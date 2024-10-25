Always in need of enemy - a war to fight or a country to destroy, the US has for many of its hegemonic delusions failed to understand either through ignorance or hubris, those who it portrays as a threat really aren’t.

And its portrayal of Vladimir Putin as a globally isolated leader has been central to the strategy of demonising Russia since the onset of the Ukraine crisis in 2022.

It’s been a narrative to frame Russia as a pariah state, disconnected from global influence and increasingly marginalised by sanctions and diplomatic measures. And yet, this week’s BRICS summit in Kazan, has debunked this lie, exposed the limits of the West’s narratives and symbolised the decline of US hegemony.

Thirty-six presidents and prime ministers, and other heads of state attending, demonstrated the viability of BRICS as a significant global player and the collapsing capacity of the US and its allies to dictate international affairs.

BRICS in Kazan was a resounding success - in participation and outcomes. Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and over 30 other nations converged to discuss economic cooperation, de-dollarisation, and alternative global governance structures. The high-profile gathering highlighted BRICS growing appeal, its potential for reshaping global financial systems, and fostering a multipolar world order.

The overwhelming number of high-ranking attendees emphasised the enduring interest in the BRICS agenda, particularly among Global South nations seeking alternatives to Western-dominated institutions. And while many Western analysts continue to assert Putin’s isolation, the summit underscored his pivotal role in shaping the new global paradigm.

Far from being ostracised, Putin was celebrated as a key architect of BRICS’ vision, demonstrating his capacity to influence international policy in a way that challenges the West’s dominance.

And how did Western media respond? Predictably, it chose to remain muted about BRICS success, with many choosing to either downplay or ignore the significance of the gathering.

It’s a lack of coverage that reflects selective reporting, where events that contradict the narrative of Russian isolation gets minimal attention.

Dismissing Kazan’s success, reveals the media deep ignorance—an inability or unwillingness to recognise the shifting global landscape.

The summit’s outcomes aren’t merely symbolic - BRICS has proven a credible platform for discussions on economic development, regional cooperation, and reforming global institutions - areas where the West has often failed to deliver for the Global South. The summit’s focus on de-dollarisation, highlighted BRICS commitment to reducing dependency on the US - led financial system.

BRICS and the success of the Kazan summit indicate the US’s decline as a superpower. The expanding BRICS membership and the summit's high-profile attendance point to a world increasingly sceptical of the US-led order.

As more countries align with BRICS, America’s ability to enforce its will, diminishes.

A major achievement of the summit was its progress toward establishing a BRICS development bank that bypasses the US dollar. Such moves aren’t just economic; they’re political, challenging the financial foundation of US global influence.

The desire of many countries to engage with Putin and BRICS, despite US pressures, demonstrates its success in creating a credible alternative to the Western-dominated global system.

BRICS’s success in Kazan is symbolic of America’s waning influence. Compare that to the Cold War era, when Washington’s diplomatic muscle could easily isolate perceived enemies, the current geopolitical climate is far more complex.

The embracing of BRICS by the global south and its resistance to Western pressure highlights the collapsing of US.

America’s failure of sanctions to bring Russia to its knees economically, along with the growing list of countries willing to do business with Moscow, underscores the reality of a declining empire.

The Wests narrative that seeks to portray Putin as an isolated despot serves to justify continued military aid to Ukraine and to bolster NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. However, it’s a narrative at odds with the realignment seen in Kazan. Failing to recognise BRICS as a legitimate, growing force in international relations reflects the West’s ignorance and its strategic miscalculation. By not engaging meaningfully with emerging powers, the US risks alienating the very countries it once considered allies and accelerating its own decline.

Once viewed as a beacon of democracy, the US is now seen as an imperial force that imposes its will through military interventions, economic sanctions, and political coercion.

BRICS offers an alternative more aligned with the needs and aspirations of developing nations. The Kazan summit wasn’t about diplomatic speeches; it was a platform where policy discussions took place, focusing on infrastructure development, energy security, and sustainable growth—issues that resonate deeply across the Global South.

The failure by the West to acknowledge the significance of the Kazan summit underscores its reluctance to adapt to the new realities of global power. While the US and its allies remain focused on a Cold War-era mindset of containment and sanctions, the rest of the world is moving towards cooperative frameworks prioritising development and regional integration. The growing disconnect is likely to deepen the rift between the West and the Global South, further weakening US influence.

BRICS in wasn’t just a diplomatic gathering; it was a demonstration of a new world order taking shape. As Putin and other leaders pushed forward with plans for economic collaboration and de-dollarisation, the summit became a symbol of resistance to America’s hegemony. The participation of 36 heads of state further emphasised the world is no longer defined by US unipolar dominance.

Failing to recognise the significance of the Kazan summit, the West reveals its ignorance of the geopolitical shifts underway. Portraying Putin as isolated is increasingly disconnected from reality, as BRICS emerges as a credible alternative to Western power structures. The success of Kazan highlights Putin’s diplomatic resilience and the decline of US empire—one that appears increasingly unable to respond to a world moving towards multipolarity.

The rise of BRICS, symbolised by the Kazan summit, challenges the very foundation of US dominance and represents a transformative moment in global politics.