Whatever Israel defines itself to be, its delusion of exceptionalism isn't the reality of what it's shown the world for decades — a cabal of evil.

Israel is the international community's escapee — the inmate of a psychiatric ward for the criminally insane — unhinged, violently deranged, and maniacal. It runs rampant because it’s been allowed to feast uncontrollably on the misery of slaughter and death.

Buried beneath the rubble of Gaza is Israel’s genocide — filled is its air with disease, the stench of death, the ghosts of inhabitants and their lingering memories. Gaza has always been Israel’s slaughterhouse.

And yet, the world looks on — some with guilt, many with indifference, and a few with grotesque complicity. But for the billions who see past the Israeli propaganda machine, there is no ambiguity left. What Israel wages in Gaza is not a war. It is extermination — carried out with glee, filmed with pride, and defended with scripture. The so-called “only democracy in the Middle East” is nothing more than a militarised theocracy hell-bent on domination.

The Zionist rage that fuels this machine isn’t about defence. It is about erasure. From the river to the sea, Israel’s vision of security is a horizon scrubbed clean of Palestinian life — an uninhabited silence where children once played and families once lived. It’s in this vision Israel finds its deepest pathology: an identity forged in permanent war, unable to function without the presence of a weaker, bleeding other.

In Gaza, Israel has returned to the methods of history’s darkest regimes: sieges, starvation, indiscriminate bombing, ethnic cleansing disguised as counterterrorism. Each airstrike echoes with a message — not just to Palestinians, but to the region: We will break you. We will outlast your sorrow. We will outkill your resistance.

But this isn't just about Palestine. Israel’s mania is pan-regional. Its ambition extends into Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, meddling in every sovereign nation it views as an obstacle. Whether through Mossad assassinations, illegal surveillance networks, or lobbying power across Western capitals, Israel behaves not as a state among others, but as a divine entity exempt from international law — a rogue with nuclear weapons and no accountability.

The irony is biblical. A state born out of theft inflicts evil and trauma with the mechanical efficiency of an empire gone mad. Israel is in fact a death cult — one that programs drones and tanks not just with software, but with supremacist ideology. Zionism, in its contemporary form, is not a liberation movement — it is a doctrine of racial superiority built on piles of Arab bodies.

And this, more than anything, is why the world is turning. Not just in the Global South, where solidarity with Palestine has always run deep, but in the West, where people now openly defy their governments to denounce the carnage. Students occupy universities. Journalists resign. Diaspora Jews cry out, “Not in our name.” The edifice is cracking.

At some point, even the most stubborn of imperial allies must ask: what kind of friend demands your silence as it bombs refugee camps? What kind of democracy blocks food and water and calls it self-defence? What kind of civilisation makes war on hospitals, poetry, and the unborn?

Israel is unsustainable. A society can’t endlessly brutalise and expect to survive on fear alone and occupy forever and believe there will be no consequence. It can’t incinerate its neighbours and not expect to choke on the ashes.

The hatred Israel now feels from the world isn’t irrational. It’s earned revulsion of a species watching its worst impulses condoned and funded in broad daylight. Israel is no longer viewed as a misunderstood nation under siege — it’s now seen for what it is: a fascist project with apocalyptic tendencies.

Netanyahu may quote the Bible. Katz may threaten war on all fronts. The IDF may post drone footage like it's a video game. But none of that alters the truth: it’s not security but sadism.

Behind the smokescreen of “never again” is a sinister new motto: again and again, until no Palestinian is left to bury the dead.

Israel has never had a soul to lose. Any country that normalises the sound of children screaming beneath rubble, that turns war crimes into political strategy, isn’t sick – but evil — and it thrives only because the world, especially the West, is too cowardly to call it by its name – sitting silent and compliant.