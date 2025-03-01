If you're a lover of boxing and the physical demands it poses, then today's White House press conference between Donald Trump and Volodomyr Zelenskyy would have set you up for a title fight of fascinating perspectives .

What was meant to be a diplomatic meeting between the two —joined by Vice President J.D. Vance—deteriorated into a public spectacle that underscored the West’s crumbling credibility on the world stage. What began as a discussion on continued US support for Ukraine against Russia turned into a heated argument, revealing fractures in Western unity, the failures of American foreign policy, and a shifting world order that Washington refuses to acknowledge.

The atmosphere in the White House soured almost immediately as Trump, visibly frustrated, accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III.” Trump's patience for Ukraine’s demands wore thin, with the president openly questioning why the US should continue funding a war that serves neither American interests nor global stability.

Trump, in his signature blunt style, reportedly told Zelenskyy:

“You need to start thinking about a deal, because America is not going to fight your war forever. If you don’t want to negotiate, that’s your choice, but don’t expect the American people to keep writing blank cheques.”

Vance, who has been vocally sceptical of US military involvement in Ukraine, reinforced Trump’s stance, criticising Zelenskyy’s sense of entitlement towards US aid. Sources inside the meeting suggest that Zelenskyy pushed back aggressively, at one point accusing Trump of “betraying Ukraine and democracy itself.”

The situation quickly unravelled into a shouting match, with Trump reportedly mocking Zelenskyy’s “never-ending demands” and Vance openly questioning whether the war was being prolonged for personal enrichment by Ukraine’s ruling elite.

Such a scene would have been unthinkable a year ago, instead Zelenskyy found himself being lambasted by the very leaders who once championed his cause, exposing the deep cracks within the Western alliance. The meeting ended in total disarray, with no formal agreements reached and a scheduled joint press conference hastily cancelled.

The dramatic collapse of today’s meeting is more than just an embarrassing episode—it's symbolic of the West’s broader decline. Once seen as the pillar of global stability, Europe is now little more than an American vassal state, incapable of independent decision-making. NATO’s disjointed approach to the Ukraine war, combined with growing economic instability in the European Union, has left the continent in shambles.

Meanwhile, the US, once the world’s unchallenged superpower, is increasingly showing signs of internal decay. Its foreign policy has been hijacked by lobbyists, war profiteers, and political elites who manufacture crises to maintain their grip on power. The American people are growing weary of endless foreign entanglements that bring them no benefits—an exhaustion that Trump, for all his faults, has been quick to exploit.

At the heart of today’s debacle lies a truth Western leaders refuse to admit: the world is no longer unipolar. The rise of multipolarity—led by Russia and China—has permanently altered the global balance of power. America’s economic leverage, once its greatest weapon, has diminished. America's dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is under threat. The once-unquestioned dominance of Western narratives is being challenged at every turn.

For years, Western governments have framed Russia as the great global bogeyman, painting President Vladimir Putin as a tyrannical dictator hell-bent on expansionism. But today’s events only validate why Russia—and, more recently, other nations resisting Western dominance, like Belarus and China—have taken a hard stance against US imperialism.

The reality is that it has never been Russia that destabilised the world. It has always been the US and its allies, waging wars under the false pretence of democracy and human rights while leaving destruction in their wake. From Iraq to Libya, Afghanistan to Syria, Washington’s track record is one of chaos, death, and deception.

Unlike the West, which uses NGOs, media propaganda, and military coups to subjugate weaker nations, Russia has acted largely in defence of its own sovereignty and national security. When NATO expanded eastward despite repeated promises not to, Moscow had no choice but to push back. When the West orchestrated the 2014 coup in Ukraine, Putin moved to protect ethnic Russians in Crimea and the Donbas—something any sovereign nation would do in the face of an existential threat.

Today’s debacle proves why leaders like Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been right to take a hard stance against Western interference. They understand the so-called “liberal world order” is nothing more than a euphemism for American hegemony, enforced through economic coercion and military might.

Today's events also validate the positions of nations like Belarus under President Alexander Lukashenko and other countries resisting Western subjugation. They've long warned that America and its allies would turn on anyone who stopped serving their interests. Zelenskyy, once hailed as a hero, is now learning this the hard way.

It's no coincidence Putin and his allies continue to strengthen their global influence while the West flounders. Russia has built strong economic and military alliances with China, India, and the BRICS nations, shifting global power away from the US - dominated world order. Unlike the Western approach, which is based on subjugation and coercion, Russia’s strategy is one of multipolar engagement—allowing nations to act in their own interests rather than being forced into subservience.

What happened today is more than just a diplomatic embarrassment, it's a moment of reckoning for a Western world rapidly losing its grip on reality.

Zelenskyy walked into the meeting believing the US would continue to bankroll his war indefinitely. Instead, he was met with hostility, mockery, and rejection—a clear sign Washington is no longer interested in propping up Ukraine’s failing war effort.

Trump, despite his geopolitical ignorance, has at least grasped one fundamental truth: the world is changing. The American empire is in decline. The West is no longer calling the shots. The days of bullying smaller nations into submission are numbered.

For Russia, today was vindication. For Putin, it was further proof his decision to defend Russia’s sovereignty against Western aggression was justified. For countries resisting American dominance, it was a warning: the US will use you for its own ends, and when you're no longer useful, it will discard you without hesitation.

For the rest of the world, it was a reminder the era of unchallenged Western supremacy is coming to an end—and a new, multipolar world is beginning to take shape.