It seems the moral consciences of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and the Australian Government have finally kicked into gear. Their re-awakening to humanity and the barbarity of Israel’s genocide and war crimes is a well overdue reality check on Australia’s foreign policy alignment.

For too long, Australia has appeared complicit in ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people, standing by as international law was disregarded. It’s renewed recognition of Israel's actions now sees it prepared to finally stand on the right side of history.

Australia’s recent vote backing a UN resolution recognising Palestinians' "permanent sovereignty" over resources in the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank marks a pivotal moment in international diplomacy and moral accountability.

For the first time since 2003, Australia has broken ranks with the US and Israel, aligning itself with 155 countries to acknowledge the rights of Palestinians over their own resources, a move many argue is overdue, and a bold signal to allies who have shielded Israel's actions from international scrutiny.

The shift in Australia’s position highlights a growing disgust with Israel's policies in the occupied territories and signals even allies like Australia are reconsidering their stance on the Israel-Palestine war.

For decades, Palestinians have faced the dispossession of their lands, restricted access to water and energy resources, and systematic violence under Israeli occupation. By supporting the resolution, Australia is standing with much of the international community in denouncing the ongoing violation of Palestinian rights and resources under Israeli control.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong’s spokesperson said the vote reflects Australia’s commitment to a two-state solution and the international community’s growing concern over Israel’s out of control behaviour, including settlement expansion, forced dispossession, and settler violence against Palestinians.

However, I think there shouldn’t be a two-state solution, but rather Palestine returned to its pre-existing statehood. Israel has forfeited any right to exist as a state - that ship sailed decades ago. What I think, and what will happen are entirely different.

Wong’s office clarified Australia sees Israel’s behaviour as a threat to stability in the Middle East, diminishing any prospect for peace and undermines the two-state solution, which remains the aim of many Western countries.

Australia’s decision aligns it with countries globally that are pushing for greater accountability in Israel’s actions, marking a significant departure from its historical alignment with the US and Israel on this issue.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s co-chair, Alex Ryvchin, acknowledged the “widening gulf” between US and Australian positions regarding Israel and Palestine, noting the shift will likely resonate in Washington. The Albanese government’s departure from automatically backing Israeli interests, which has defined Australian foreign policy for years, also comes after two prior UN votes this year where Australia took a more balanced approach, advocating for Palestinian rights and a ceasefire in Gaza.

For the US, Australia’s support for the resolution is a critical warning it’s losing the automatic loyalty of allies. The US’s response, voiced by political adviser Nicholas Koval, called the UN resolution “unbalanced” and “biased,” dismissing it as another example of global condemnation unfairly directed at Israel. Koval’s rhetoric, however, is increasingly becoming unpersuasive to its allies like Australia, who see such resolutions not as divisive but necessary for accountability.

The US’s position of isolating itself to defend Israel is increasingly at odds with the moral and political calculations of other Western allies. Australia vote sees it joining other countries that have become frustrated with America’s blanket support for Israel’s policies, which violate international law and human rights.

Israel’s war crimes which are widely condemned, sees the US fast becoming the lone defender of those policies, which is isolating itself globally and damaging its credibility as a champion of democracy and human rights.

By backing the vote, Australia has taken a meaningful stance against what is widely regarded as systematic deprivation and exploitation of Palestinian resources by Israel. For decades, Palestinians have been denied their right to self-determination, while Israeli settlements continue to expand illegally, consuming land, water, and other resources that are rightfully Palestinian.

Nasser Mashni, president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, commended Australia’s decision as a critical step in upholding Palestinians’ fundamental rights under international law.

Australia’s shift can also be seen as a response to growing public and international demand for Israel to face accountability for its actions. By no longer standing aside, Australia acknowledges the need for an ethical foreign policy which prioritises human rights over diplomatic convenience. Australia’s change in its position reflects a commitment to rectifying a historic wrong and embracing a more just approach to a war overshadowed by political alliances.

Australia’s vote sends a clear message to Israel: the era of uncritical support from allies has ended, and a fairer, more balanced approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict is becoming the global norm. While Australia stopped short of voting in favour of the September resolution demanding Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza within a year, it has taken meaningful steps toward recognising the inequities Palestinians face under occupation.

Australia’s vote also has implications for its role in the Middle East. It’s now positioned as a more neutral actor that supports solutions grounded in international law rather than political alliances. By aligning with the global consensus, Australia has signalled to Israel its continued settlement activities, displacement policies, and resource exploitation are increasingly unacceptable and will no longer be ignored.

Australia’s support of the resolution means Australia recognises the Palestinian people’s right to their resources, lands, and sovereignty, essential steps for establishing a meaningful path to peace.

It also demonstrates Australia will no longer be beholden to the diplomatic strategies of other countries when these strategies compromise moral and legal standards.

Australia’s move re-orientates its foreign policy. By standing with most of the international community, Australia is helping to isolate the US and Israel in their defence of policies that undermine human rights and justice. Australia’s vote isn’t only a victory for Palestinian sovereignty but a statement it’s values and a commitment to a foreign policy transcends outdated alliances in favour of justice, peace, and international accountability.

While the UN prepares to take up the vote, Australia’s decision is already resonating in Washington that the US and Israel’s continued disregard for international law will no longer go unchallenged.