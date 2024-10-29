Obeisance is a characteristic all Australian governments have shown when it comes to doing what the US wants - blind naivety has led it to many paths of anguish and suffering.

Whatever big brother wants, Australia seems to do, no matter the consequences that follow. As a nation Australia has always harboured the desire to be seen as a global mover and shaker. Delusion can sometimes be a grand thing, it can also lead us into danger. Which is where once again Australia finds itself - lurking amongst the weeds of trouble.

Amidst the weeds of trouble Australia finds itself entangled in, is its secretive military cooperation pact with Israel.

That pact has come under fire following revelations the federal government is withholding crucial details about the agreement from the public, and it’s the governments secrecy behind the deal that compromises Australia’s national security, jeopardises its international standing, and ties it up in wars driven by foreign agendas, primarily aligned with American interests and the AUKUS alliance.

The 2017 MOU on defence industry cooperation between Australia and Israel raises significant questions about transparency and accountability. The Australian Defence Department recently refused a Freedom of Information request from the Greens Party, citing its refusal to make the documents available as potential harm to Australia’s “international relations”.

Furthermore, the Australian government sought to Consult with Israel before denying the FOI request - demonstrating a foreign power was allowed influence over what Australians are permitted to know about their own defence deals. Such a lack of transparency not only undermines public trust but also raises major concerns about Australia’s sovereign decision-making processes.

Australia’s Greens Senator David Shoebridge condemned the decision, claiming: “There is no place for secret arms treaties and deals. The Australian public deserves to know the nature of our military ties with a state that has been responsible for over 30,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza in recent months alone.”

Australia’s primary security concerns are centered in the Asia-Pacific region, not the Middle East. Aligning itself with Israel—especially given its ongoing military campaigns in Gaza and its history of controversial tactics—seems less about genuine defence needs and more about currying favor with the US and securing Australia’s place within the AUKUS framework.

The defence pact with Israel represents a misguided prioritisation of American and AUKUS objectives, not Australia’s own strategic interests. As a middle power, Australia’s security policies should focus on regional stability and fostering diplomatic ties within the Asia-Pacific. Instead, establishing a pact with Israel risks alienating crucial regional neighbours like Indonesia and Malaysia, which have publicly criticised Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Far from enhancing Australia’s security, the pact with Israel has potentially dangerous implications. By aligning with Israel’s military strategy, Australia risks becoming a direct target of hostile actors in the Middle East. It’s a shift which could lead to retaliation, through cyberattacks, diplomatic disputes, or acts of terrorism against Australians abroad.

Currently, Australia isn’t a major player in the Middle East, and its involvement

could drag it into wars that offer no tangible benefit to Australian l.

Furthermore, integrating Israeli tactics into Australia’s military operations—especially those involving counterterrorism and surveillance—could provoke a domestic backlash - risking heightening domestic radicalisation by portraying Australia as complicit in the oppressive measures employed by the Israeli state. Rather than contributing to national security, the pact could actually undermine it, both domestically and internationally.

One of the most significant criticisms of this pact is that it makes Australia an unnecessary target in an already volatile global landscape. Aligning closely with Israel, especially in its current state of conflict, exposes Australia to risks that could otherwise be avoided. It positions the country in a manner that aligns it with Israel’s military agenda, making Australia complicit in operations that have attracted international condemnation.

Australia’s association with Israel’s military industry—highlighted by the recent $917 million contract awarded to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems—risks turning the nation into a symbolic and strategic target for non-state actors opposed to Israel. Such actors often perceive international allies of Israel as part of a broader coalition of oppressors. This identification could make Australian citizens, businesses, and diplomatic assets more susceptible to attacks, both within the region and globally.

The secretive nature of the pact, coupled with its potential to compromise Australia’s national interests, is indicative of a broader issue: Australia’s increasing dependence on US defence policy.

The pact appears to be another manifestation of Australia’s attempts to secure its position within AUKUS and to align with American strategic interests, rather than making independent, pragmatic decisions tailored to Australia’s unique security needs.

Australia’s security policy has become overly reliant on following the lead of Washington and aligning with its allies, often at the expense of national sovereignty and the country’s long-term strategic interests. The Labor government, much like its predecessors, seems more focused on strengthening ties with US defence priorities than on defining an independent, regionally-focused defense strategy. It’s a pattern of thought that not only undermines Australia’s strategic autonomy but positions it as a subordinate player in US - driven wars globally.

The secrecy surrounding Australia’s defence pact with Israel is not only concerning, but raises questions about the democratic accountability of its foreign policy decisions. As Greens Senator Shoebridge said, “Australians deserve to know the nature of the deals struck in their name, especially when those deals implicate the country in foreign conflicts and questionable military tactics.”

With the investigation into the recent Israeli airstrike that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and six other humanitarian workers in Gaza, the need for transparency is more pressing than ever. The federal government’s appointment of former Australian Defence Force Chief Mark Binskin as a special adviser to the probe is a step toward accountability, but it falls short of addressing the issue of secretive defence deals that compromise Australia’s security and diplomatic standing.

Australia’s defence pact with Israel is more than just another military agreement; it is a risky gamble that endangers Australia’s security, strains diplomatic relationships, and subordinates national interests to the strategic objectives of the US and AUKUS. The Australian government must prioritise transparency, accountability, and sovereignty when making critical decisions.

If Australia continues down this path of secretive foreign entanglements, it risks compromising not only its security but also its credibility as a sovereign nation capable of making independent strategic choices. Australia’s defence strategy must be reoriented toward protecting Australians, not serving as a proxy in broader geopolitical conflicts that offer no clear benefits to its citizens.