Addressing the US Congress tomorrow will be just one part of Israeli Prime Minister and war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu’s mission to reaffirm America’s support for his and Israel’s genocidal mania.

Netanyahu will be received as a hero by a majority of the 535 members of Congress, who he openly boasts about owning—Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie is the exception.

The failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life and US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential election have not only marked 10 days of political intrigue in US history but also added another layer of opportunity to Netanyahu’s visit.

The events of the past fortnight not only add a different complexion to Netanyahu’s visit but also a different meaning. In a highly anticipated diplomatic manoeuvre, Trump is set to meet with Netanyahu in Florida next week, where Netanyahu is expected to lay the groundwork for an even stronger US foreign policy towards Israel, with significant implications for the broader Middle East.

The renewed alliance will not only solidify US support for Israel but bolster its strategic ambitions, including its contentious stance on Iran and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The relationship between the US and Israel has long been a cornerstone of US foreign policy in the Middle East. Under the Trump administration, the bond was significantly reinforced, marked by several landmark decisions such as the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

The Florida meeting signals a further strengthening of this relationship. Netanyahu and Trump have always shared a robust personal relationship and a mutual understanding of each other’s national security priorities.

Their discussions are expected to revisit and potentially expand upon the policies initiated during Trump's presidency, ensuring that US support for Israel remains unwavering.

One of the key outcomes anticipated from the Netanyahu-Trump meeting is a reinforced US endorsement of Israel’s strategic objectives in the Middle East. Central to these objectives is Israel's stance on Iran, which Netanyahu has consistently identified as the foremost threat to Israeli security.

During Trump’s time in office, he withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal, reimposing stringent sanctions on Tehran—a move lauded by Netanyahu.

Israel, which has long propagated the lie of Iran having nuclear ambitions (which it does not), is attempting to regain its perceived position as the region’s military power—a position that was clearly dispelled earlier this year when Iran, in a strategic and controlled move on April 14, demonstrated through a series of drone attacks and targeted missile strikes that it could penetrate Israel’s Iron Dome at will.

Israel, which has attempted to run a lie Iran is a threat to its security, believes a renewed alignment with Trump's policies will pave the way for US support in a direct war against Iran, potentially engaging the entire Middle East in a major conflict.

Iran won’t be the only issue on the table for discussion. So too will be Gaza. Israel’s attempt to ethnically cleanse Gaza of all Palestinians through its ruthless bombing and starvation campaigns has been a point of major international condemnation.

It’s hard to believe Trump won’t support Netanyahu should he win the election. Trump is on record as saying “Israel needs to finish the job,” and with his son-in-law a devout Zionist and his administration being beholden to AIPAC, Netanyahu won’t only get a favourable hearing but will almost certainly get what he wants.

Regardless of what Trump says about being anti-war, AIPAC will control his foreign policy decisions, and the likelihood of the Middle East being plunged into a full-scale war is almost certain.

Netanyahu continues to run the lie that the slaughter of innocent Palestinians is essential for Israel’s security, framing them as defensive actions against Hamas, and Trump will be sympathetic to that lie. Trump’s administration has consistently supported Israel’s right to defend itself, often shielding it from international condemnation at forums like the United Nations.

This shows whatever Trump says about people needing to stop being killed are just sound bites of political rhetoric with no genuine sincerity. The prospect of a stronger US-Israel alliance and the US’s unwavering support for Israel, particularly in its hardline policies towards Iran and Gaza, will exacerbate tensions and lead to further conflict.

Furthermore, it is sure to embolden Israel and drag the US into a broader regional conflict it should never be involved in. It seems the Trump of 2025 will not have learned from the political and advisory appointments he made in 2017, making him a ‘chump’ and a political stooge. Israel has yet to rule out a pre-emptive strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, and if the US supports any move by Netanyahu to do so, it won’t only destabilize the Middle East but undermine any chance of negotiating peace in the region.

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting not only reinforces an already strong US-Israel relationship but is also sure to have significant implications for US foreign policy in the Middle East. While it may bolster Israel’s strategic objectives, particularly against Iran and in Gaza, it also raises concerns about regional stability and the humanitarian impact Israel is having throughout the region.

Trump in 2025 will show he is both complicit and a patsy to an evil ideology hell-bent on murder and slaughter and not the anti-establishment warrior he cloaks himself to be.