Donald Trump’s style of politics and his policies are proving not only poisonous to Americans, but a poison countries around the world are refusing to swallow.

In a little over a week - two countries have rejected the style of politics that had they not been rejected at the ballot box would have found their ways seeping into Australian and Canadian societies.

First it was Canada on Monday, and the election of former Banker and billionaire, Michael Carney, and tonight it was the re-election to office of Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

At the closing of polling at 6.00pm, it took little more than two-hours, to see Labor was well on the path to victory, and soon after for it to be declared victorious. Australians made their feelings clear - they rejected Peter Dutton’s policies and desire to reimagine Australia into an image of the US with Trumpian-style politics. Australians delivered a decisive verdict, re-electing Albanese and Labor in a result widely seen as a resounding rejection of Dutton’s Coalition, his Trumpian agenda and the creeping influence of foreign hardline ideologies in the national conversation.

Labor achieved a swing of over 2.4%, gaining crucial marginal seats and returning to government with a strengthened mandate. It is the first time a Labor Prime Minister has won consecutive elections since 2004, and it sends a clear message: Australians are tired of division, culture wars, and imported political aggression that runs counter to the country’s egalitarian spirit.

The Dutton Backlash

The defeat of the Coalition wasn’t just political—it was cultural. Dutton’s campaign leaned heavily into fear-driven narratives, reviving debates around race, immigration, “wokeness,” and identity politics in a way many voters found alien and exhausting.

At the heart of the Coalition’s platform was a controversial push to introduce nuclear energy into Australia’s energy mix, bypassing bipartisan consensus and ignoring both safety and cost concerns. While billed as a climate solution, critics saw the nuclear policy as a Trojan horse for delay tactics in the clean energy transition—undermining Australia’s progress on renewables and energy independence.

But it was the broader tone of the campaign that truly cost Dutton. His use of culture war rhetoric, particularly around transgender rights, Indigenous policy, and academic freedom, painted a dystopian vision of an Australia at war with itself. Fringe voices in the Coalition encouraged “anti-woke” crusades that bore little relevance to most Australians’ lives but carried deep echoes of Trump-era grievance politics in the US.

“It was a campaign that didn’t speak to Australians—it spoke to American YouTube algorithms,” said one senior Liberal insider, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Division, Racism, and the Politics of Fear

Dutton’s refusal to repudiate racist dog-whistling and his endorsement of candidates who trafficked in anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiments further alienated multicultural voters. His dogged opposition to Labor’s Gaza ceasefire calls and attempts to label pro-Palestinian advocacy as extremism drew criticism not only from Muslim and Arab communities, but also from Jewish Australians who viewed his tactics as divisive and politically opportunistic.

There was a sense that the Coalition had embraced tactics borrowed from far-right global movements—sowing fear about migrants, students, activists, and minorities in ways that corroded public trust and civility.

A Quiet Rebellion for Freedom of Speech—on Australian Terms

Ironically, while Dutton claimed to be defending “free speech,” his government’s support for crackdowns on peaceful protest, proposed surveillance expansions, and alignment with foreign interests that sought to criminalise pro-Palestinian expression only fuelled public backlash. Young Australians, in particular, felt their voices were under threat.

In inner-suburban electorates, student-led movements defending the right to protest, criticise foreign governments—including Israel—and advocate for Palestinian rights saw surges in support for progressive and independent candidates. Dutton’s attempt to link such activism to extremism backfired, coming across as authoritarian overreach.

“This was an election about who we are, and who we’re not,” said Greens leader Adam Bandt. “We’re not a country that lets foreign lobbyists write our speech laws. We’re not a country that divides people for votes.”

The Israeli Influence Question

Although rarely mentioned by name in campaign materials, the role of Israeli lobbying and its influence on Australian politics became a quiet but potent undercurrent during the campaign. The Albanese government’s decision to support a UN vote calling for Israel to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territories won broad praise from international legal experts and human rights groups. But it was viciously attacked by Dutton, whose language mimicked the Israeli government’s most hardline rhetoric.

The public, however, appeared increasingly wary of this dynamic. As investigative stories and whistleblowers shed light on attempts by foreign-aligned lobbyists to suppress academic freedom, media scrutiny, and political dissent in Australia, a growing number of voters—including many Jewish Australians—began pushing back against what they saw as undue interference in domestic policy.

Calm, Competence and Connection

In contrast, Anthony Albanese’s campaign was marked by calm, competence, and connection. Labor focused on cost-of-living relief, expanding Medicare, and climate resilience. Crucially, Albanese resisted pressure to match Dutton’s combative tone, positioning himself instead as a unifying figure and restoring decency to national politics.

Voters rewarded what many described as “grown-up government.” And Albanese’s renewed mandate gives him room to pursue long-term reforms while preserving Australia’s global reputation as a stable, democratic, multicultural nation.

A Mandate for Unity and an Australian Future

In the end, it was more than a political victory for Labor—it was a cultural rebuke of imported extremism. Australians turned away from a Coalition that had tried to turn the country into a battleground for American-style identity politics and foreign-aligned agendas.

The result reaffirms something essential about the national character: Australians value fairness, unity, and independence. They don’t want to be governed by fear or by foreign interference. And they won’t be dragged into ideological wars that don’t belong here.

As Albanese begins his second term, moving forward is clear—build a nation that puts people before politics, truth before tribalism, and Australia before anything else.