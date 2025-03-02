Days after Donald Trump’s chaotic and highly publicised White House verbal punch-up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, questions continue to mount over his self-proclaimed role as a global peacemaker.

For a man so eager to brand himself as the architect of peace, his double-speak is staggering — a sales pitch of convenience, where peace is selectively applied, and morality is up for grabs.

In the wake of heated discussions on ending the war in Ukraine, Trump publicly called for peace, warning against the dangers of nuclear escalation. Yet, as he urges calm in Eastern Europe, his absolute silence on Israel’s catastrophic assault on Gaza exposes a glaring and unforgivable hypocrisy.

If Trump truly sees himself as the man to pull the world back from the brink of endless war, why does that urgency evaporate when it comes to Israel’s ongoing slaughter in Gaza?

Since October 7, 2023, more than 250,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered — the overwhelming majority women and children — in what human rights groups and legal experts have described as a textbook case of genocide.

Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed. Famine is spreading. And throughout it all, Trump has offered nothing but unconditional support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military campaign.

Trump’s contradiction is as stark as it is indefensible. While he warns that continued war in Ukraine risks global catastrophe, in Gaza — where the death toll mounts daily, and the threat of wider regional conflict grows — he has refused to demand a ceasefire. He hasn’t called for negotiations. He hasn’t even attempted to leverage his influence over Netanyahu to halt the bloodshed. Instead, his administration has ensured the steady flow of US weapons to Israel, with fresh shipments of bombs and artillery dispatched in recent weeks.

You can't posture as a global peace-broker while actively enabling a genocide.

Trump’s so-called peace agenda collapses the moment you compare his rhetoric on Ukraine to his silence on Gaza. It’s not a peace strategy. It’s a selective and self-serving political calculation.

At a press briefing following the February 28 meeting, Trump told journalists, "We’re not going to stumble into nuclear war over Ukraine. Peace is what matters." Yet, when confronted with a live, unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza — a crisis that threatens regional escalation involving Lebanon, Iran, and beyond — Trump has nothing to offer beyond the usual recycled lines about Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

This isn’t peace; it’s appeasement of an ally committing mass murder. Trump is applying pressure on Ukraine to end its war while actively fuelling Israel’s. It’s impossible to take him seriously as a man of peace when his actions reveal the exact opposite.

Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has used US veto power at the UN to block multiple ceasefire resolutions aimed at stopping the carnage in Gaza. His administration has consistently shut down international diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the violence, all while allowing Israel to press forward with an assault that has left nearly the entire population of Gaza displaced and destitute.

For Palestinians, the message from Washington is brutally clear: there will be no push for peace when it is their lives on the line.

This is the reality of Trump’s peace doctrine. It’s peace for some, annihilation for others. There’s no moral consistency, no genuine humanitarian principle — just raw political favouritism dressed up as diplomacy.

Trump’s defenders have insisted that each conflict requires its own strategy, but that excuse is wearing thin as the humanitarian situation in Gaza spirals toward an even darker abyss. Aid groups now warn that famine and disease could claim thousands more lives in the coming weeks, yet there remains no public indication that Trump intends to intervene diplomatically or otherwise.

While Trump presents himself as the man to prevent World War III, he is actively greenlighting a catastrophe in Gaza that many fear could ignite a much broader regional war. His selective outrage, his double standards, and his glaring silence in the face of mass civilian death render his peace narrative not just hollow — but dangerous.

If Trump truly believes in peace, his calls must apply everywhere. Until he confronts Netanyahu with the same urgency and zealous forcefulness he directs toward Zelenskyy, his claims to global leadership on peace aren’t just empty — they are complicit, and his duplicity is laced with an evil sense of convenience.

With the death toll continuing to mount in Gaza and the dead piling up, Trump’s self-proclaimed era of peace is little more than a smokescreen for ongoing war and genocide with hidden agendas at play.