In Australia, there’s a phrase that describes people who protest aggressively when they don’t get their way – it’s called “spitting the dummy.” In other parts of the world it’s called a tantrum - Australia’s use of language has a masterful way of summing events up through the art of visualisation.

So, it’s not hard to picture, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s dummy spit against Australia’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong. Sa’ar’s tirade against Wong, underscores a growing pattern of belligerence and defensiveness from Israel’s leadership as international pressure mounts over its actions in Gaza.

Sa’ar’s aggression toward Wong, who has consistently advocated for humanitarian principles, is emblematic of a state struggling to navigate the uncomfortable reality of global scrutiny.

In a heated phone call, Sa’ar attacked Wong for what he described as Australia’s weakening support for Israel at a critical time. The Israeli media, quick to amplify Sa’ar’s indignation, framed Wong as one of the most “anti-Israeli” voices within her party.

The Israel’s media’s characterisation is not only misleading but is also a deflection from the substantive truth behind the issues Wong raised - Israel’s failure to adequately address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its broader responsibilities under international law.

Wong’s criticism is not an isolated voice. Countries like Ireland, South Africa, Brazil and Colombia and recently Italy’s trade ban on exporting arms to Israel, and others are increasingly vocal in condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, where over two million Palestinians endure relentless bombardment and a suffocating blockade.

Australia, which has long seen as a dependable ally of Israel, has joined the growing chorus, calling for accountability and meaningful humanitarian action. The shifting in Australia’s has exposed Israel’s discomfort with being held to account.

For decades, Israel has positioned itself as a bastion of democracy in the Middle East, relying on Western support to shield its actions from significant international consequences. However, as more nations scrutinise Israel’s policies and practices, particularly in occupied territories, Israel’s veneer of impunity is cracking.

Sa’ar’s aggressive response to Wong isn’t the behaviour of a confident state but rather of one recoiling under the weight of global condemnation.

Wong’s call for greater humanitarian support for Gaza is rooted in fundamental principles of human dignity and international law. Palestinians in Gaza are trapped in a dire situation, exacerbated by a genocide, years of blockade, inadequate medical supplies, and limited access to clean water and electricity. These conditions are a direct consequence of Israeli policies that have been widely condemned by human rights organizations worldwide.

Rather than addressing these legitimate concerns, Sa’ar chose to launch a personal attack on Wong and Australia’s Labor government. His claim Australia’s position has fuelled anti-Semitism is a disingenuous attempt to silence legitimate criticism of Israeli policies. The cries of anti-Semitism are beginning to ring hollow. Criticising a state’s actions is not an attack on its people or their faith; it is an essential part of holding governments accountable for their decisions and policies.

Sa’ar’s behaviour is part of a broader trend within Israel’s leadership. Netanyahu recently accused the Albanese government of taking an “extreme anti-Israeli position.” Netanyahu’s rhetoric, designed to delegitimise criticism, highlights Israel’s unwillingness to engage constructively with the concerns raised by its international partners.

The decision to compare democratic Israel to authoritarian regimes, as reportedly done by Wong, may have struck a nerve with Sa’ar. While Israel touts its democratic credentials, its actions in Gaza and the West Bank resemble the oppressive tactics employed by authoritarian regimes. The demolition of homes, extrajudicial killings, and the collective punishment of civilians are antithetical to democratic values.

Sa’ar’s demand Australia take “decisive action” over the torching of a synagogue in Melbourne —and his protest against the denial of a visa to former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked, are attempts to shift the debate. These issues don’t absolve Israel of its responsibilities in Gaza or justify its belligerent response to Wong’s legitimate concerns.

Furthermore, Israel’s decision to close its embassy in Dublin following Ireland’s outspoken criticism further illustrates its inability to engage with dissent. This move, coupled with Sa’ar’s heated exchange with Wong, reflects a foreign policy approach that prioritizes defensiveness over diplomacy.

Israel’s aggressive posture toward countries like Australia is indicative of a deeper issue: its growing isolation on the world stage. As more countries, particularly Western democracies, hold Israel accountable for its treatment of Palestinians, its traditional strategies of deflection and denial are losing their effectiveness.

Wong’s position, along with similar positions taken by other international leaders, signals a turning point. The world is no longer willing to turn a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza and the broader injustices faced by Palestinians. This shift is uncomfortable for Israel, which has long relied on uncritical support from its allies. However, it is a necessary step toward justice and accountability.

Israel’s been accustomed to wielding significant influence over its allies, the current wave of criticism sees it navigating uncharted waters. Israel’s leaders, including Sa’ar, are struggling to adapt to a world where their actions are scrutinized and challenged. This discomfort is evident in their increasingly aggressive responses to legitimate criticism.

Labelling countries like Australia as “anti-Israeli” for advocating humanitarian principles serves to undermine its insanity. Israel is more interested in preserving its image than addressing the causes of the criticism it faces. Attacking figures like Wong, sees it alienating its allies and reinforcing the perception it’s unwilling to engage in dialogue.

Gideon Sa’ar’s attack on Penny Wong is a misguided attempt to deflect attention from Israel’s failures in Gaza. Instead of addressing the legitimate concerns raised by Wong and others, Sa’ar chose to double down on aggression and deflection. This approach may temporarily appease hardliners within Israel but does little to address the growing chorus of international voices calling for justice and accountability.

As countries like Australia, Ireland, South Africa, Brazil and Colombia, and now Italy continues to hold Israel to account, its leaders need to recognise their current path is unsustainable. Attacking Penny Wong for advocating for human rights highlight Israel’s growing isolation and the urgent need for a new approach.

Well done Penny Wong and Labor.