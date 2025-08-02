George’s Newsletter

Roslyn Ross
2h

It is incorrect to say Hamas is the elected Government of Gaza. Hamas won the 2006 Legislative Election for all of Occupied Palestine which includes Gaza but it was not specifically elected to Gaza.

The Israeli military colonial occupation rulers overturned that election so essentially Hamas was elected to nothing.

It then became a defacto governing body in the Gaza concentration camp but Gaza continued to be ruled, governed by Israel. It is the Israelis who issue an ID card to every single Palestinian including those in Gaza and therefore, it is Israel which is the Government of Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine.

Hamas may be the leader of the dozen Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza, to some degree, and the most organised, but it is in essence a prisoner support organisation seeking to make daily life functional in what is a concentration camp, created and controlled in all the important degrees by the Israeli military colonial occupation regime.

This may seem like nitpicking but I think it is an important point because Israeli supporters try to pretend that Gaza was and is an independent area, with Hamas as its Government as part of the plan to deny Occupied Palestine as a whole and to separate the two areas of what they call the West Bank and Gaza.

Roslyn Ross
2h

Great article. I watched the Tucker Carlson interview yesterday with Aguilar and it was highly emotional when he talked about his brief exchange with Amir. The boy kissed his hand in thanks for the pathetic bit of food he had but his face was a wasteland of hopelessness and trauma. His expression was as dead as he was about to be, brought down by lunatic Israelis firing bullets at the crowd leaving.

And before leaving and dying, Amir put down his food and put his hands either side of Aguilar's face, because Aguilar had knelt on the ground to be at face level, and kissed him.

Given the horror that poor child had lived for decades, worse in the past 22 months and what lay ahead, death was a blessing. No child should have to suffer like that with the world not just watching but helping it to happen.

