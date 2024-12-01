

It's not hard to be surprised by President-elect Donald Trump's

stupidity and ignorance.



Trump's naivety about geopolitical affairs was again on full display, and more fascinatingly an exhibition of just how out of touch he is. His grandstanding with his outstandingly misguided belief that he'll once again be the most

'powerful man in the world' or that America remains the great economic force it once was, showed Trump's level of naivety should be a worry to all

Americans, - and the greater worry should be some of the rabid neocons and devout worshipping Zionists Trump has surrounded himself with.



To exemplify how both geopolitically naive and ignorant Trump remains, and it’s as if he’s learnt nothing or has been absent in the past four years, today, Trump threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on BRICS countries if

they pursue de-dollarisation - revealing a startling level of ignorance. His rabble-rousing rhetoric, while characteristic of Trump, failed to acknowledge the

dramatic shifts in global trade, alliances, and the diminishing efficacy of tariffs as a weaponised tool for economic leverage.



However, the world of 2024 is not the world Trump left in 2020. The international economic order has undergone seismic shifts, with countries increasingly

seeking alternatives to the dollar-dominated system. BRICS, an economic bloc consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and recently joined by Iran, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia, exemplifies this trend. Their

push for de-dollarisation isn’t merely symbolic; it reflects frustration with the volatility of US economic policies and sanctions weaponised through

the dollar's dominance.



The creation of a BRICS currency or increased trade in alternative

currencies is not an act of defiance against the US; it’s a strategic move to insulate member economies from external shocks while fostering independence. Trump's threats of punitive tariffs ignore the very purpose of

BRICS: to reduce reliance on the U.S. and its economic leverage.



Trump's reliance on tariffs as his go-to economic weapon is a strategy of a bygone era. Tariffs, once a potent tool in trade wars, have lost their impact in a globalised economy. The world has diversified supply chains and

established alternative trade routes, making the US market less

indispensable than it was decades ago.



BRICS has been working toward creating self-reliant economies. China and India, have massive internal markets capable of absorbing shocks from US

trade restrictions. Russia, facing years of Western sanctions, has deepened its trade ties with non-Western nations, while Brazil and South Africa are increasingly integrating into regional and intercontinental trade networks.



What Trump fails to understand and realise, is imposing tariffs will hurt American consumers and businesses more than the targeted nations, as costs are inevitably passed down the supply chain, further inflating prices already burdened by global economic uncertainty.



Trump's tariffs threat misread the geopolitical resolve of BRICS. The

alliance was born out of a shared desire to challenge Western economic dominance, particularly the US dollar's monopoly in global trade. Threatening tariffs only reinforces their commitment to their aim.



Moreover, Trump's warning BRICS nations "should wave goodbye to America"

fails to grasp the reality many BRICS members have already begun to say good-bye to the US. Trade within the bloc and with other non-Western economies is growing. China, the bloc's largest economy, has heavily invested in Africa and Latin America, creating robust trade networks that

bypass the US entirely. Russia has shifted its energy exports eastward, and India has pursued trade agreements that diminish dollar reliance.



Trump's threats won't deter BRICS' efforts; even possibly accelerating them. Imposing 100 percent tariffs would have disastrous consequences for the US

economy.



What Trump naively ignores is that BRICS countries are significant contributors to the global supply chain. Tariffs on goods from these nations

would drive up costs for American manufacturers and consumers alike. For a country already grappling with inflation, such measures would further strain

household budgets, increasing the financial burden on everyday Americans.



Retaliatory tariffs from BRICS countries could cripple US exports,

particularly in agriculture and technology sectors that rely heavily on international markets. American farmers and manufacturers would bear the

brunt of these policies, leading to job losses and economic instability.



Trump underscores a deeper naivety about the role of the US in the evolving global order. The assumption America can unilaterally dictate terms to other

nations ignores the rise of multipolarity. BRICS' expansion and initiatives like China's Belt and Road initiative reflect a world no longer dominated by a single superpower.



In this new reality, economic threats from Washington carry less weight, as alternative alliances provide nations with viable paths forward.



Trump's bravado belies a misunderstanding of soft power. While tariffs and sanctions might yield short-term gains, long-term influence is built on partnerships, trust, and mutual benefit. By alienating BRICS countries,

Trump will isolate the US. Rather than issuing threats, the US should engage with BRICS and other emerging coalitions diplomatically.



His tariff threats are a relic of an outdated playbook that fails to address the complexities of the modern global economy. BRICS' pursuit of independence from the dollar is not an act of rebellion but a reflection of a world moving toward multipolarity.





















