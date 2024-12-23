Newspapers have always been renowned for their political leanings – adopting a conservative or liberal bent is part of what forms a paper’s character. But supporting nations that engage in genocide is more than backing a political party; it’s advocating for the slaughter of innocence.

What’s proven to be disturbing is The Australian newspaper’s support for Israel’s war crimes and its genocidal mania toward the Palestinians in Gaza. The departure of moral abhorrence has exited through the doors of The Australian.

Reading who the paper drags out to give their thoughts on how Israel is supposedly being poorly treated by the international community is fascinating.

Today’s piece by Professor Timothy Lynch around Ireland’s foreign policy reflects a deeply troubling endorsement of Israel’s war crimes – attempting to delegitimise Ireland’s principled stance while failing to grapple with the moral realities of geopolitics.

Lynch’s arguments vilify a nation that has chosen to stand on the right side of history. His characterisation of Ireland’s moral stance as “Israelophobia” is not only disingenuous but an affront to everyone who values human rights and international law. Ireland’s government, in labelling Israel’s actions as genocide, reflects growing global outrage at the scale of devastation in Gaza – a densely populated territory subjected to relentless bombardment. Thousands of men, women, and children have been slaughtered, entire neighbourhoods decimated, and critical infrastructure obliterated. Israel’s crimes demand accountability, not deflection.

Ireland’s criticism of Israel isn’t entrenched in anti-Semitism or “ancient hostilities,” as Lynch suggests, but in its own history of colonial oppression and a deep-seated commitment to justice. Drawing parallels between its struggle for independence and the plight of the Palestinian people, Ireland’s position is informed by a moral clarity transcending political expediency. Invoking historical grievances against Irish anti-Semitism to discredit criticism of Israel conflates distinct issues and undermines Lynch’s own argument.

Furthermore, his suggestion that Ireland lacks “political diversity” or a “viable conservative movement” is inaccurate and irrelevant. Ireland’s foreign policy reflects a broad consensus across its political spectrum, rooted in a shared commitment to human rights. The overwhelming support for condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza is not a result of political homogeneity but a reflection of Ireland’s democratic values and its electorate’s alignment with global humanitarian principles.

Lynch’s dismissal of Ireland’s moral leadership as “luxury beliefs” betrays a lack of understanding of the stakes involved. Framing Ireland’s policies as economically reckless or naïve ignores the principled stand it has taken against injustice. Ireland’s criticism of Israel aligns with growing international consensus, as witnessed by the UN and many human rights organisations that have condemned the disproportionate use of force and violations of international law.

By framing Ireland’s position as an alliance with South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Lynch attempts to delegitimise two nations that have endured and resisted systemic oppression. South Africa’s role in advocating for Palestinian rights stems from its own history of apartheid, drawing chilling parallels with the systemic discrimination faced by Palestinians. This partnership isn’t, as Lynch implies, an exercise in virtue signalling but a powerful statement of solidarity grounded in shared experiences of struggle and resistance.

Lynch’s economic argument – that Ireland risks alienating American corporations by taking a stand against Israel – reveals a cynical prioritising of economic self-interest over moral responsibility. Ireland’s low corporate tax rate may attract multinational corporations, but its foreign policy decisions aren’t dictated by economic leverage. Instead, they are shaped by a commitment to international law and the protection of human rights, principles that should guide all countries, regardless of economic repercussions.

Condemning Ireland’s neutrality during World War II is particularly egregious. Invoking Ireland’s historical stance as a reason to condemn its current policies ignores the evolution of Irish foreign policy into one of principled engagement with global issues. Ireland’s condemnation of Israel’s actions is consistent with its long-standing commitment to the principles of international justice and accountability, as evidenced by its proactive role within the UN.

In dismissing Ireland’s motion declaring Israel’s actions as genocide, Lynch undermines the legal and moral basis of such claims. Under the UN’s Genocide Convention, acts intended to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group constitute genocide. The deliberate targeting of civilians, the destruction of essential infrastructure, and the deprivation of basic needs in Gaza meet these criteria, as attested by numerous legal experts and human rights advocates.

Ireland’s vibrant political landscape allows for robust debate and reflects the will of its people, who overwhelmingly support the government’s stance on Palestine. Suggesting otherwise undermines Ireland’s democracy and its people’s ability to discern right from wrong.

What Lynch labels as “Israelophobia” is, in truth, a criticism of systemic injustice. It is a call to hold a powerful state accountable for actions that have inflicted immense suffering on a marginalised population. Ireland’s stance is not an act of hostility toward Israel or the Jewish people but a reaffirmation of the universal values of justice, equality, and human dignity.

Rather than criticise Ireland for its “new morality,” Lynch – and others who condone Israel’s actions – should commend its courage. By standing with Palestine, Ireland reaffirms its place as a leader in the global fight for justice, reminding us all that the pursuit of human rights isn’t a luxury but a necessity.

Prime Minister for the Republic of Ireland and all of its people should be applauded for being humanity’s torch of hope.