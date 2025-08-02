For 75 years, Israel hasn’t only sold the world a lie that it’s a democracy under siege, a nation defending itself from an endless tide of enemies, but that it’s the forever victim. Well, that hat story has now collapsed.

The truth has emerged — Palestinians have endured an unrelenting project of dispossession, colonisation, and state-sanctioned violence. Against all odds, Hamas — the resistance force and elected government of Gaza — demonised and deliberately cast as a terrorist group, fighting to free Palestinians from oppression, has turned Israel’s carefully constructed narrative inside out. Israel was never the underdog. It’s been exposed as the aggressor — an ethno-colonial settler state clinging to power through brutality, deceit, and war crimes.

Remarkably, Palestinians — vilified for decades — haven’t only resisted occupation but have won the war of perception. The “PR war” Israel once dominated has slipped from its grasp. More governments, including key European nations once unwavering in their support, are now calling out Israel’s genocidal mania. Recognition of Palestine is no longer marginal; it’s becoming a consensus.

Israel’s attempted genocide has revealed its most grotesque methods. Beyond missiles and tanks, it’ weaponised hunger. The ICJ has issued multiple binding provisional measures, ordering Israel to allow humanitarian aid “at scale” and to prevent starvation, which the Court recognised as a potential genocidal act. Rights groups and UN officials have echoed this, warning of famine engineered by deliberate restrictions and aid blockages.

The cruelty isn’t collateral damage. It’s policy. Starvation and disease are deployed as weapons — calculated tools of extermination carried out in full view of the world.

War criminal Netanyahu presides over a military committing war crimes and collective punishment. Israel’s Defence Forces have become an army of occupation and annihilation, infamous for targeting civilians, bombing journalists, and razing entire neighbourhoods. Netanyahu’s legacy isn’t one of security but of blood. He’s turned Israel into a pariah state, isolated and distrusted, sustained only by US weapons shipments and dwindling Western complicity. European leaders who once parroted Israeli talking points are now being dragged, reluctantly, into admitting the truth.

Why’s it taken countries like Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and Australia so long to open their eyes? Cowardice and complicity is the answer. Germany, crippled by its Nazi past, made blind support for Israel a state doctrine. Britain and France, colonial powers that once carved up the Middle East, looked away because condemning Israel would mean confronting their own history. Italy and Australia hid behind Washington’s shadow.

Washington has been the great enabler. Joe Biden, in his single term, shielded Israel at the UN, rushed arms shipments, and vetoed ceasefires. But as much damage as Biden caused, Donald Trump — back in the White House — has proved even worse. If Biden was an accomplice, Trump is a zealot.

Since returning to office, Trump has stripped away any mask of diplomacy. He boasts of sending Israel billions in bombs, threatens nations that recognise Palestine, and has floated the idea of “taking over” Gaza and expelling its people. Where Biden uttered platitudes about human rights while supplying weapons, Trump dispenses with the pretence. His message is blunt: Israel can do whatever it wants, and America will foot the bill.

Trump’s envoys tour Gaza not to stop famine but to stage-manage optics while Palestinians starve. He ridicules international law, trashes the ICJ, and dismisses famine warnings as “fake news.” Under Biden, Washington enabled Israel’s crimes. Under Trump, Washington owns them. Trump’s second presidency has been catastrophic. He has moved beyond complicity into full partnership in atrocity. America is not simply arming Israel; under Trump, it is co-authoring the destruction.

If leaders were complicit, the global media was their accomplice. For decades, Western outlets acted as stenographers for Israel’s propaganda machine. Massacres became “clashes.” Refugee camps were “militant strongholds.” Civilian deaths were “collateral damage.” Israel’s press releases ran as headlines, while Palestinian testimony was ignored, discredited, or smeared.

When Palestinian journalists risked their lives to tell the truth, they were sidelined or killed — names like Shireen Abu Akleh erased from nightly broadcasts. When human rights organisations documented apartheid, editors buried the reports. Israel didn’t have to silence the truth; the Western media complied willingly. Where Israeli fear was humanised, Palestinian grief was reduced to numbers. Children killed by Israeli bombs became nameless statistics. Their parents were “suspected militants.” Their homes, “terror infrastructure.”

It took the rise of social media — raw, unfiltered footage from Gaza — to shatter Israel’s monopoly of lies. The networks that once shaped global opinion are now distrusted, their double standards exposed. Ordinary people with smartphones, not TV anchors, have forced the world to see.

An important voice cutting through the propaganda is former Green Beret and retired Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, who joined the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on a brief mission. His testimony shocked the world because it didn’t come from an activist but from a soldier schooled in America’s wars. Aguilar described Gaza as a “man-made hell,” where Palestinians were systematically starved and bombed. His most haunting story was of a young Palestinian boy, Amir, whom he befriended. Curious and eager to practice his English, Amir embodied the humanity Israel tried to erase.

Aguilar said he watched helplessly as IDF gunfire cut Amir down. “He was just a child. No weapon, no threat. Just a boy who wanted to live.” Even Amir’s death became a battlefield of lies. Following Aguilar’s testimony, a smear campaign led by pro-Israel lobbyists and GHF head Johnny Moore claimed Amir never existed, pointing to photos Aguilar had taken of Amir and another boy and insisting they were the same child.

Aguilar pushed back, producing timestamps and witnesses who confirmed Amir’s existence. “This is what they do,” Aguilar said. “They kill the child, then they kill his memory, then they kill anyone who dares to tell the truth.” Aguilar’s testimony has struck a global nerve, amplifying outrage and exposing the lengths which Israel’s defenders will go to bury the truth.

For 75 years, Israel spun its “Big Lie”: of being a democracy under siege. It was a settler colony built on stolen land, displacement, and supremacy. Israel’s deception worked for decades because Western governments protected it and the media sold it. Palestinians who resisted were labelled terrorists. Israelis were eternal victims. But the mask has been lifted thanks to global solidarity, independent media, and voices like Aguilar’s. The lie no longer holds.

Against all odds, Palestinians have achieved what once seemed impossible: they’ve won the battle for global opinion.

Diplomatic dominoes are falling. Ireland, Spain, Norway, and Slovenia have recognised Palestine. France has signalled it may follow. Italy, Germany, the UK, and Australia are under growing pressure. Latin American states have already cut ties. At the UN, vote after vote isolates Israel and its dwindling defenders. What was once unthinkable — that Palestine would gain recognition, and Israel would be treated as a pariah — is now inevitable.

Hamas and the wider Palestinian resistance have endured decades of demonisation, but the tide has shifted irrevocably. Israel has been beaten not just on the battlefield but in the court of legitimacy. Its survival now rests solely on US patronage, even as the world beyond America awakens to the truth. The moment of reckoning is here. Palestine will be recognised — not as a gift, but as a right long denied.

Israel’s big lie has finally been exposed, and the world must stop propping up war criminals and liars. History will not forget: Biden enabled it. Trump’s made it worse.