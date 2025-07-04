George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
Thank you Roger and yes it is the tip of the Ice berg.

roger hawcroft
This piece ought to be read widely.

Far too many have little understanding, if any, of how powerful censorship, in any form, can be or how it, inevitably, reflects and promotes the self-interested views of a particular cohort or individual.

*No group* ought to be prevented from making its case through publication, media, discussions or other appropriate means. Where a view or issue is particularly controversial or provocative, then rather than banning or censoring it, alternative arguments and views ought to be released and the whole put into context.

Freedom of expression either exists or it doesn't. As soon as some particular view is allowed to suppress another, then freedom of expression is ended.

Unfortunately, many people seem to believe that swearing, irreligious, aggressive, foul, unpalatable and other views should not be allowed and that those making them should be penalised in some way. This is a simplistic view that makes no sense if examined. Shutting people up, censoring their writing, banning their films or whatever, changes little, if anything. Indeed, in many instances it will actually highlight and draw attention to precisely what it is being sought to hide. An old adage suggests: "Better the devil you know than the devil you don't." Whilst I have no belief in 'devils' per se, the meaning is clear and I agree with it, Sun Tsu gave similar advice when he reputedly advised: "Keep your friends close but your enemies closer."

The cases mentioned in your article are examples of the 'relatively' insidious way in which censorship and suppression of views takes place. They may seem far from 'insidious' to those who take the time and make the effort to be well informed or those who have a particular interest in the areas where these misdeeds took place. The reality is, though, that the vast majority of the public would probably take little or no notice of them, even should they come across their mention.

Just as children must be protected from themselves, i.e. their own undeveloped understandings and appreciation of various dangers, so must the general populace. Those who are aware of the wider potential and actual consequences of such events may quite readily make the mistake of assuming that such awareness will be widespread. I think not.

Our governmental system, laws, institutions, religions, schooling and social 'norms' all take a part in forming our attitudes, what we accept, what we respect, what we consider to be our own rights and what we consider to be the rights of others. Indeed, my observation is that most are unaware of just how much of that which they consider to be their own view, opinion or belief is actually a mix of implanted ideas that they have *learned* - but more by *rote* than in the sense of achievement of understanding. Not least, this is because our society, particularly during schooling, (which is more about socialisation than education), teaches us to seek *answers* and not only answers but *the answer* and to accept it when we find or are given whatever is presented as having that status. In fact, of course, there is rarely a single answer and, in any case, true learning is derived from *asking questions* and it is rare to find that being taught, other than perhaps in philosophy classes - probably totally absent in our schools and largely removed from our higher education institutions.

We are taught, as well, to *not rock the boat*, for that is presented as rude, disrespectful, disruptive, trouble-causing or worse.

So, the stage is already set. The events referred to in your article are, I suggest, the proverbial *tip of the iceberg* and that such incidents of a lesser or greater degree are taking place every day almost everywhere. I have suffered them myself on more than one occasion.

I ought to shut up, so I will.

Take care. Stay safe.

r.

