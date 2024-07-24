As much as the political world has always thought Kamala Harris to be a cackling moron, it may turn out that perception compared to reality may have had everybody conned.

Has the Vice President of the US been deliberately playing stupid and surely her acting can’t be that good, or was everyone just gullible? Well, it just maybe the case, and if she has been, then Vice President Harris has earned herself accolades beyond the imaginable.

Harris's swift and dramatic rise within the Democratic Party evokes memories of Joe Biden's surprising comeback four years ago, when Democrats united just before Super Tuesday to avoid another Trump victory. However, her ascension has been even more sudden and transformative.

In a matter of 48 hours, Harris took control of the Democratic Party with such speed and little resistance. Democrats quickly rallied behind her after Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election.

Many are claiming Biden’s announcement came as a surprise, but to astute observers, his poor performance in the June 28, Presidential debate, ended Biden. It was just a matter of when, and by the time the political knives had been finished being sharpened, July 20, was lights out. For Harris, potential challengers stepped aside, and key party figures paved the way for her.

As Biden’s vice president, Harris was in poll position. Within 30 minutes of Biden's announcement, she his secured his endorsement and immediately capitalised on it, calling party leaders and activists. Behind the scenes, politicians and activist groups were rallying behind her.

On Tuesday, Harris hit the campaign trail, hosting her first rally as the Democratic presidential candidate in Wisconsin and according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) said, she had many supporters. “There was a sense it would be better for the party to choose someone early rather than later.”

By Monday, Democratic hopefuls, including California Governor’s Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, and Maryland’s Wes Moore, endorsed her.

Biden became the first president since Lyndon Johnson in 1968 to decline re-election, paving the way for Harris to emerge as the Democratic nominee without enduring the primary process.

“We voted for Biden’s ticket. We knew what we were getting. She’s the only one who can credibly say she has the people’s support,” Democratic strategist, Maya Rupert said.

Harris’s close association with Biden and her swift actions after his June 28 debate debacle, solidified her support. She defended Biden on television and at events, earning praise for her loyalty.

There was little desire for a prolonged convention battle. Any 2028 contenders would have seen no benefit in challenging Harris, who had Biden’s endorsement and widespread support.

Harris loyalists were ready to showcase her influence. Michael Kapp, a DNC member from California, was alarmed by Biden’s performance at a fundraiser and drafted a letter endorsing Harris.

When Biden announced his decision, Kapp and his allies quickly gathered signatures to demonstrate Harris’s strength. “We knew we needed to act swiftly to take the fight to Trump and the Republicans,” he said.

Harris became active, making over 100 calls on Sunday, expressing gratitude for Biden’s endorsement and committing to earning the nomination. Come Tuesday, key party leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed her. Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama didn’t. Both said they aimed to unify the party.

Rank-and-file members and potential contenders quickly rallied behind Harris. State delegations, immediately endorsed Harris, and by Monday evening, she amassed enough delegates to secure the nomination.

“They called every delegate,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.). “The delegates knew her. So they made the calls, and people committed.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) was surprised by the rapid party unity behind Harris. “Some people who weren’t initially on her side now support her. It was the right thing,” she said.

Harris has energised grassroots Democrats, particularly Black voters and activists. A Sunday night video call with Black women leaders had over 40,000 participants and raised $1.5m. A separate call with Black men on Monday night drew nearly 54,000 attendees and raised $1.4m.

“This feels like when Barack Obama first ran,” Melanie Campbell, chair of Power of the Ballot Action Fund, said.

The campaign has seen a surge in volunteers, with 58,000 signing up for shifts by Monday. In key states like Pennsylvania and Nevada, volunteers showed up at field offices to help.

“This is going to be tough, but we have a real chance,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.) said. “There’s excitement among young people about the change that’s been made.”

The campaign’s financial support has surged as well. Donors concerned about Biden’s candidacy quickly reversed course after his announcement. The Harris campaign raised $50m in grassroots donations by the next morning, $81m in 24 hours, and $100m by Monday night.

The party’s largest super PAC, Future Forward, secured $150m in commitments once Harris became the nominee. Fundraising efforts continue, with Harris scheduled to appear at a sold-out event in Massachusetts alongside celebrities and intellectuals.

“The last 72 hours have been extraordinary. I booked a million-dollar fundraiser for her within six hours of the announcement,” Murphy said. “People are excited about the future with her leading the charge.”

The rapid and unforeseen ascendancy of Kamala Harris to the forefront of the Democratic Party underscores a distressing reality about America’s electoral system. The swift political manoeuvring, driven by party insiders and fuelled by a flawed and corrupt system, reveals a process far from democratic.

Instead of reflecting the will of the people, it highlights the influence of backroom deals and the power of endorsements from a select few. The American political landscape is mired corruption and manipulation, where candidates are often products of political expediency rather than true representatives of the people's will.

If it isn’t overhauled now, all Americans will continue to suffer, and democracy remains an illusion. Regardless, if its Trump or Harris, Americans lose either way.