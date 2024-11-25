October 7 should always be seen as Hamas breaking the Palestinian people out of a 76-year prison sentence. It was a jail break of global significance.

Since then, Israel’s response exposed to the world how for decades Israel hid its tyranny of terror and what a depraved State it is - slaughtering more than 250,000 Palestinians is easy when you have the military power to affect a brutal ruthless campaign of genocide.

It’s a level of cowardice that highlights the truth and realities of the IDF. If reports are true, then the announcement of a potential truce between Israel and Hezbollah, reflects a veiled admission of defeat by Israel.

To be brokered by the US and France, the discussions of truce represent a significant moment in the ongoing war. Far from being a marker of successful diplomacy or military prowess, the talks of truce reflect the stark reality of Israel’s inability to prevail against Hezbollah—a disciplined, highly trained adversary.

For all of Israel’s claims of military might, the IDF have demonstrated not only ineffectiveness but also a troubling reliance on targeting civilians, which highlights their cowardice when facing formidable opponents like Hezbollah.

The basis of this truce lies not in Israel's military dominance but in the severe challenges its forces have faced over the past year and the heavy casualties it has experienced. Despite boasting advanced weaponry and technological superiority, the IDF has failed to suppress Hezbollah’s operational capabilities. Hezbollah’s strategic depth and preparedness, coupled with its ability to engage in guerrilla warfare, have exposed the IDF’s significant vulnerabilities.

Throughout the conflict, reports of destroyed Israeli tanks, ambushed convoys, and demoralised troops have painted a bleak picture of the IDF’s performance. The IDF’s struggles against Hezbollah, which include a failure to secure key positions and neutralise its leadership, highlight a fundamental weakness in Israel’s conventional military strategy. The IDF has proven it was incapable to deal with a highly motivated and ideologically committed force that is well-versed in asymmetric warfare.

The proposed ceasefire terms reveal the extent of Israel’s failure. The withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the redeployment of Hezbollah north of the Litani River mark a strategic concession that undermines Israel’s long-touted military dominance. While Israeli officials may attempt to spin this as a tactical move, in essence, it’s an acknowledgment of their inability to achieve a decisive victory.

The truce, which includes a US-led oversight mechanism and vague assurances of future Israeli action against "imminent threats," does little to mask the reality on the ground. Hezbollah remains intact and unbowed, its infrastructure largely resilient despite Israel’s sustained bombardments. The agreement effectively grants Hezbollah breathing room to regroup and reinforces its standing as a formidable force in the region.

Adding to Israel’s humiliation is the IDF’s troubling pattern of disproportionately targeting civilians, a practice that has been especially evident in its actions in Gaza. Over the past year, Israeli airstrikes have killed tens of thousands of innocent women and children, a fact that has drawn widespread condemnation. Israel’s actions, far from project strength, instead reveal a disturbing cowardice within the IDF.

Rather than confronting well-trained soldiers, the IDF has relied on overwhelming firepower to target densely populated civilian areas, causing mass casualties and widespread destruction. This approach not only underscores the IDF’s ineffectiveness in engaging hardened fighters like Hezbollah but highlights its willingness to resort to indiscriminate violence against vulnerable populations.

Hezbollah’s performance in this conflict has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite facing one of the most heavily armed militaries in the world, it has maintained its operational capabilities and continued to launch effective attacks on Israeli positions. Hezbollah’s fighters, who are deeply entrenched in southern Lebanon and well-versed in the terrain, have repeatedly outmanoeuvred Israeli forces.

The IDF’s over-reliance on airpower and conventional military tactics has proven ineffective against Hezbollah’s decentralised command structure and guerrilla warfare strategies. The IDF’s failure to adapt to a more sophisticated adversary exposes a critical flaw in Israel’s military doctrine, one that’s been glaringly apparent throughout the conflict.

For decades, Israel has projected itself as a military superpower, capable of defeating any regional adversary. The events of the past year have shattered this myth. Hezbollah’s ability to withstand a sustained Israeli offensive and force a truce is a blow to Israel’s credibility, not only in the Middle East but among its Western allies.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, emerges from this conflict with enhanced legitimacy and prestige. By resisting Israel’s military might, it has solidified its status as a defender of Lebanon and a symbol of resistance against Israeli aggression. It’s a narrative that will undoubtedly bolster Hezbollah’s support base, both domestically and internationally.

Hezbollah’s resilience and Israel’s failure to achieve its objectives signal a broader shift in the balance of power in the region. For years, Israel has relied on its military dominance to maintain its regional influence. Israel’s strategy is now being called into question as groups like Hezbollah demonstrate the limitations of conventional military force in modern asymmetric warfare.

Furthermore, the conflict underscores the growing influence of Iran, Hezbollah’s primary backer, in shaping regional dynamics. Iran’s support has enabled Hezbollah to develop advanced capabilities, including precision-guided missiles and sophisticated defence systems.

Talks of a proposed truce shouldn’t be seen as a diplomatic success but as an admission of failure by the IDF. Unable to achieve its objectives through military means, Israel has been forced to pursue a ceasefire that effectively cedes strategic ground to Hezbollah. The IDF’s reliance on targeting civilians in Gaza, along with its ineffectiveness against a disciplined adversary, highlights its profound weaknesses and lack of moral integrity.

Hezbollah has emerged stronger, while Israel’s image as a dominant military power lies in tatters. In its desperation to claim a semblance of victory, Israel has exposed the fragility of its military machine and the cowardice that underpins its strategy.