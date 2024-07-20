There was once a time when politics in the US was a fascinating battle to observe - two years of convoluted political campaigning to win the hearts and minds of voters. And it’s a system that doesn’t require Americans to vote compulsorily.

The hoo-ha involved in electing a presidential candidate and President, without compulsory voting, is nonsensical and illogical. However, my views are mine and I’m just an Australian who rides in a kangaroo's pouch to work every day.

Patriotic Americans will argue America is a democracy and that’s what being free delivers. So, what has its strange version of democracy that allows voters to surrender their vote and voice delivered? A comedic farce with corruption and the establishment taking a stranglehold on democracy is my guess.

With the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump, and election victory guaranteed because of it, his foreign policy will be no different from Joe Biden’s. If Americans believe electing Trump to office heralds a new era of foreign policy, especially around Israel and Gaza, then it’s not only misguided but dangerously delusional.

Trump's established ties to Zionist interests and the geopolitical dynamics potentially lead to heightened tensions and conflict across the Middle East. When Trump was President, he made moves that showed his strong support for Israel - relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a controversial move that resonated deeply with Zionist sentiments.

Withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal further cemented his alignment with Israeli interests - pulling out of the agreement signalled Trump’s willingness to adopt a hardline stance against Iran, mirroring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy preferences.

This week, Trump’s announcement of his nomination of 39-year-old former US marine J.D. as his running mate has created a belief that Trump and Vance will usher in a radically different approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict. They won’t.

It’s flawed to think otherwise, especially when Trump, in an interview earlier this year, is on the record as saying, “Israel needs to finish the job.” It's not exactly an encouraging endorsement of bringing an end to the slaughter of innocent Palestinians, where the number of dead will exceed beyond 300,000.

Both Trump and Biden are hawks when it comes to Israel, and while their domestic policies may differ significantly, their foreign policy approaches towards Israel bear a striking similarity - demonstrating unwavering support for Israel's genocidal mania.

Under Biden, the US continues to provide substantial military aid to Israel, reaffirming the long-standing strategic partnership with his administration expressing strong support for Israel's right to defend itself. That stance mirrors Trump's position to prioritise Israel's security and regional dominance.

The bipartisan consensus on Israel within American politics underscores the improbability of a drastic policy shift under any administration. Trump and Biden view Israel as a vital ally in a volatile region, and this perception drives their policies.

Expecting a significant change in US support and attitude for Israel under a Trump-Vance administration is noddy land stuff.

The implications of Biden and Trump’s unwavering support for Israel are profound. The Middle East is a region fraught with historical animosities, and any perceived bias towards one nation can inflame tensions. Under a Trump administration, Israel would likely feel emboldened to take more aggressive action against its adversaries, confident in US backing.

It’s a scenario particularly concerning regarding Iran, and the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s first term in office has already strained US-Iran relations. A renewed Trump administration, with Vance in a significant role, could see tensions between the two escalate even further.

The hope that Trump and Vance will bring about a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict is delusional. In fact, their policies will more likely exacerbate existing tensions, which once again reinforces why America, regardless of who occupies the White House, is a nation of terror and fascism, not peace and democracy.

For decades now, the US has lived by the sword of terror, and it is on its way to dying by the very sword on which it lives. Nothing will change unless Americans come to grips with the reality that its political system is corrupt and based on self-interest and the influence of powerful lobby groups that own Congress and every member of Congress that sits in its chambers.

Electing Trump and Vance won’t yield a radically different foreign policy. Instead, it will reinforce existing dynamics favoring aggressive stances and unilateralism. The hope for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East requires a commitment to balanced diplomacy and a willingness to address the underlying issues that fuel conflict. Trump can’t deliver that because he is unwilling to, and that makes him equally complicit in the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians, just like Biden is.

Trump and Vance won’t bring about a positive shift in US foreign policy towards Israel and Gaza. Their political alignments suggest a continuation of policies that could escalate tensions across the Middle East even further, with the likelihood of war even greater and the number of Palestinians slaughtered even more horrifying.