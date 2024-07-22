There’s a tale to be told about a nation unravelling at its political seams, standing on the brink of a vacuum of hope.

It's the delusion of hope Americans cling to, believing despite the chaos and uncertainty, a better future is still within reach. However, the US is a nation dead – no last rites to be read, no resuscitation, just a country beyond saving.

The US’s resurrection will not be led by political promises or superficial reforms, but by a profound and collective awakening to the values and principles that once defined it. The current political landscape is marked by a glaring lack of leadership in both major parties.

On one side, there’s a reliance on outdated ideologies and a resistance to adapt to the changing needs of the population. On the other, a focus on appeasing special interest lobby groups like AIPAC and the military-industrial complex and maintaining power rather than addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

Both parties seem mired in infighting and disconnected from the real struggles of everyday Americans. The vacuum of effective leadership leaves the US adrift, with no clear vision for the future and no champions willing to lead the charge towards meaningful change. And its path to revival doesn’t rest in the hands of ineffectual leaders but in Americans to demand and enact new leadership. As the US Presidential election draws to its moment of reckoning after two long years of convoluted campaigning, the US political landscape is more polarised and contentious than ever.

Each face significant challenges that raise questions about their ability to effectively lead the nation. And what’s become abundantly clear is the talentless dearth of candidates.

The Democrats are grappling with the fallout of nominating Joe Biden, while Republicans contend with the controversial nomination of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. The political futures of Kamala Harris and Trump-Vance present a dire picture of a nation in deep trouble.

The decision to nominate Joe Biden in 2020 was a failure from the start – his age and cognitive decline should have cancelled him out, and the Party’s failure to address the issue has forced Biden to step down and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Harris, who has experienced a rapid rise in her political career, now faces the task of convincing a sceptical Democratic Party and electorate she’s the right person for the job. But as Vice President, her role has been marred by missteps and controversies. It's been an underwhelming performance that’s cast doubt on her ability to unite the party and counter the Republican challenge.

Donald Trump and his nominated running mate J.D. Vance present their own set of problems. It’s a partnership that raises questions about Vance's political integrity and the GOP's commitment to genuine conservative principles.

Harris’s path to the presidential nomination is fraught with challenges. Despite her historical significance as the first female vice president and the first person of colour to hold the office, her handling of key issues like immigration and voting rights has been criticised, and her public appearances marked by gaffes and unclear messaging.

A Trump-Vance ticket represents a return to the controversial and divisive politics of the Trump era. His presidency was characterised by a disregard for established norms and a confrontational approach to both domestic and foreign policy.

Vance's past criticisms of Trump and subsequent reversal highlight a troubling trend of political opportunism. The challenges facing both parties highlight a broader crisis in American politics. An inability to field candidates who can unite their respective parties and appeal to a broad swath of the electorate underscores the deep divisions within America.

Kamala Harris will need to overcome her past missteps and present a compelling vision for the future, one that resonates with a diverse and often fragmented electorate. For the Republican party, its future depends on its ability to balance the appeal of populism with a commitment to conservative principles and effective governance.

As the 2024 election approaches, both parties face critical decisions that will shape the future of American democracy.

Adding to the complexity of the political landscape is the influence of figures like Peter Thiel and Erik Prince. Thiel, a major donor to Trump in 2016, is again heavily involved in the 2024 campaign, with even greater influence and a more direct role in shaping policies.

Thiel’s venture into arms manufacturing and his hawkish attitude toward Iran position him as a significant player in a potential Trump administration. His strong support for Israel suggests a foreign policy that could escalate tensions and lead to increased conflict in the Middle East.

His views are likely to shape Trump and Vance’s foreign policy decisions, steering them towards actions that prioritise military solutions over diplomatic efforts rather than find a balanced approach that addresses Palestinian rights and aspirations - exacerbating the conflict in Gaza.

Founder of private military contracting company Black Water, Erik Prince is an interesting character. Prince is being considered to run the White House under Trump. and his appointment would complicate the foreign policy landscape.

Prince’s controversial history, including his role in Iraq and his extreme proposals regarding Gaza, raises alarm bells about the direction of US military strategy. Under Prince’s influence, US foreign policy could become even more confrontational, heightening the risk of widespread violence and instability in the Middle East.

Trump’s unpredictable confrontational style with Vance’s populist rhetoric presents a dire picture for US foreign policy. Their administration will continue the cycle of violence and instability in Gaza, driven by a commitment to hawkish advisors and influential donors like Thiel and Prince. Trump and Vance’s ties to powerful figures like Thiel and lobbying groups like AIPAC suggest they are deeply influenced by special interests.

The political dysfunction in the US underscores the hope for genuine change rests with Americans.