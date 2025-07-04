As has long been the case in the upper echelons of business and government, an unsavoury element operates not in the public interest or for what is just, but in pursuit of self-interest or allegiance to external powers. That’s the very definition of corruption.

Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians—driven by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s obsessive push for regional dominance—and the international community’s moral failure to act decisively, underscores that reality.

ABC journalist Antoinette Lattouf, an Australian of Lebanese descent, is a case study in how this influence operates. In December 2023, she was sacked from a casual five-day presenting role on ABC Radio Sydney after sharing a Human Rights Watch post on Instagram highlighting Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Behind her dismissal were powerful pro-Israel lobby groups who, according to court evidence, pressured ABC executives. Management complied—promptly terminating Lattouf without a formal hearing, due process, or union consultation.

Following a lengthy legal battle, Australia’s Federal Court ruled in June 2025 that the ABC had unlawfully sacked Lattouf in violation of the Fair Work Act and its own enterprise agreement. The court awarded her $70,000 in compensation for non-economic loss, with a further hearing set to determine potential penalties against the broadcaster. The ruling marked a significant blow to those who seek to silence journalists exposing human rights abuses in Gaza.

Lattouf’s case highlighted a disturbing reality: she was targeted not just because of her Lebanese heritage, but because she dared to speak publicly against Israeli aggression. She became a victim of political censorship veiled in bureaucratic justification.

Now, another Lebanese Australian has walked the same tightrope.

Earlier this year, Creative Australia announced that artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino would represent Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale. Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, in 1965, Sabsabi migrated to Australia in 1978 during the Lebanese civil war. He settled in Western Sydney and developed a multidisciplinary art practice exploring spirituality, identity, displacement, and social justice.

Dagostino, a seasoned curator with more than 25 years of experience, is Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement at the University of Sydney, overseeing the Chau Chak Wing Museum and the Seymour Centre. The pair were celebrated for their visionary artistic partnership—until they were abruptly removed from the Biennale project just days after the announcement.

At the centre of the controversy was a 2007 video installation by Sabsabi titled You, which features a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Although the work is widely understood to be critical and reflective, its existence was seized upon by Liberal Senator Claire Chandler in Parliament. The result: media outcry, political interference, and institutional panic.

Creative Australia caved to the pressure, rescinding the appointment with little transparency and no engagement with the affected artists. The move triggered an immediate backlash. More than 4,000 artists and cultural leaders signed a petition calling for reinstatement. Prominent board members including Lindy Lee and head of visual arts Mikala Tai resigned in protest.

In response to the scandal, Creative Australia commissioned a review by consultancy Blackhall & Pearl, which found that the sacking was riddled with “missteps, assumptions and missed opportunities,” and lacked proper risk assessment protocols.

On July 2, 2025, justice prevailed. Creative Australia formally reinstated Sabsabi and Dagostino. Acting Chair Wesley Enoch issued a public apology for the “hurt and pain” caused by the earlier decision. The artists accepted the offer, expressing their hope that the agency had learned from its failings.

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke welcomed the decision, stating clearly that Sabsabi’s work does not promote terrorism and is instead a legitimate cultural exploration of complex global themes. On the other side, Liberal MP Julian Leeser condemned the reinstatement, calling it an affront to “Australian values.”

The episode raises disturbing questions about how lobby groups and media pressure are increasingly influencing cultural and political decision-making in Australia. What began as an artistic appointment became a national flashpoint revealing the deep fault lines in Australia’s cultural independence.

Both the Lattouf and Sabsabi cases show how public institutions—from national broadcasters to cultural agencies—are vulnerable to external lobbying, ideological intimidation, and political interference. These institutions, entrusted with impartiality and public interest, instead compromised their mandates to appease power.

More broadly, the controversy has spotlighted how artists and journalists from Arab and Muslim backgrounds face unique scrutiny, particularly when their work confronts Israeli policy. Sabsabi’s reinstatement is a win—but it came at the cost of trust in an institution that folded under pressure.

The Venice Biennale, is an event synonymous with international cultural dialogue, it has now become a battleground for much more - a test of Australia’s willingness to stand by artistic freedom and resist political intimidation.

If Australia is to live up to its democratic ideals, it must ensure its public institutions serve Australians, not the powerful.