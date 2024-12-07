The firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue continues to ignite fierce debate over anti-Semitism in Australia, with prominent figures like former treasurer Josh Frydenberg calling for a police task force dedicated to stamping out hate against Jewish Australians.

While the attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue is a disturbing and criminal act, it’s equally crucial to acknowledge the broader context of violence and systemic injustice that shapes such events.

The response to the firebombing, as well as the wider political debate surrounding it, must confront a double standard in how violence is framed and addressed. After all, if we’re to truly stand against hate, we can’t overlook the consistent and systemic violence faced by Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli state, which has been ongoing for over 80 years.

The firebombing of the synagogue, as appalling as it is, can’t exist in a vacuum. The outrage expressed over the incident, particularly by political leaders and media, must be questioned considering the decades of suffering and oppression Palestinians have endured.

To demand justice for the firebombing while ignoring the violence, subjugation, and displacement of Palestinians is a clear example of selective outrage and hypocrisy. How can anyone justify the condemnation of one act of violence, and ignore the broader, decades-long campaign of dispossession and brutality committed against the Palestinian people?

The history of violence against Palestinians, particularly since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, is one of displacement, destruction, and bloodshed. The Palestinian population have been subjected to military occupation, forced displacement, and apartheid-like conditions, with over 70 years of Israeli policies aimed at subjugating and controlling them.

Whether the bombing of Gaza, the illegal settlement expansions in the West Bank, or the violent suppression of Palestinian protests, the violence faced by Palestinians is consistent, relentless, and largely ignored in mainstream political discourse.

Human rights organisations and international law experts have used the term “genocide” to describe the systematic efforts to erase the Palestinian people from their own land. Yet, despite this, the world’s response to the situation is often muted, or worse, supportive of Israel’s actions.

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is not a temporary conflict but a well-established, ongoing occupation that has led to the destruction of Palestinian communities and livelihoods. Considering these atrocities, everyone must ask why the same level of outrage isn’t directed towards the violence that’s shaped the lives of millions of Palestinians.

The hypocrisy is even more glaring when one compares the world’s response to the firebombing in Melbourne with the reactions to Israel’s military actions. Following the attacks by Hamas on October 7, last year, the Israeli government responded with overwhelming force, leading to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, the destruction of entire neighbourhoods, and an escalation of the humanitarian crisis. Yet, for many in the West, including prominent political figures in Australia, the focus remains squarely on condemning the violence of one group while excusing or rationalising the actions of the other.

Such selective outrage distorts the narrative of who is truly vulnerable and who holds the power. Jewish Australians, like all Australians, deserve safety and security, and acts of anti-Semitic violence should be condemned. To be anti-Semitic requires the person being targeted to be a Semite, and not a from eastern Europe or descendants.

Zionists are not the indigenous people of the Middle East. Labelling people as anti-Semitic because they criticise Israel behaviour or speak out against it, makes them no more anti-Semitic than them being a “Horse”. However, this should not come at the expense of recognizing the injustices faced by Palestinians. In fact, one could argue that the perpetuation of such double standards fuels further division and hatred. The message conveyed is clear: while Jewish lives are treated as sacred, Palestinian lives are expendable. This is a narrative that must be challenged.

It's equally important to acknowledge the firebombing of the synagogue, while wrong, is not an isolated incident. The rhetoric and actions of the Israeli state, particularly in its dealings with Palestinians, have created an environment of hate and mistrust.

For years, Zionism has propagated the idea Jews are the eternal victims, perpetually under siege. This narrative, while grounded in historical trauma, has been manipulated and weaponized by the Israeli government to justify its ongoing acts of violence and oppression against Palestinians.

Firebombing the synagogue can be seen as a tragic consequence of this toxic narrative, which dehumanizes Palestinians and paints them as the enemy in a never-ending struggle for survival.

The message of Zionism, which portrays Israel as a besieged state fighting for its existence, has been internalised by many leading to an atmosphere where violence against Palestinians is seen as justified. When Palestinians are portrayed as terrorists or as less-than-human, the firebombing of a Jewish synagogue, though horrific, becomes a distorted reflection of a broader, more profound sense of injustice.

The solution, however, lies not in stoking further division or escalating the rhetoric of victimhood. Instead, Australia must take a more honest and balanced approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict, one that acknowledges the suffering and rights of both peoples.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, must reject the false dichotomy of “us versus them” and instead advocate for justice, equality, and an end to the occupation of Palestinian lands. Acknowledging the realities of Palestinian oppression is not an attack on Jewish people or their rights, but rather a call for universal human rights and dignity.

A police task force aimed at combating anti-Semitism is important, but it can’t ignore the broader context of injustice. It’s only addressing the root causes of hate—whether directed at Jews or Palestinians—that we can hope to build a future of peace, justice, and equality. As Australians, we must remove the blinkers of selective outrage and confront the realities of a global narrative that has l been skewed to favour one side while condemning the other.

True solidarity demands we stand against all forms of injustice, wherever they may occur. Only then can we create a more just and peaceful world for all.