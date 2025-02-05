What can only be described as a stunning and deeply troubling announcement, US President Donald Trump has laid out a policy to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, today, Trump suggested the US should "own" the Gaza Strip and that the two million Palestinian residents should be forced to leave for neighbouring countries – an outrageous proposal that not only defies international law but reveals a chilling intent to erase Palestinian identity and sovereignty altogether.

Trump’s policy proposal is nothing short of a direct attack on Palestinian existence. The idea that an occupying power can dictate the forced removal of an indigenous population is reminiscent of the darkest chapters of history.

For decades, Palestinians have endured military occupation, blockades, and apartheid-like conditions under Israeli rule. Now, under Trump's proposal, they are expected to simply pack up and leave so that their homeland can be reshaped to serve the interests of Israel and its allies in Washington.

It’s no coincidence Trump’s proposal aligns perfectly with the ambitions of Netanyahu and his far-right coalition. For years, Israeli extremists have called for the "transfer" of Palestinians to neighbouring countries in a bid to solidify full Israeli control over all of historic Palestine. The Trump administration’s rhetoric now echoes these radical sentiments, making it clear that Washington has fully embraced Netanyahu's vision of annexation and displacement.

With Netanyahu faces growing internal political challenges, including corruption charges and mass protests, Trump’s proposal serves as a political lifeline. By endorsing ethnic cleansing under the guise of "peace," Trump is giving Netanyahu the international cover he needs to continue his government’s aggressive expansionist policies.

While Trump claims his Gaza plan is about peace and reconstruction, the reality is far more cynical – it’s deeply intertwined with the personal business interests of Trump’s inner circle, particularly his son-in-law Jared Kushner and real estate mogul Steve Witkoff.

Kushner, who played a central role in shaping US-Israeli relations during Trump's first term, has long sought to advance Israeli settlement expansion at the expense of Palestinian rights. His investments and personal connections in Israel’s real estate sector make it clear that he stands to benefit directly from a mass displacement of Palestinians.

Similarly, Steve Witkoff, a Trump confidant and real estate tycoon, has a vested interest in any large-scale reconstruction projects that may follow the destruction of Gaza. The suggestion Palestinians should be forcibly moved out so that "really good quality housing" can be built for them elsewhere is nothing more than a veiled attempt to clear the way for Israeli and U.S. developers to seize and rebuild the land on their own terms.

This isn’t diplomacy. It is a business deal masquerading as foreign policy, one that profits from human suffering while rewarding those who have fuelled conflict in the region.

The international community can no longer turn a blind eye to America’s complicity in Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people. Under Trump, the US has abandoned any pretence of being an honest broker in the Middle East. Instead, it’s become an enabler of ethnic cleansing and a participant in one of the most egregious human rights violations of our time.

Trump’s administration has already facilitated the illegal annexation of Palestinian land, recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in violation of international law and provided unconditional military aid to an occupation force accused of war crimes. This latest proposal to "relocate" Palestinians cements the US as a willing accomplice in genocide.

The time has come for the world to formally declare the US a pariah state in its dealings with Palestine. If global leaders fail to condemn Trump’s plan in the strongest possible terms, they will be complicit in legitimising the forced removal of an entire

Beyond the humanitarian catastrophe it would create, Trump’s proposal also poses a direct threat to regional stability. Pushing millions of Palestinians into Jordan, Egypt, and other neighbouring states would ignite new conflicts and inflame tensions across the Middle East.

Jordan, already home to a significant Palestinian refugee population, has made it clear it will not accept any new influx of displaced people. Egypt, which has long opposed Israeli attempts to push Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula, has also firmly rejected the plan. Forcing them to absorb Gaza’s population would risk widespread instability, potentially triggering mass protests, governmental collapse, or even violent conflict.

Trump’s reckless suggestion the US would support an Israeli strike on Iran only adds to the volatility of the situation. By simultaneously pushing for mass displacement in Gaza and hinting at military action against Iran, Trump is gambling with the entire region’s future.

A war with Iran would have devastating consequences, leading to untold loss of life and further entrenching the cycle of violence that has already plagued the Middle East for decades.

There’s no longer any room for silence or neutrality. The world must act decisively to reject Trump’s Gaza plan and hold both the US and Israel accountable for their actions.

The UN must immediately condemn Trump’s proposal as a violation of international law and human rights with resolutions passed reaffirming the rights of Palestinians to remain in their homeland.

Furthermore, the world collectively must consider imposing economic and diplomatic sanctions on Israel and members of the Trump administration involved in this scheme. They must not only increase aid to Gaza and work to counteract Trump’s efforts to erase Palestinian sovereignty, but the ICC must accelerate its investigations into Israeli war crimes and explore legal avenues for prosecuting US officials complicit in crimes against humanity.

The world has watched as Palestine has been systematically dismantled for decades. If Trump’s vision is allowed to proceed, it will mark the final stage of a campaign to eliminate Palestinian self-determination once and for all. The time for condemnation alone is over—decisive action is needed.

Anything less than total rejection of this policy would make the global community complicit in one of the most blatant acts of ethnic cleansing in modern history.