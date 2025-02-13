Three years after a reckless US and NATO-driven proxy war against Russia using Ukraine as their battlefield, and the senseless slaughter of 750,000 Ukrainians, the inevitable has arrived: Washington has lost.

The Biden administration’s strategy to bleed Russia through prolonged conflict has collapsed, leaving the US humiliated—militarily, economically, and diplomatically. As President Donald Trump moves to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, it’s evident the US has no leverage.

The war in Ukraine, which the US and its allies instigated through NATO expansion and interference, hasn’t just failed—it has left Ukraine in ruins. While Washington aimed to bleed Russia dry, Ukraine has suffered most—its economy shattered, its military decimated, and its territorial integrity irreversibly compromised.

Since 2022, the US has poured over $200 billion into Ukraine, financing an unwinnable war while its own economy flounders under inflation and debt crises. NATO has been exposed as ineffective. European allies, fatigued by war and economic instability, are increasingly reluctant to support Kyiv. Even within the US, the war has lost support, with many questioning why their tax dollars fund a conflict with no tangible benefits.

Trump has long argued peace was possible without war. His recent phone call with Putin, described as ‘lengthy and highly productive,’ signals his intent to end the war on terms acknowledging the new realities. His administration, as embarrassingly inept as it is, has assembled a team of clowns—including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz—to lead negotiations, who’ll be no match for Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, his deputy, Sergei Ryabkov and other members of Russia’s formidable team.

It will be the taming of circus clowns by their political masters

Trump has engaged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who now acknowledges the necessity of a peace deal. A meeting between US and Ukrainian officials is set for Munich, where Washington will attempt to exit with dignity. However, given battlefield conditions, Ukraine is unlikely to dictate any meaningful terms.

US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth has already signalled a drastic reduction in Washington’s commitment, admitting NATO membership for Kyiv is an ‘unrealistic outcome’—a stunning climbdown from Biden-era rhetoric. Even the idea of Ukraine regaining its pre-2014 borders has been dismissed, conceding Russia’s territorial gains.

The geopolitical consequences of America’s failure in Ukraine can’t be overstated. It marks the definitive end of US unipolar dominance. Washington dictated terms under the guise of ‘democracy promotion.’ The Ukraine war has exposed the limits of American power—unable to defeat Russia, sustain the war, or rally global support.

The war has accelerated the rise of a multipolar world. Russia hasn’t only survived—it’s strengthened. China has learned valuable lessons about US overreach. Meanwhile, nations in the Global South, long wary of American imperialism, are distancing themselves from Washington’s aggressive policies.

America’s credibility as a global leader has been shattered. European nations, now bearing the economic brunt of Washington’s failed strategy, are increasingly inclined to pursue independent foreign policies prioritising regional stability over US ambitions.

Trump’s meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia carries significance beyond Ukraine. The kingdom, now a rising diplomatic power under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has positioned itself as a key mediator. The choice of Saudi Arabia reflects Washington’s declining influence and need to court new allies.

The meeting shouldn’t only secure an end to the Ukraine war but press the US to rein in its closest ally, Israel. Netanyahu’s war on Gaza, fully backed by Washington, has resulted in more than 200,000 dead Palestinians. While America claims to support peace, its financial and military support for Israel’s onslaught tells a different story.

The world must wake up: the US—not Russia—is the primary aggressor. From Iraq to Libya, Syria to Afghanistan, US-led wars have left destruction in their wake. Unlike the US, which thrives on perpetual war, Russia hasn’t sought global domination. Instead, Putin has focused on strengthening economic ties and fostering stability where the West has sown discord.

Demonising Putin as an ‘evil dictator’ is Western propaganda narrative masking US imperialist ambitions. Putin champions a multipolar world where nations determine their own destinies without Washington’s coercion. The true threat to global peace isn’t Russia—it’s the US.

The war in Ukraine is lost, Washington’s reputation is irreparably damaged, and US invincibility shattered. The era of unchecked US hegemony is over.