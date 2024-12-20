This week, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong would have felt as though she were a politician under siege. Her stance on Israel’s inhumanity sees her as one of the few in politics speaking out against Israel’s war crimes.

Earlier in the week, Wong drew heavy fire from Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, who reacted angrily because Wong has consistently advocated for the humanitarian rights of the Palestinian people. He attacked Wong for what he described as Australia’s weakening support for Israel at a critical time. Yet Wong has stood firm on her position.

And then came Federal Liberal MP, Aaron Violi. Violi’s insistence that Wong “be stronger in standing up and supporting Israel” is tone-deaf and complicit in the ongoing humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. His comments followed the heated verbal exchange between Wong and Sa’ar, during which Wong reportedly raised serious concerns over Israel's failure to ensure sufficient humanitarian aid and support for Palestinian civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

Instead of addressing Wong's criticisms or acknowledging the dire situation in Gaza, Violi doubled down on his unconditional support for Israel. He seems comfortable with committing Australia to being a thoughtless, soulless, immoral lackey to the US.

As an Australian, it’s encouraging to see that decency hasn’t been entirely sold out for the benefits of political power and the influence powerful Israeli lobby groups wield over the political class. However, the same cannot be said of Violi. His moral compass is fixed firmly to a Zionist narrative.

Violi’s comments reveal an unsettling disregard for the reality on the ground in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed, and millions more face dire shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. Gaza has been described by international human rights organisations as a genocide. Yet, Violi’s focus remains on what he perceives as a lack of diplomatic alignment with the US, ignoring the profound ethical implications of supporting a state accused of committing war crimes.

Wong, on the other hand, has maintained her humanity, refusing to shy away from criticising Israel’s actions. Her calls for Israel to uphold international law and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza’s population reflect a commitment to universal human rights. Violi’s attack demonstrates a disturbing willingness to prioritise political alliances over humanity.

Wong’s handling of Israel’s actions has been marked by her willingness to address uncomfortable truths. Her criticisms of Israel’s failure to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza have been measured, grounded in international legal standards, and reflective of Australia’s responsibilities as a global citizen.

Wong’s approach has earned her respect from many quarters, with human rights advocates praising her moral clarity and courage. Her refusal to toe the line of uncritical support for Israel highlights her understanding that true leadership requires standing up for what is right, even when it’s politically inconvenient.

In contrast, Violi’s comments betray a profound lack of empathy for the plight of Palestinians. Framing the issue as a matter of diplomatic loyalty rather than humanitarian urgency raises serious questions about his ethical priorities. His criticism of Wong, rather than addressing the atrocities being committed in Gaza, aligns Violi with a narrative that excuses the suffering of millions.

This is not only morally indefensible but also politically reckless. Australia’s foreign policy should reflect its values as a multicultural nation that upholds human rights and justice.

Violi’s call for stronger support of Israel, despite overwhelming evidence of the IDF’s wanton destruction, makes him complicit in a horrific genocide. By urging unconditional support for Israel, Violi is effectively whitewashing Israel’s war crimes and undermining efforts to achieve justice for the Palestinian people.

His complicity is particularly troubling given the scale of the humanitarian crisis. Entire neighbourhoods in Gaza have been reduced to rubble, hospitals are overwhelmed or destroyed, and the death toll continues to rise. Supporting Israel unconditionally is to ignore the suffering of millions and endorse a cycle of violence that shows no signs of abating.

Violi’s remarks highlight a growing divide within Australia’s political landscape over the Israel-Palestine conflict. While some, like Wong, advocate for a balanced and ethical approach, others, like Violi, cling to outdated notions of loyalty that ignore the realities of modern geopolitics. This division raises important questions about the values that should underpin Australia’s foreign policy. Should it prioritise uncritical alliances, or should it stand firm in defending human rights and international law?

Politicians like Wong, who speak out against injustice, are essential in the fight for a peaceful resolution. In contrast, voices like Violi’s must be held to account.

Australians deserve better. Violi’s comments betray the humanity and compassion Australians hold dear.