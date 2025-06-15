



The myth of Israeli military invulnerability lies in rubble.

What’s proven to be a historic and humiliating turn for Israel’s Zionist regime, Iran has dealt a blow not just to Israel’s infrastructure — but to the very foundation of its psychological warfare. The illusion of supremacy and impunity has collapsed in real time.

Israel’s cyber-assisted strike on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure was supposed to be a game-changer. Executed in tandem with a sophisticated cyberattack that disabled Iran’s air defence systems for approximately eight hours, the operation was designed to disorient, disrupt, and dominate. It failed. Spectacularly.

Within ten hours, Iranian technicians restored their systems. By hour twelve, the first wave of Iranian ballistic missiles rained down across Israel — targeting military command hubs, critical intelligence sites, and, notably, the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.

The Iron Dome — long held up as a marvel of modern defence — was useless. US-deployed THAAD systems guarding the IDF’s military headquarters also failed under the barrage. This wasn’t just an act of retaliation. It was an unveiling. But the world already knew the Iron Dome was a just a plastic bubble. Iran demonstrated that last year with its responses to the attacks and assassination of one of it’s top IRGC generals and killing of staff at its consulate in Damascus with its retaliatory strikes of Operations True Promise 1 and 2. Operation True Promise 3 is as Iran said would be more devastating and frighteningly destructive.

Israel’s model of warfare has always been pre-emptive, provocative, and deeply reliant on its assumption of strategic superiority.

From assassinating Iranian scientists to bombing airfields in Syria and flattening apartment blocks in Gaza, Israel’s actions have consistently escaped consequences. It fights without fear of retaliation, armed with American munitions and diplomatic impunity. Its strategy depends on hitting others — but never being hit.

Israel’s doctrine of one-sided warfare is now bankrupt. The retaliatory strikes by Iran did more than damage Israeli infrastructure — they shattered the myth that Israel is untouchable. What we are witnessing is not just a military failure, but an existential crisis for the Zionist regime. Its greatest weapon — fear — no longer works.

For over two decades, Iran has been the target of sabotage, assassinations, and relentless threats of regime change. While remaining within the limits of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), Tehran has shown remarkable restraint — even when its generals were murdered and its scientists were killed on Iranian soil.

It's evident Iran’s restraint has brought no peace. Instead, it has emboldened Israel to take ever more dangerous steps, convinced of its own invulnerability. The message is clear: non-nuclear nations have no real sovereignty in the eyes of the West or its proxies.

In this reality, Iran has only one path to ensure its security: nuclear deterrence. Not as a weapon of aggression — but as the sole viable shield against perpetual threats from a nuclear-armed neighbour with a record of regional destruction.

Israel's refusal to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty while stockpiling nuclear warheads under US protection is a provocation. Its demand that Iran remain non-nuclear, while it carries out military strikes across sovereign borders, is not just hypocritical — it’s suicidal policy by design. Iran’s nuclear pursuit is no longer about prestige. It is about survival.

The US is no longer the force it once was. As Washington scrambles to maintain control in Ukraine, it has now begun diverting munitions and air defence systems intended for Kyiv to Israel — highlighting an overstretched empire trying to prop up too many proxies at once.

Russia, meanwhile, has made clear that it stands behind Iran through the January 17 Strategic Partnership Agreement. Article 3 of the pact ensures that neither party will assist an aggressor. Article 5 lays the groundwork for expanded military cooperation. That is not theory — that is strategy in motion.

Iran’s alliances with Russia, China, and a constellation of anti-imperial actors in the Global South has repositioned it from isolated pariah to pivotal power. In contrast, Israel’s reliance on American protection and European silence is growing brittle.

This war is not just about missiles. It is about whose order defines the Middle East — and who has the courage to defy it.

For the first time in its modern history, Israel is being hit in a way it cannot hide. Social media is flooded with footage of Iranian missiles striking with impunity. The “startup nation” now finds itself scrambling to explain why its expensive defence systems failed, why its most protected military sites were breached, and why its population is suddenly experiencing the fear it has inflicted on others for decades.

The strategic tide is turning. What we’re seeing is not just retaliation. It’s the beginning of recalibration. A region exhausted by Israeli impunity has finally seen that the Zionist regime bleeds.

And that changes everything.