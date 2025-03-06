Washington appears to be not only the US capital but the capital of confusion. It's Jekyll and Hyde personality has the world uncertain of what it wants to be - a nation reinventing itself for peace or remain the aggressive hegemon it has always been.

And remarks today by US Secretary of Defence Peter Hegseth, have reverberated across global diplomacy, has he declared America is “prepared to go to war with China”, framing the relationship between the two global powers as one heading towards inevitable military conflict.

Hegseth's reckless rhetoric should alarm not only America’s allies but the American public itself. The former Fox News commentator with no serious strategic or diplomatic credentials, is glaringly unqualified to manage the delicate balance of global power. What's even more disturbingly dangerous, is that his statements reveal a profound misreading of the moment: if the US is genuinely committed to peace, the path forward is diplomacy, not war.

It seems Hegseth has been living under a rock for some time - unaware of Trump's platform for global peace or he's just simply not on board with Trump's plan and vision.

Hegseth’s appointment as the highest-ranking military official in the US government is deeply troubling. Prior to his elevation from political novelty to the dizzy heights of government, Hegseth was best known for his television appearances, polarising political commentary, and ideological partisanship. While his military service is nothing special, it didn't include senior strategic roles or policy leadership. He is, in essence, a man whose career has been defined by provocation and soundbites rather than substance and statesmanship.

At a time when US-China relations require the steady hand of experienced leadership, Hegseth’s inflammatory, war-mongering posture signals an alarming slide into performative foreign policy. As Defence Secretary, his remarks aren't harmless political theatre; they carry the weight of the Pentagon and one of the world’s most powerful military forces. His reckless language risks escalating tensions with a nuclear-armed nation, shaking global markets and undermining any chance of peaceful co-existence in the Indo-Pacific.

The US’s fear of China’s rise — economically, militarily and diplomatically — is fuelling increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Washington. Following decades of globalisation that helped propel China into its position as the world’s second-largest economy, the US now seems paralysed by being surpassed.

Rather than engaging in diplomacy or investing in domestic renewal to maintain its competitive edge, figures like Hegseth are pushing the dangerous narrative that war is inevitable. Such zero-sum thinking isn't only flawed — it is dangerous. China’s rise doesn't necessitate America’s decline. But by framing the bilateral relationship as a prelude to conflict, Hegseth and his supporters are creating the very crisis they claim to fear.

According to the IMF, China is on track to surpass the US in terms of purchasing power parity, if it hasn't already. Its Belt and Road Initiative continues to cement long-term partnerships with nations across the Global South. But war over economic rivalry is neither justified nor rational.

A war between the US and China would decimate global trade, send economies into freefall, and cost countless lives — all in the name of preserving US dominance that could instead be secured through cooperation, innovation and peace.

Hegseth's comments raises an unavoidable question for the man who appointed him: if Trump does consider himself the “peace president”, why is his administration laying the rhetorical groundwork for war?

Trump has frequently cast himself as the president who ended America’s wars, who challenged the endless military entanglements of his predecessors, and who prioritised domestic prosperity over foreign adventurism. Yet under his watch, his Defence Secretary is publicly escalating tensions with China — the US’ largest trading partner and most significant strategic rival.

It's a contradiction Trump can't plausibly defend. You can't posture as a champion of peace while simultaneously permitting unqualified imbeciles officials and like Hegseth to talk up war. Words from the Pentagon aren't bluster; they set agendas, shape alliances and influence global security. Right now, those words are driving the US closer to confrontation with China.

The way forward doesn't require imagination. Rather than militarising the Indo-Pacific and treating the region as a future battlefield, the US should be doubling down on diplomatic engagement with Beijing than threatening war, Washington should be working to manage competition through trade agreements, multilateral forums and technological cooperation.

If the US is serious about preserving global stability, it must abandon the fantasy that military dominance is the only route to security. Real leadership means modelling peace through action: by rebuilding domestic infrastructure, leading on the climate crisis, investing in education and innovation, and proving that democracies can deliver prosperity without resorting to conflict.

Hegseth’s comments aren't inevitable; they're a warning. There is still time for the US to change course, de-escalate, and embrace diplomacy that have kept the peace between major powers for decades. But that requires genuine leadership — leadership that understands peace is not weakness, but the greatest display of strength.

If Trump desires to be remembered as a man of peace, the opportunity to prove it. He's got to sack Hegseth, stop the war talk, and prioritise diplomacy with China before it is too late.