahu’s vow there’ll never be a “Hamastan” isn’t about defeating a militant group—it’s about erasing Palestinian identity, political will, and existence. His chilling promise to “eliminate them down to the ground” isn’t metaphor but policy, carried out with American weapons, diplomatic cover, and, American theatrics masquerading as mediation.

Trump’s 60-day ceasefire proposal—marketed as a humanitarian breakthrough—is a smokescreen - a Trojan horse intended to secure the return of Israeli hostages, only to clear the path for Israel’s military to unleash its deadliest assault yet, unencumbered by concerns of collateral damage or domestic pressure.

With hostages removed from the battlefield, Netanyahu’s forces will be free to complete what many are now calling a “Final Solution” for Gaza.

The death toll is already staggering. Over 400,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered in the past 21 months. Children’s bodies rot beneath rubble. Mothers give birth in tents. Famine and disease ravage those who survive the bombs. It’s not a war, but the calculated eradication of a people.

Yet Trump and Netanyahu offensively speak of “deals” and “positive signs.” The only signs visible in Gaza are the scorched remains of entire neighbourhoods and the haunted eyes of starving children — it’s butchery in a suit and tie and not diplomacy.

While Netanyahu boasts of never allowing Hamas to rule Gaza again, the subtext is clear: no Palestinian-led government will ever be permitted to exist unless it bows to Israeli control. The message is unmistakable—Palestinians are to be subjugated, not self-determined. Resistance, political or armed, will be met with annihilation.

Luxury real estate broker turned diplomat, Steve Witkoff—is no peace negotiator, but is emblematic of Trump’s transactional politics: strip away the humanity, and everything becomes a deal. Palestinians - reduced to bargaining chips, the dead counted like poker tokens in a high-stakes game where only Israeli interests matter.

The hostage terms proposed—eight released on day one, two on day fifty, and a handful of bodies exchanged for Palestinian prisoners—mask the grotesque power imbalance at play. For each “deal,” Israel demands total control of Gaza’s future, including the right to continue bombing at will, blockading aid, and arresting thousands without trial.

It isn’t negotiating. Instead, its coercion backed by drones.

Still, Palestinians remain undeterred. Hamas—whether viewed as resistance or regime—hasn’t collapsed under Israeli assault. The siege hasn’t extinguished Palestinian determination, it’s hardened it. The myth of Israeli invincibility lies in ruins among the collapsed towers of Gaza.

Netanyahu has failed. Hamas has won; it’s united Palestinians, galvanized international outrage, and shattered the illusion of Israeli moral superiority. Every bomb the “Genocidal Psychopath” drops deepens Israel’s isolation and fuels a new generation of resistance.

Meanwhile, the US stands guilty as a co-conspirator. Consistent vetoes at the UN, blank-check military aid, and now its manipulative ceasefire ploy only confirms Washington has abandoned any pretence of neutrality. Trump’s invitation to the “Boss” to visit the White House next week isn’t diplomacy—but an endorsement of genocide.

There can’t be peace under occupation, or negotiations when one side holds all the weapons and the other is left with just rubble and resolve. A ceasefire without justice isn’t peace—it is preparation for more killing.

This is extermination and not collateral damage, but deliberate slaughter - settler-colonialism backed by imperial power.

Palestinians aren’t hostages to be traded. They’re people fighting for survival, for dignity and liberation. Palestinians have never been the problem—but the proof Israel’s decades-long apartheid regime has failed to crush the spirit of resistance.

Netanyahu may declare there’ll be no Hamastan. Realistically however, there’ll be no peace, security, or legitimacy for Israel or its enablers until Palestine is free—from the river to the sea.

No ceasefire can pause that truth.