Scott Morrison has always been seen as religiously peculiar. His devotion to the Horizon Church reinforces this perception. As an evangelical church in Australia, Horizon isn’t mainstream. Many of its members believe in divine healing and the bizarre rantings of tongue-speaking—God’s miracle gift.

Morrison’s commitment to Horizon gives insight into the man who was once Australian Prime Minister (PM). But this isn’t about Morrison’s affiliation with Horizon. It’s about his failure as PM to do his job—to protect Australians abroad, or, as some believe, his immorality.

Through an attitude of betraying an Australian citizen, Morrison chose to allow Julian Assange to face potential assassination by the CIA. His close relationship with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo while PM was a disturbing revelation.

During Pompeo’s time as CIA Director, he plotted to assassinate Assange. Knowing Morrison's close ties with Pompeo and what is now known of the plot, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese must order an investigation to see just how much Morrison was aware of the scheme.

If Morrison was aware, Albanese must have Morrison arrested and charged as an accessory to attempted murder.

Serving as PM of Australia for one term from August 2018 to May 2022, Morrison shared a strong personal and professional friendship with Pompeo. It’s a relationship that extended beyond normal diplomatic relations—both engaged in discussions spanning global security, intelligence, and other strategic matters.

Pompeo's role as CIA Director was marked by aggressive positions against perceived enemies of the US, with Assange being a primary target. In 2017, under Pompeo's direction, the CIA looked at kidnapping or assassinating Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The plot to kill Assange emerged following a report by Yahoo News detailing how the CIA discussed ways to eliminate or abduct Assange, viewing him as a direct threat to national security.

As PM, Morrison, as do all Australian leaders, had a moral and legal obligation to ensure the safety of Australians, but the close relationship between the two should raise questions about Morrison's awareness and possible complicity in the plot against Assange.

If Morrison was aware—and the likelihood of him knowing is a better than even chance given their close relationship—and chose to do nothing, then it should be seen as a serious breach of his responsibilities as Prime Minister. Since leaving office, both men have become business partners and associates.

The duty of any leader of a country is to protect the lives and rights of their people, both domestically and internationally. Morrison’s failure to intervene or raise objections, effectively facilitating an attempted murder plot against an Australian, should make him an accessory to the crime.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, since taking office in May 2022, has been the only Australian leader to advocate for the release of Assange. Since helping secure Assange’s release, Albanese must ensure Morrison is investigated and held accountable for failing to protect the safety and rights of Assange.

The potential involvement of a former PM in an assassination plot against an Australian cannot be ignored. Charging a former Prime Minister as an accessory to murder is a complex and contentious issue and depends on several factors, including the specifics of the case, available evidence, and legal interpretations.

Under Australian law, being an accessory to a crime involves assisting, encouraging, or facilitating the commission of that crime. If evidence suggests Scott Morrison knew of the plot against Assange and chose not to act, he should be charged as an accessory to attempted murder. Furthermore, if he was aware of a credible and imminent threat to Assange and chose to do nothing, it could be argued he breached his duty of care.

To charge the former PM, prosecutors would need to establish Morrison had specific knowledge of the plot and his inaction was deliberate, with the understanding it could result in harm to Assange.

With international implications involving the CIA and a former US official, the Australian government would have to balance justice with maintaining international relations. Charging a former Prime Minister would be unprecedented with far-reaching political repercussions, setting a significant precedent in terms of accountability for high-ranking officials.

While rare, there have been instances where high-ranking officials have been charged with crimes related to their official duties. For example, former heads of state have faced charges in international courts for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In Australia, limited examples exist of former politicians being charged for actions taken while in office, but they often involve clear violations of domestic laws rather than complex international plots.

Even though Anthony Albanese would be sailing uncharted waters ordering an investigation into Morrison, it’s an investigation that must be had.

Albanese must examine communications between Morrison and Pompeo, intelligence briefings, and any actions or inactions taken by Morrison in relation to Assange's situation.

Failing to address Morrison’s relationship with Pompeo and whether he was aware of the plot to kill Assange could embolden future Prime Ministers to act with impunity, knowing they may not be held accountable for their actions.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese now can set a precedent for transparency, accountability, and justice. By initiating a formal investigation into Morrison's possible complicity in the plot against Assange, will demonstrate a commitment to protecting the rights of Australians.

The allegations against Scott Morrison warrant thoughtful consideration. If proven he was aware of and did nothing to prevent the plot to assassinate Julian Assange, he needs to be held accountable.

Albanese has a duty to ensure no Australian is left vulnerable.