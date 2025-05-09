George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
11h

When a world leader has to have courage to speak out against atrocities you know we’re in trouble.

Sorry to sound a little cynical when it comes to the Catholic Church and moral leadership.

Want Leo to be brave?

Send the Pontifical Swiss Guard to stand between the IDF and the people of Gaza and a battalion of nuns to open those border crossings and let the humanitarian aid pour in. I’m sure the Vatican bank (IOR) would be only too happy to help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
14hEdited

The symbolism seems right. Pope Leo I was one of the greatest Popes.

https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/catholic/the-6-greatest-popes-of-all-time.aspx

Finally, the earliest pope on this list, Pope Leo I was pope from the year 440 to 461, during the dissolution of the Roman Empire.

Pope Leo I is best known for writing the celebrated Tome of Leo, which established the doctrine that Christ’s natures coexist and his Incarnation reveals that human nature is restored to perfect unity with divinity.

In one of the most interesting experiences of his life, Pope Leo I met Attila the Hun in 452, and successfully convinced the barbarian raider to turn back from his invasion of Italy. Attila was, apparently, so impressed with Pope Leo I that he willingly withdrew. After Rome was sacked, anyway, by the Vandals in 455, Pope Leo I assisted in rebuilding the city.

One of his most enduring teachings can be found in his Christmas Day sermon, “Christian, remember your dignity,” in which he articulated a fundamental dignity that is common to all Christians, whether saint or sinner—and the duty to live up to that dignity in goodness, no matter who we are.

A pope who was not interested in power for power’s sake, who resolved disputes, and who clarified the church’s teaching about the dual nature of Jesus Christ, Pope Leo I is truly one of the greats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture