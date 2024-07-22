Following President Biden's decision to bow out of the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is firming to become the Democratic frontrunner, aiming to challenge Donald Trump.

Her potential nomination marks a historic milestone, with Harris standing to be the first woman of colour to lead a major party ticket.

At 59, she steps into an unprecedented political scenario. One that many political pundits although thought would happen at some point in the future, has happened sooner rather than later. Hilary Clinton, who sits on the sidelines, will be seething. Clinton has always seen herself as the rightful heir to be the Presidential throne and holder of the keys to the Oval Office, and first woman President.

Clinton who has always coveted the presidential title, can kiss that dream goodbye. She has now conceded that is unlikely to happen, and its presumed Clinton will endorse Harris along with Husband Bill and President Biden.

The last time a sitting president chose not to seek re-election was in 1968, with Lyndon B. Johnson. Even though Harris will be endorsed by President Biden and prominent Democrats like Bill and Hillary Clinton, Harris still needs to secure the necessary delegates to officially clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris was unequivocal. He took to social media, stating, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In response to Biden’s endorsement, Harris expressed her gratitude and resolve, saying, “I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.” Ahead of Biden's announcement, the two had multiple discussions to strategize the transition.

Despite significant support from many Democrats, notable figures like Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, and Barack Obama have yet to officially endorse Harris.

Obama, however, remains optimistic about the party's ability to unite and select a strong nominee, saying, “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has pledged a transparent and orderly nomination process, with Chairman Jaime Harrison assuring adherence to established party rules and procedures. The convention, initially set to be a virtual event in early August, might now serve as the decisive platform for selecting the nominee ahead of the official convention in Chicago later that month.

The urgency is underscored by ballot access deadlines in states like Ohio. Dana Remus, a former White House counsel now advising the DNC, said the importance of meeting filing deadlines: “We really do need enough time to ensure that the filings are done correctly in advance of any deadline.”

The convention's rules committee is expected to meet soon, with members given 48 hours' notice before any meeting.

Harris has also garnered support from numerous DNC members. A letter of endorsement organised by Michael Kapp included nearly 80 members nationwide.

Harris’s ability to leverage Biden’s campaign funds is a significant advantage. The Biden-Harris campaign held $96 million in June, compared to the $128 million reported by Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Harris enjoys strong support within the Democratic Party, particularly among women and Black voters. Her background as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants resonates with diverse constituencies. Additionally, she has been a prominent advocate for abortion rights, especially following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the abortion rights group UltraViolet, underscored Harris's qualifications: “Vice President Harris is the best positioned, the most qualified and can win.”

Despite her strong position, Harris faces skepticism from some voters who are seeking alternatives to Biden and Trump. Polls have shown her performance against Trump to be similar to Biden’s, with some expressing concerns about her appeal.

Harris has repeatedly affirmed her readiness to lead, stating in a Wall Street Journal interview: “I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that.”

Since Biden's debate performance in June raised concerns about his age and mental acuity, Harris has remained a steadfast supporter, emphasizing his capabilities and dismissing criticisms as unfair.

Republicans, however, have accused Harris and other Democrats of ignoring Biden’s decline. Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles criticized Democrats, stating: “Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office.”

Despite the criticism, the White House maintains that Biden remains a capable and vigorous leader.

Harris, the highest-ranking woman in the presidential line of succession, has a distinguished career, including serving as California’s attorney general and as a U.S. Senator. Though she faced challenges in her initial presidential bid in 2020, she has recently gained praise for her increased responsibilities, particularly in national security and abortion rights.

As the Democrats gear up for a pivotal election, Harris’s leadership and the party’s unity will be crucial in their efforts to defeat Trump and secure the presidency.