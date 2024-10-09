Anniversaries are meant to be a time of reflection, but one year on, the events following October 7, 2023, have left an indelible mark on the Middle East.

Israel's extreme terror, driven by territorial expansion and a quest for regional dominance, have made it clear to much of the world that peace in the region is being held hostage by a maniacal Benjamin Netanyahu and fervent Zionist ideology.

In an age where information travels faster than ever, spreading false narratives is not just misleading—it’s dangerous. This was evident in a recent encounter I had on ‘X’, where I crossed paths with a new acquaintance. Once a figure in Victorian State Labor politics, this individual, who I won’t name (refer to my ‘X’ account), launched into a tirade repeating Israel’s propaganda—propaganda that attempts to paint the Hamas attack as indiscriminate massacres on Israeli civilians.

The narrative surrounding Israel, and figures like this former politician, is not only dangerous but perpetuates a distorted version of events that absolves Israel of its well-documented atrocities. Through social media platforms like ‘X’, individuals like him reinforce a simplistic portrayal of Israel as a victim, while conveniently ignoring the ongoing violence and subjugation inflicted on Palestinians, which now extends to Lebanon.

My exchange with this ex-politician offers a revealing glimpse into how such narratives operate. His posts framed Israel as a country under siege by Hamas—a perspective that blatantly ignores Israel’s long-standing military occupation and periodic assaults. His view, where Hamas is painted as a terrorist organisation, disregards the reality of Palestinian resistance to decades of oppression.

This one-sided narrative isn’t just incomplete; it’s dangerously harmful. It enables the ongoing oppression of Palestinians by denying their suffering and framing Israel's actions as self-defence. The challenge in refraining from using stronger language to describe this individual is immense, especially when his rhetoric downplays the devastation in Gaza.

Since the blockade began in 2007, Israel has consistently restricted access to essential resources like food, medical supplies, and clean water—turning Gaza into an "open-air prison." Periodic bombardments, justified as responses to Hamas, have caused thousands of Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction. Yet, this ex-politician conveniently ignores the facts. He overlooks the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and dismisses the systemic violence faced by Palestinians under occupation.

By portraying Hamas as the villain, while ignoring Israel’s role in perpetuating the conflict, he supports the cycle of violence. The dangers of this narrative extend beyond Gaza. Israel’s recent bombings of Lebanon follow a similar pattern of military aggression that has caused immense suffering, but figures like this ex-politician frame these as defensive measures, obscuring their true nature.

Even more insidiously, his rhetoric normalises the status quo. His repeated assertions that Israel is simply "defending" itself obscure the fact that its actions are overwhelmingly aggressive and aimed at maintaining its occupation and dominance in the region. This is not just a matter of perspective—it is a deliberate distortion of the facts.

This ex-politician isn’t alone in spreading such a dangerous narrative. Mainstream media often perpetuates the image of Israel as the perpetual victim. However, what makes this individual particularly troubling is his willingness to engage in debate while dismissing the core issues. When I challenged him on Israel’s actions, he resorted to calling me a "Jew-hating racist," a deflection that is both intellectually dishonest and deeply dangerous.

It’s crucial figures like him are held accountable for spreading these false narratives. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict isn’t complex, but the facts surrounding Israel’s occupation, its indiscriminate attacks on civilians, and its violations of international law are well-documented.

Ignoring these realities only perpetuates violence and suffering. If the international community is serious about peace and justice, it must begin by holding accountable those who spread harmful, false narratives—starting with this individual.