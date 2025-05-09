Chicago and Catholics throughout the US would be feeling a sense of overwhelming pride as Cardinal Robert Francise Prevost becomes the first American to head the Catholic Church.

The ushering in of Pope Leo XIV marks a new chapter the Catholic Church’s 2000-year history with the election of Pope Leo XIV. At 69, Leo XIV becomes the first American pontiff, a symbolic and substantive milestone at a time when the Church — and global politics — face moral reckonings.

As white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel last night, sending waves of celebration across St Peter’s Square and beyond, the cheers not only came from pilgrims and Italian locals, but Argentinian nuns and American faithful — from Texas to Trujillo — reflecting the global resonance of this moment. But beyond the jubilant scenes lies the serious question: why Cardinal Prevost, and why now?

Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, embodies a fusion rarely seen in the hierarchy of the Church. American by birth, Pope Leo, spent over a decade living and ministering in Peru, gaining dual citizenship and, arguably, a new cultural identity. Considered by many Peruvians and Latin American Catholics to be one of their own — Prevost is a man who chose to walk among the people, far from the marble columns of Rome.

As Archbishop of Chiclayo, he earned a reputation for humility, social justice advocacy, and a preference for dialogue over dogma. His deep ties to Latin America and his spiritual formation under Pope Francis’ pontificate suggest Leo XIV will carry forward the progressive, pastoral tone set by his predecessor Pope Francis — but with his own distinct voice and moral clarity.

Observers were quick to note Pope Leo didn’t speak English in his first public address. His greeting — “Peace be with all you” — was offered in Italian and Spanish, but not his native tongue. Church insiders suggest this was intentional, an act of symbolic distance from the polarised and often politicised landscape of American public life.

Leo XIV’s apparent refusal to embrace his Americanness too tightly is a statement. He’s not “America’s pope” in the geopolitical sense. Rather, he represents a Church that transcends borders and seeks to speak for the marginalised — including those caught in the crossfire of war and injustice.

Pope Leo’s election comes at a time when the world is gripped by violent conflict, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Since October 7 2023, more than 250,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to international monitors — many women and children.

Leo XIV’s ascent offers a rare and critical opportunity for the Church to reassert moral authority on the global stage. As Pope, Leo has the platform and power to speak unequivocally in defence of innocent lives — especially those living under occupation and genocide. The silence of many world leaders, particularly in the West, has made the Vatican’s voice more vital.

While Pope Francis called for peace in Gaza in his final months, Francis’s response was viewed as tepid. Now, Leo XIV can sharpen the Church’s stance. His history of advocacy for the poor and oppressed in Latin America suggests he won’t shy away from condemning state violence — even when it comes from powerful allies like Israel or the US.

Pope Leo will hold a press conference Monday to outline his vision for the Church. All eyes will be on whether he will speak out against the atrocities unfolding in Palestine — a test of courage that will define his early papacy. A forceful statement calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the occupation, and humanitarian access to Gaza would reverberate worldwide.

If Pope Leo were to make such a move, it would position him not just as a spiritual shepherd, but as a global conscience. In times where moral clarity is in short supply, especially among political leaders, Leo’s voice could offer rare guidance rooted not in national interest, but in divine justice.

Pope Leo will celebrate his first Mass as pontiff tomorrow morning, with a formal inauguration next Wednesday. His schedule is already filling, with dignitaries and faithful from around the world to descend upon Vatican City.

Leo’s inauguration will include a visit to the tomb of St Peter, a symbolic procession through the Basilica, and the receiving of the Ring of the Fisherman. The cardinals will offer their homage, and Pope Leo XIV will deliver his first homily as the Holy Father.

But beyond ritual, Leo XIV’s reign will be judged by how he addresses the crises of today — not least the mass suffering in Gaza. He has the tools, credibility, and now the pulpit to call for justice, mercy, and peace.

Watching be the world and the victims of war. For them, the pope’s silence would be complicity — however, his voice could be their salvation.