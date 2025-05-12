George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
3h

Sorry Andrea it was an editing mistake on my behalf.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
4h

My apologies Jennifer I had Bidennin the story as well and the former was referring to Biden. When I edited his name out I failed to remover the word former

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture