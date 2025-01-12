In Australia, politics harbours many interesting characters - fascinating not because of who they are, but for their less-than-impressive track records and the baffling ease with which they ascend to positions of power.

Often, it’s not their vision or ability that captivates, but rather the glaring contradictions, missteps, and mediocrity they embody, leaving the public to wonder how they became gatekeepers of our nation’s future.

And that being the case, every other country shares the same poor standard of political representation. Politics affords them a lifestyle they would be incapable of attaining in any other profession.

Invariably, we get what we elect - mostly trash and very little treasure. And that also applies to the quality of public servants employed, especially at the very senior level of government, and more often than not, their political appointees or mates of mates or part of an establishment where old school boy or school connections play their part in securing jobs that are only for those connected.

So take Mike Pezzullo’s opinion piece in, you guessed it, that fascinatingly dangerous comic The Australian. It makes you wonder whether delusion caked with ignorance consumes him, or if he’s just plain stupid and unsuitable to be commenting on geopolitical matters he knows nothing of. But here’s the rub: given Pezzullo was the former Deputy Secretary of the Defence Department and Secretary of the Home Affairs Department until 2023, he should have some inkling.

But true to form, The Australian keeps producing its parade of clowns. Pezzullo’s rather humorous piece reads like a Cold War fever dream: a paranoid fantasy of existential threats, shadowy enemies, and Australia’s inevitable descent into chaos unless it arms itself to the teeth and pledges fealty to the US. Beneath the alarmist rhetoric lies a dangerous and misleading narrative that not only distorts geopolitical realities but serves to perpetuate fear for political and financial gain.

Pezzullo’s arguments hinge on a core premise: that China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea pose an existential threat to Australia and the region. However, a closer examination of facts reveals his claims aren’t only exaggerated but demonstrably false.

Instead, Pezzullo paints China as a marauding dragon, ready to impose its will across the Indo-Pacific. Yet China’s primary focus remains internal: maintaining economic growth, addressing demographic challenges, and managing domestic stability. Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea hardly constitute a bid for global hegemony. Instead of pushing for dominance, China has prioritised economic partnerships, like its leadership within BRICS, which aims to counterbalance Western economic hegemony—not to start wars.

The idea that Russia poses a direct threat to Australia is ridiculous. Far from being isolated, Russia remains a key player in the global economy, with one of the largest GDPs in the world, bolstered by its energy exports and partnerships with countries in Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Russia’s military actions in Ukraine stem from longstanding tensions with NATO and the United States, particularly regarding NATO’s eastward expansion and proposals to integrate Ukraine, which Russia viewed as a direct threat to its security. Moscow’s focus is on countering these perceived threats and maintaining its sovereignty, not pursuing unchecked global expansion. Russia’s partnership with China is driven by mutual interests, such as challenging Western economic dominance, rather than any ideological unity. BRICS provides an economic and geopolitical platform for such cooperation, but it is not a military alliance aimed at global conquest.

Pezzullo’s depiction of Iran as a rogue state hurtling toward nuclear conflict ignores recent diplomatic developments. Tehran has signalled its interest in normalising relations with the US and regional powers, driven by economic necessity. Far from making a “dash” for nuclear weapons, Iran has engaged in discussions with international mediators to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Pezzullo’s fearmongering conveniently omits this context.

North Korea, often invoked as the boogeyman of Asia, remains focused on regime survival rather than regional conquest. Its sabre-rattling is more performative than anything else, designed to extract concessions from the international community. Pyongyang’s economy is in shambles, and its geopolitical ambitions are far more limited than Pezzullo would have anyone believe.

While Pezzullo warns of foreign threats, he conveniently overlooks the elephant in the room - America. History tells us that the US has been the driving force behind countless coups, wars, and interventions, often destabilising regions in the name of democracy. From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan to Libya, the US has left a trail of destruction, undermining global stability while enriching its military-industrial complex.

In Australia’s case, the AUKUS agreement and the acquisition of nuclear submarines tie it ever closer to US strategic objectives, potentially making Australia a target in any US-China conflict. Pezzullo’s piece doesn’t address the costs of this alignment: the erosion of Australia’s sovereignty, the militarisation of its foreign policy, and the economic burden of unnecessary defence spending.

Pezzullo’s narrative isn’t just flawed—it’s dangerous. By stoking fear, he lays the groundwork for increased defence spending and deeper entanglement with US military interests. This aligns perfectly with the agendas of defence contractors and think tanks like the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), which receive funding from weapons manufacturers and the US government.

It’s no coincidence Pezzullo invokes Ernest Hemingway’s adage about gradual and sudden collapse. This rhetorical sleight of hand aims to convince readers Australia is on the brink of disaster unless it acts decisively—by buying more weapons, of course. But history tells us that fear-driven policies often lead to poor decisions and disastrous outcomes.

Rather than succumbing to Pezzullo’s apocalyptic vision, Australia should pursue a foreign policy rooted in diplomacy, regional cooperation, and independence. Australia’s neighbours in Southeast Asia don’t want to be drawn into a US-China rivalry, and neither should we. Instead of aligning ourselves with the US’s aggressive posture, we should focus on fostering trust and collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

Pezzullo laments Australia’s supposed inaction during the 1930s, drawing dubious parallels to today’s geopolitical landscape. But his historical revisionism ignores the lessons of the past: militarisation and alliances based on fear lead to conflict, not security. The real lesson of the 1930s is the importance of diplomacy and multilateralism in preventing war.

Mike Pezzullo’s piece is a masterclass in fear-mongering, designed to manipulate public opinion and advance an agenda that benefits defence contractors and entrenched interests. By distorting the motives and capabilities of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, he diverts attention from the real existential threat: the unchecked militarism of the US and its sycophantic followers.