Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could finally get what he’s longed for - full scale war in the Middle East. A path that saves his political hide while securing American involvement.

For Netanyahu, the assassination of Hezbollah’s voice of reason and rationale, Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has guaranteed an all-out war. It’s Netanyahu’s sick and depraved sweet sense of victory while knowing the consequences that are to come that reinforce his insanity.

The clock is now ticking toward inevitability and what could escalate to a third world war and nuclear and all that proceeds it.

While Nasrallah’s assassination has sent shocked the Middle East and beyond, it has pushed the region closer to a full-scale war. Israel’s ongoing pursuit of targeted assassinations, cloaked under the pretence of "self-defence," has drawn condemnation from many quarters, and its latest act will unravel the fragile geopolitical balance of the region.

Israel’s reckless and blood-soaked strategy is not an anomaly but part of its decades-long terror campaign in the Middle East—one that’s perpetuated violence and instability in a region yearning for peace.

The killing of one of Lebanon’s most influential leaders not only reinforces Israel’s reputation as a criminal state driven by terrorism but sets the stage for retaliatory violence that will engulf the entire region. Israel thrives on chaos, using it as cover for its expansionist and oppressive agenda, deflecting accountability for the atrocities it commits. For Hezbollah and its supporters, retribution is now inevitable, with the assassination crossing a red line that will demand a severe response.

Israel's history of state-sanctioned assassinations is emblematic of its disdain for international law and basic human rights. This is not about "self-defence," but about the deliberate destabilisation of its neighbours, a tactic it has used ruthlessly to maintain its illegal occupation of Palestinian land and to subdue any opposition. The assassination of Nasrallah marks yet another chapter in Israel's catalogue of war crimes, reinforcing its role as the primary destabilising force in the region.

By targeting Nasrallah, Israel has once again demonstrated its willingness to resort to terror, to crush any voice that poses a threat to its dominance, regardless of the cost in human lives. Hezbollah’s inevitable retaliation will not be the spark of a new conflict—it is the response to a war that Israel has waged on the people of the Middle East for decades.

Hezbollah, with its overwhelming arsenal and growing influence, will almost certainly retaliate for Nasrallah’s assassination. Payback will be a bitch. Hezbollah's military capabilities, particularly its missile and drone technology, have grown exponentially in recent years, possessing superior strike weaponry compared to Israel in terms of precision and reach.

Any retaliatory strike by Hezbollah is unlikely to be small in scale; rather, it will be aimed at sending a message not only to Israel but to the wider world: that the assassination of its leader is an unforgivable act of war. Israel, a state that consistently uses terror as a tool of policy, will now face the consequences of its violent and criminal actions.

The chance of Hezbollah unleashing its full military might on Israel is now a possibility, and such an attack would lead to widespread destruction within Israel’s borders. Hezbollah’s missile technology, often backed by Iran’s extensive military resources, poses a real threat to Israel’s urban centres and military infrastructure. There will be mass civilian casualties, economic destabilisation, and widespread destruction that will plunge Israel into the darkest chapters of its history—one of its own making.

This looming war is not merely about revenge; it’s about resisting a regime that has for decades inflicted terror, occupation, and war crimes on the people of Palestine and beyond. Nasrallah’s assassination will serve as a turning point for the broader coalition of anti-Israeli forces throughout the Middle East, galvanising resistance against a nation that has long embraced brutality over peace.

Israel's close alliance with the US has always been a point of contention in the Middle East, and the assassination of Nasrallah places the US in a highly precarious position. As Israel’s most powerful ally, the US now faces the possibility of being drawn into a conflict that has far-reaching implications for its own geopolitical standing. The US can no longer ignore the fact that it is complicit in enabling Israel’s reign of terror.

The US now finds itself in a moral and diplomatic quagmire. Its continued support for Israel, despite Israel’s increasingly aggressive tactics, weakens its credibility globally, especially among nations that have long criticised Washington’s one-sided stance in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. By backing Israel unconditionally, the US has empowered a rogue state that disregards international law and fuels regional instability.

With the assassination of Nasrallah, Israel has not only reaffirmed its reputation as a terrorist state, but it has also set the Middle East on a course towards war. And it’s a war that would not be limited to isolated skirmishes but could engulf Lebanon, Syria, and potentially other nations, dragging the region into a prolonged and devastating confrontation.

The bloodshed that will follow will be a direct result of Israel’s insatiable appetite for violence and domination, a hunger that has repeatedly brought the region to the brink of disaster.

Targeting a figure as influential and powerful as Nasrallah, Israel has crossed a line that may prove impossible to walk back from. The world must finally confront the reality that Israel isn’t a victim, but the primary aggressor and destabilising force in the Middle East.