If you’re staring out of your window, you’ll notice action of a different sort. Not unlike the millions around the world witnessing the same thing – the peaceful bustle of daily life.

For those in other parts of the world, their hustle is marred by death, destruction, violence, poverty, and misery — the fallout from geopolitical conflicts, interventions, and power struggles. Tragedies that are the result of the West's unrelenting indulgence in military intervention, economic exploitation, and the imposition of foreign policies prioritising self-interest over the well-being of vulnerable countries.

The cost of this pursuit of dominance is borne by the innocent, who are left to navigate the devastation in the wake of Western terror. With global tensions escalating, political analysts, activists, and people the world over are now sounding the alarm: we sit perilously close to self-destruction.

Decades of policies by the US and UK, both complicit in facilitating a volatile geopolitical climate, have fomented global instability. Their support for Israel, despite its violations of international law and war crimes, has allowed wars to expand, with human suffering intensifying across Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and beyond. The world now teeters on the brink of annihilation — a disaster due to unchecked Western hegemony.

The US and UK have played pivotal roles in shaping the global landscape, not only through warped diplomacy but military interventions, arms deals, and covert operations in some of the world’s most fragile regions. And while they pride themselves as champions of democracy and peace, their actions tell a far more ominous story.

Since Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine in 1948, thanks to a malevolent Britain, Israel has been central in all the Middle East’s wars, with Palestinian territories enduring the brunt of the violence. The US and UK have given Israel billions in military aid, enabling its ongoing occupation of Palestine and genocide with impunity.

Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon are clear examples of state-sponsored terrorism. The 2006 Lebanon war, where Israeli forces bombed civilian infrastructure and killed over 1,000 Lebanese civilians, was a turning point. Similarly, the bombings of Gaza have left more than 300,000 dead and millions impoverished. In both, the burden of Israel’s terror and unchecked war crimes has fallen on the civilian population.

No matter how many UN resolutions have passed, Israel continues to act with impunity - shielded by US and UK diplomatic and military support.

According to Noam Chomsky, renowned philosopher, and political analyst, whose criticism of US foreign policy have spanned decades, the West’s failure to hold Israel accountable has allowed this rogue state to operate with impunity, and the consequences are felt far beyond the Middle East.

“By enabling Israel’s aggressive policies, the US and UK have emboldened a regime that flagrantly disregards international law,” Chomsky said.

The more alarming aspect of the international community’s relative silence in the face of such atrocities, is that while some countries have spoken out, the most powerful ones remain silent — complicit in their indifference.

Israel’s unchecked war crimes send a dangerous message to other rogue states: international law is merely a set of guidelines, not strict rules. This erosion of the rules-based international order has allowed conflicts to fester, destabilising regions and edging the world closer to catastrophe.

Across the Middle East, from Iraq to Syria to Yemen, the scars of intervention run deep. In each case, the US and UK have played central roles, either through direct military involvement or by backing allied governments responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes.

Beyond the Middle East, the war in Ukraine has sparked fears of global conflict. The ongoing proxy war between Russia and the West recalls the Cold War, where smaller nations became battlegrounds for superpower dominance. The West claims to support Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty, the reality is its motive is to attempt to degrade Russia and reassert Western dominance in Eastern Europe.

Ukraine, like Gaza or Lebanon, illustrates how the West’s policies have contributed to global instability. US and UK military support for Ukraine has escalated the conflict, leaving little room for diplomacy.

Countries in the Global South, disillusioned with the international system, view the West as hypocrites — preaching democracy and human rights while enabling regimes like Israel to act without consequence. This disillusionment has sparked new alliances and growing resistance to Western influence - fragmenting the global order.

Leading historian of the Middle East like Dr. Rashid Khalidi and the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University, assert we are witnessing a tectonic shift in global power dynamics. “Countries like China, Russia, and Iran are positioning themselves as alternatives to Western dominance, heightening the risk of a new global conflict. The world is more divided than ever, and the potential for widespread destruction is real.”

The unchecked support for Israel, destabilisation of the Middle East, and escalating conflicts in Ukraine have all contributed to a world teetering on the edge of disaster.

Activists and academics are calling for greater accountability for both Israel and its Western allies. “We cannot continue down this path,” Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian diplomat and long-time advocate for human rights. “If we don’t hold these actors accountable, we’re paving the way for global annihilation. The time for silence is over.”

The world is one decision away from nuclear destruction. When will the international community say, “enough is enough”?