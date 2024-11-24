There’s a death-wish of those leading the US and NATO state members, and it’s coming with an insistence the world’s demise must follow. This week the world moved closer than ever to nuclear annihilation.

Motivated by greed and hegemony, the US has for decades bludgeoned sovereign nations through its economic and military might.

The US’s attempt to break up Russia and depose Putin using Ukraine to fight its proxy war hasn’t only failed, it’s destroyed Ukraine and robbed it of the lives of more than 500,000 men. For all the demonising he’s endured from the West, Putin has shown overwhelming restraint. Putin is far from all that he’s been portrayed.

Demonising an adversary has always been part of the US’s modus operandi, so it’s no surprise media reports this week claimed Putin vowed more tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik missile in combat scenarios would follow its use in Ukraine.

Once again, the characterisation of Putin misrepresents the actual context of his statements and Russia’s broader strategy in the conflict. Contrary to claims of ongoing missile testing in Ukraine, Putin’s remarks emphasised Russia’s defensive response to escalating NATO-backed provocations.

Russia’s deployment of the Oreshnik was in response to Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets within Russian territory—attacks explicitly approved by Washington and London. The strikes violated red lines Putin warned of in September when he stated any missile fired into Russia from NATO-backed forces would be viewed as a direct attack by the West.

The Oreshnik’s use was a calculated and limited response, targeting a specific military installation in Ukraine. It demonstrated Russia’s advanced capabilities without escalating into indiscriminate attacks. Yet, Western media reports predictably frame Putin’s response as a harbinger of further missile tests, ignoring the context of NATO’s provocations and the significant restraint Russia has shown.

During a televised meeting with military officials, Putin said the Oreshnik missile represents a critical component of Russia’s defence strategy. His remarks addressed the missile’s readiness for production and its role in ensuring national security—not a pledge for more combat testing in Ukraine.

Predictably, the West was eager to portray Russia as an unprovoked aggressor, twisting Putin’s statements to fit a narrative that ignores the provocations driving the conflict.

Deliberately misrepresenting Putin’s statement not only distorts the truth but deflects attention from NATO’s role in escalating the conflict. The focus on Putin’s alleged threats shifts blame for the growing instability away from the aggressive policies of the US and its allies.

Ukraine has become a tragic battleground for a proxy conflict between Russia and NATO. Western countries have poured billions of dollars into military aid, transforming Ukraine into a testing ground for advanced weaponry. This strategy, framed as a defence of Ukrainian sovereignty, has instead devastated the nation, with over 500,000 Ukrainians losing their lives and millions displaced.

Ukraine’s reliance on Western support has further eroded its sovereignty, reducing its government to a pawn in a larger geopolitical struggle. The war’s human toll continues to mount, yet NATO shows no signs of pursuing a peaceful resolution. Instead, its actions—such as supplying long-range missiles capable of striking Russian territory—only deepen the conflict and risk wider escalation.

Biden’s approval of attacks on Russian territory represents a dangerous escalation designed to provoke a response. By endorsing strikes using NATO-supplied missiles, the US has effectively tied its credibility to Ukraine’s war effort, heightening the risk of direct confrontation with Russia.

Deepening US involvement ensures any future peace efforts are fraught with complexity. This strategy hinders Trump’s ability to broker a resolution should he return to the White House. Biden’s political gamesmanship comes at a high cost—not just for Ukraine but for global stability.

The deployment of the Oreshnik missile underscores Russia’s advanced military capabilities. Capable of traveling at ten times the speed of sound and striking targets up to 5,500 km away, it serves as a deterrent against NATO provocations. Its use in Ukraine was limited and targeted, not a prelude to broader testing as some reports suggest.

Russia’s restraint contrasts sharply with NATO’s approach. While the West frames its actions as defensive, providing advanced weaponry and approving strikes on Russian territory escalates the conflict. Putin’s decision to deploy the Oreshnik was a measured response, signalling Russia will defend its security interests while avoiding larger conflicts.

The global stakes of the Ukraine conflict cannot be overstated. As tensions escalate, the risk of miscalculation grows, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Calls for restraint from nations like China reflect recognition that NATO’s actions are reckless and destabilizing.

Rather than fuelling the conflict, the US and its allies should prioritise diplomacy. This means acknowledging Russia’s legitimate security concerns and working toward a resolution that respects the sovereignty of all involved. Escalating military actions only prolong Ukraine’s suffering and risk a broader conflict.

The claim Putin vowed more missile tests in Ukraine reflects a broader pattern of media distortion. Misrepresenting Russia’s actions deflects attention from NATO’s provocations and the human cost of its strategy. Russia’s deployment of the Oreshnik missile was a measured response to a rapidly deteriorating security situation, not an unprovoked escalation.

Continuing the current trajectory risks plunging the world into a conflict of unprecedented scale—an outcome that serves no one’s interests.