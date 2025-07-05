George’s Newsletter

Luis Ascui
15h

The Israeli government’s military campaign in Gaza has not only drawn widespread condemnation for its devastating humanitarian toll but has also placed Jewish communities worldwide in an untenable position. By persistently equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism, the state and its staunch supporters have created a dangerous dynamic in which legitimate political opposition is silenced while genuine anti-Jewish bigotry is cynically instrumentalized. This conflation does not serve Jewish safety—it endangers it.

One of the most disturbing consequences is the growing hostility faced by Jewish individuals abroad, regardless of their actual stance on Israel. Those who remain silent risk being lumped together with the Israeli state’s actions, while those who vocally defend its policies further reinforce the perception that Jewish identity and Zionism are inseparable. This false linkage plays directly into the hands of both the Israeli government and actual antisemites, who thrive on the narrative that Jews everywhere bear responsibility for Israel’s conduct.

Yet this crisis also presents an opportunity—and an urgent imperative—for Jews in the diaspora to challenge this damaging conflation. While many have long criticized Israel’s policies, the current moment demands broader, louder dissent. Staying silent is no longer neutral; it enables the assumption that Jewish communities universally endorse or excuse Israel’s actions. Organized Jewish opposition to the war, occupation, and apartheid policies would not only help reclaim the distinction between Judaism and Zionism but also weaken the weaponization of antisemitism as a shield for state violence.

The reality is that Israel’s conduct is not just a threat to Palestinians—it is a self-inflicted crisis for Jewish people globally. The more the state claims to act in the name of all Jews, the more it fuels backlash against them. Breaking this cycle requires Jewish communities to actively, publicly reject the idea that Israel speaks for them. Otherwise, they remain trapped in a narrative where their safety is held hostage to a government whose actions they may not support. The path forward must include both solidarity with Palestinian liberation and an insistence that Jewish identity cannot be reduced to a political allegiance—least of all to a state committing atrocities in their name.

Carol McMahon
14h

They conflated all Palestinians with Hamas who they demonized as terrorists when they were/are actually freedom fighters. So it’s only karma that all 🧃 are stigmatized by the actions of israelis, given israel is a jewi$h ethnostate. Moreover, isreali jewi$h actions over the past 75+ years have been abhorrent. No sugar coating now that the world sees the truth. They all aided, abetted and tacitly supported that evil state.

