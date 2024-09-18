Australia's stance on international diplomacy is about to be tested as it faces expectations to bend to US demands in an upcoming United Nations vote.
The UN is set to consider a draft resolution put forward by the Palestinian Authority at the next General Assembly meeting - calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank, along with the imposition of sanctions on Israel.
With the proposal, the Albanese government finds itself under pressure from the US to reject the draft resolution. However, it has also sparked controversy due to its omission of any reference to Hamas and its October 7 attack on Israel.
The outcome of the vote plays a critical role in determining Australia’s position on a complex and divisive issue.
The eight-page resolution is the first from Palestine since it became a de facto UN member four months ago, gaining recognition from Australia and 142 other nations. Central to the resolution is a demand for Israel to comply with a recent opinion issued by the ICJ in July, which declared Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as "unlawful."
The resolution calls for a complete and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the evacuation of Israeli settlers from the West Bank, and reparations for Palestinians. It also seeks sanctions, travel bans, and an arms sales embargo on Israel.
Leading up to the vote, the US has been lobbying its partners to either vote against the resolution or abstain, leaving Australia grappling with how to navigate the issue. This is particularly significant given Australia’s recent decision to break with the US and extend UN rights and privileges to the State of Palestine. This marked a departure from Australia’s usual alignment with US foreign policy, signalling a potential shift in its approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has refrained from making any statement about Australia’s voting intentions, with government sources claiming the draft resolution presents many issues, and discussions are underway with other like-minded nations.
Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham has urged the Albanese government to reject the resolution, labelling it as “an extreme and one-sided resolution” - arguing it undermines Israel’s right to self-defence and would be counterproductive to peace efforts.
“This resolution does nothing to promote dialogue or reconciliation,” Birmingham said. “It demands punitive actions that isolate Israel and ignore the realities on the ground. Australia has long supported a two-state solution, and this resolution runs counter to that objective.”
The resolution is set to go to a vote in the UN General Assembly just days before world leaders, including Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, gather in New York for their annual meeting. While UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry significant political weight and can shape international discourse and diplomacy.
According to Don Rothwell, professor of international law at the Australian National University, the resolution could have wide-reaching political consequences.
“Australia’s decision won’t only affect its relationship with Israel and Palestine but could also influence its standing in the broader international community, particularly among Middle Eastern nations,” Rothwell said. “If Australia sides with the US in rejecting the resolution, it risks alienating countries that support Palestinian statehood, many of which are key trade and diplomatic partners in the region.”
Israel has been lobbying its allies to vote against the resolution, warning that passing it could further isolate Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has even threatened to “break and dissolve” the Palestinian Authority if it proceeds with the draft resolution, raising concerns that the already fragile situation could escalate further.
The Albanese government’s decision could set a new precedent for Australia’s future involvement in the Middle East peace process.
Australia's vote will carry significant weight. It must weigh the consequences of yielding to US pressure against the broader global support for Palestinian statehood. For decades, Australia has supported a two-state solution, recognising the need for Israelis and Palestinians to coexist peacefully. However, this draft resolution presents a dilemma, as it fails to mention Hamas.
Voting against the resolution would align Australia with the US and Israel, risking diplomatic relationships with key partners in the Middle East and potentially alienating Australia from future peace talks.
A vote in favour of the resolution would be seen as a bold stance in favour of Palestinian rights and self-determination, despite the potential for backlash from Israel and its supporters.
For many advocates, including those who support the Palestinian cause, Australia’s vote should reflect its commitment to international law and human rights. Nasser Mashni, president of the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network, has previously emphasised the importance of international solidarity in the Palestinian quest for self-determination.
Mashni along with others argue Palestinian statehood is an essential step toward resolving one of the most protracted conflicts in modern history.
Australia’s upcoming vote on the UN resolution is more than just a stance on a single issue—it is a test of the country’s broader foreign policy objectives and its willingness to stand independently of US influence.
Australia must reaffirm its commitment to peace, human rights, and international law and weigh-up its values against the pressures of global politics and take a stand that reflects its commitment to justice and peace throughout the Middle East.
Unfortunately, sadly, tragically and hypocritically, Australia will do what the US want it to do.
As having for many years considering that the ALP was the political party of support for those at the 'bottom of the heap' - a party of members with conscience and an honest concern for justice and equity, it was with great relief and hope when it finally ended a decade of LNP corruption and kow-towing to wealth corporations, the mining lobby and political expediency rather than what was most beneficial for the vast majority of Australian people.
That relief and joy was short lived for, although I still believe that this Labor government will never be as lacking in compassion or disdainful for the needs of the poorest in our community as are the right-wing LNP, it has certainly shown its scyophantic allegiance to the US and even to the mining lobby and others.
No only has it failed to condemn what has been clear breaches of International Humanitarian Law by Israel but it has joined with other nations now subservient to the US by continuing the absurd rhetoric about Israel's right to "Self defence" when anyone of even average intelligence and eyes can see that Israel's response is many magnitudes greater than 'reasonable force' and even worse, is largely so indiscriminate that 70% of those it has killed or maimed are women and children. In addition, it has shown itself willing to deliberately attack hospitals, schools, homes and even individuals, including journalists, ambulance workers, UN staff, International Aid Workers and such.
Consistently, Israel has excused its indiscriminate saturation bombing of Refugee Camps and Civilian Homes on the basis that some Hamas fighters were there. If this were true, it would stilll not excuse the thousands of civilians killed and injured and the lie to this specious excuse is given by its refusal to allow the delivery of aid, the cutting off of water and power, and the illegal activities of its own citizens on the West Bank.
l admired Penny Wong for many years as an outstanding politician whom I considered to be honest and articulate and truly concerned for the weak. How sad I am now to see her performance in relation to Israel.
Our ALP government ought to hang its head in shame over the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. It ought to grow a pair and tell the US that it will NOT support Israel or any nation that does so and it should support this resolution from Palestine because the seeds of this conflict are not what happened in the illegal and brutal killing by Hamas fighters of 1139 Israeli citizens and the taking of 240 hostages. That action was itself in response to decades of perfidious treatment of Palestinian people that has been ignored or even supported by other western governments and fed with $billions and weapons from the US and others.
No, I don't condone the incursion of 7th October 2023 and believe that it was criminal and those responsible ought to be brought to account. However, it is well to remember that Israel created and funded Hamas and has dispossessed and, in effect, held hostage the Palestinian people for over 70 years.
Just as Trump is responsible for the hatred and division that has resulted in two attempts on his life, so Israel has been responsible for the incursion of Hamas in attempt to stop the abuse of the Israeli occupation. Hate and perfidy encourages and breeds the same. Israel, has lost any legitimate credibility after its actions over the last 11 months. It is time that the Australian government - and all others that believe in justice and international law - to condemn Israel in loud and unequivocal statements and to vote for the Palestinian resolution.
I agree. I might go even further with your last paragraph: << Australia must reaffirm its commitment to peace, human rights, and international law and ... >> Australia must also decide whether it wishes to be a puppet-satellite of the USA and support Zionist genocide. Let us hope that its leaders have the spine to stand for what is right.