It seems Australia’s political leadership are fond of subservience. Former Prime Ministers Paul Keating and Gough Whitlam could never be accused of bending the knee.

But Labor heavyweight like Foreign Minister Penny Wong is.

Wong’s demand “Iran must come to the table” following Israel’s brazen and illegal June 13, 2025, attack on Iran isn’t just diplomatically hollow—it’s morally bankrupt.

Her remarks, made to Sky News, reveal a deep failure to understand both the legality of international conflict and the power dynamics driving instability in the Middle East. Instead of standing up for truth and the rules-based order Australia claims to uphold, Wong chose to echo the talking points of Washington and Tel Aviv, ignoring Israel’s role as the aggressor.

The June 13 attack, carried out by Israel deep within Iranian territory, was a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Israel didn’t respond to an armed attack; it launched an unprovoked attack —once again violating international law. Iran’s retaliatory strikes, measured and focused on military targets, fall well within its right to self-defence under Article 51.

Yet in Wong’s ill-informed and naïve perception, the conflict hinges solely on Iran. “Iran must come to the table,” she insisted. “That’s the fastest way out of danger for the globe.” Her statement is both deeply misleading and diplomatically irresponsible. It fails to acknowledge Iran was the target of an illegal assault that killed dozens and endangered regional peace. Wong’s refusal to call out Israel’s criminality exposes a disturbing willingness to sacrifice Australia’s foreign policy integrity for political expediency.

Wong’s position also whitewashes the reality of Israel’s long-standing campaign of aggression—not just against Iran, but across the region. From Lebanon to Syria, Iraq to Gaza, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes over the past decade, often without provocation and always with impunity. Its ambition is no secret: regional hegemony.

As long as Iran remains strong, sovereign, and defiant, Israel’s dream of uncontested dominance remains out of reach. That is the real reason for these attacks—not nuclear fears, but power projection.

Despite this, Wong continues to falsely frame Iran as the destabilising actor. She asserts “Iran must stop any nuclear weapons program” ignoring the clear findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has never confirmed an active weapons program in Iran. In fact, Iran complied with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) until it was sabotaged by Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018.

The current escalation has little to do with nuclear ambitions and everything to do with Israel exploiting regional tensions to destroy a rival and seeking regime change.

What Wong’s statement truly reveals is her desire to remain aligned with US-Israeli narratives, even at the expense of the truth.

Australia under her leadership is no longer an honest broker but a complicit actor in a global double standard. When Israel bombs, Wong says nothing. When Iran responds, she demands surrender.

Her call for Iran to “choose a different path” reeks of hypocrisy. Why must Iran always be the one to de-escalate? Why is Israel never called upon to stop its assassinations, bombings, and open defiance of international norms? The answer lies in Wong’s desperation to maintain favour with Australia’s traditional allies, no matter how corrupt their foreign policy may be.

Even more concerning is the moral cowardice underlying Wong’s public statements. As Foreign Minister, she has a duty to represent the Australians with integrity, independence, and principle. Instead, she’s chosen to insert herself into headlines with sweeping, simplistic declarations that expose her lack of understanding and her eagerness to follow rather than lead.

Wong’s failed diplomatically — she’s a complicit participant.

If Wong truly cared about the region’s safety, she’d be calling for an independent international investigation into Israel’s June 13 strike. She’d condemn the targeting of sovereign nations without Security Council approval and demand accountability from Israel, not obedience from Iran. Yet, she plays to the cameras, absolves the aggressor, and vilifies the victim.

The Iranian government is right to see through this charade. US and Israeli military dominance is waning and multipolarity is rising, Iran is no longer willing to bow to Western threats wrapped in diplomatic platitudes. Wong might want to be part of the global conversation, but right now, all she’s offering is noise.

History won’t look kindly on the silent—or worse, those who applauded—when international law was shattered. Wong had a chance to show leadership; however, she’s shown who she supports.