Australia's stance on international diplomacy is about to be tested as it faces expectations to bend to US demands in an upcoming United Nations vote.

The UN is set to consider a draft resolution put forward by the Palestinian Authority at the next General Assembly meeting - calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank, along with the imposition of sanctions on Israel.

With the proposal, the Albanese government finds itself under pressure from the US to reject the draft resolution. However, it has also sparked controversy due to its omission of any reference to Hamas and its October 7 attack on Israel.

The outcome of the vote plays a critical role in determining Australia’s position on a complex and divisive issue.

The eight-page resolution is the first from Palestine since it became a de facto UN member four months ago, gaining recognition from Australia and 142 other nations. Central to the resolution is a demand for Israel to comply with a recent opinion issued by the ICJ in July, which declared Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as "unlawful."

The resolution calls for a complete and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the evacuation of Israeli settlers from the West Bank, and reparations for Palestinians. It also seeks sanctions, travel bans, and an arms sales embargo on Israel.

Leading up to the vote, the US has been lobbying its partners to either vote against the resolution or abstain, leaving Australia grappling with how to navigate the issue. This is particularly significant given Australia’s recent decision to break with the US and extend UN rights and privileges to the State of Palestine. This marked a departure from Australia’s usual alignment with US foreign policy, signalling a potential shift in its approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has refrained from making any statement about Australia’s voting intentions, with government sources claiming the draft resolution presents many issues, and discussions are underway with other like-minded nations.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham has urged the Albanese government to reject the resolution, labelling it as “an extreme and one-sided resolution” - arguing it undermines Israel’s right to self-defence and would be counterproductive to peace efforts.

“This resolution does nothing to promote dialogue or reconciliation,” Birmingham said. “It demands punitive actions that isolate Israel and ignore the realities on the ground. Australia has long supported a two-state solution, and this resolution runs counter to that objective.”

The resolution is set to go to a vote in the UN General Assembly just days before world leaders, including Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, gather in New York for their annual meeting. While UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry significant political weight and can shape international discourse and diplomacy.

According to Don Rothwell, professor of international law at the Australian National University, the resolution could have wide-reaching political consequences.

“Australia’s decision won’t only affect its relationship with Israel and Palestine but could also influence its standing in the broader international community, particularly among Middle Eastern nations,” Rothwell said. “If Australia sides with the US in rejecting the resolution, it risks alienating countries that support Palestinian statehood, many of which are key trade and diplomatic partners in the region.”

Israel has been lobbying its allies to vote against the resolution, warning that passing it could further isolate Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has even threatened to “break and dissolve” the Palestinian Authority if it proceeds with the draft resolution, raising concerns that the already fragile situation could escalate further.

The Albanese government’s decision could set a new precedent for Australia’s future involvement in the Middle East peace process.

Australia's vote will carry significant weight. It must weigh the consequences of yielding to US pressure against the broader global support for Palestinian statehood. For decades, Australia has supported a two-state solution, recognising the need for Israelis and Palestinians to coexist peacefully. However, this draft resolution presents a dilemma, as it fails to mention Hamas.

Voting against the resolution would align Australia with the US and Israel, risking diplomatic relationships with key partners in the Middle East and potentially alienating Australia from future peace talks.

A vote in favour of the resolution would be seen as a bold stance in favour of Palestinian rights and self-determination, despite the potential for backlash from Israel and its supporters.

For many advocates, including those who support the Palestinian cause, Australia’s vote should reflect its commitment to international law and human rights. Nasser Mashni, president of the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network, has previously emphasised the importance of international solidarity in the Palestinian quest for self-determination.

Mashni along with others argue Palestinian statehood is an essential step toward resolving one of the most protracted conflicts in modern history.

Australia’s upcoming vote on the UN resolution is more than just a stance on a single issue—it is a test of the country’s broader foreign policy objectives and its willingness to stand independently of US influence.

Australia must reaffirm its commitment to peace, human rights, and international law and weigh-up its values against the pressures of global politics and take a stand that reflects its commitment to justice and peace throughout the Middle East.