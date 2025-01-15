If ever there’s ever been a media outlet keen to promote its allegiances to Israel, its’ been The Australian. The paper hasn’t been shy about boasting its desire to promote Israel’s narrative of victimhood.

But today, it ran a news piece highlighting comments by Australia’s special envoy to combat antisemitism, Jillian Segal. It was one of those stories that not only misrepresents key concepts but also has any fair-minded reader raising critical questions about the need for such a role in Australian public life.

Conflating antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Zionism—and by extension, the policies of the Israeli government—isn’t only intellectually dishonest but detracts from addressing broader issues of racism and bigotry in Australia.

“Semite” refers to a linguistic and ethnic grouping that includes Jews, Arabs, and other indigenous people of the Middle East. Understanding that, it becomes historically and anthropologically wrong to equate antisemitism solely with prejudice against Jewish people. To suggest that criticism of Israeli policies or the Zionist movement equates to antisemitism ignores this nuance and perpetuates a troubling narrative.

It's this narrative that’s frequently weaponised to silence debate about Israel’s war crimes, particularly in occupied Palestinian territories and toward the subjugation and oppression of Palestinians. Segal like The Australian, aren’t only dishonest but are blatantly engaging in the effort of conflation to mask evil. For an envoy Segal has no credibility.

Criticising Zionism isn’t antisemitic, just as opposing the policies of any other state or political movement isn’t inherently prejudiced against its people.

Does Australia even need a special envoy to combat antisemitism or would a broader focus on combating all forms of racism and bigotry serve it better?

The answer lies more with the issue of appeasement to pander more than anything else. Segal’s appointment is a political gesture to placate influential lobbying groups than a genuine effort to address hate and discrimination.

Segal’s claims lenient sentencing has created “effective impunity” for antisemitic acts are made without sufficient evidence to demonstrate systemic judicial failings. While any act of hate or violence is unacceptable, the suggestion Australia’s judiciary is failing Jewish Australians is a sweeping generalisation that doesn’t consider the broader context of hate crimes against other communities. Indigenous Australians, Muslims, and other minorities also face discrimination and violence. What makes the Israeli community any different? power and influence does.

Furthermore, Segal’s call for new legislation to address antisemitism is equally problematic. Existing laws in Australia already provide mechanisms to prosecute hate crimes and acts of violence. Strengthening these laws to specifically address antisemitism, as Segal suggests, risks creating a hierarchy of victimhood where some forms of hate are deemed more egregious than others.

Segal’s approach undermines the principle of equality before the law and may alienate other communities who also experience discrimination.

The focus on punitive measures like harsher sentencing overlooks why education and community engagement is important at addressing the root causes of prejudice. Combating hate requires more than legal instruments; it demands a societal commitment to fostering understanding, inclusivity, and dialogue.

The Israeli government’s policies, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, have drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organisations and the international community. Labelling criticism as antisemitic attempts to deflect attention from legitimate concerns about human rights violations. It’s crucial to recognise opposing these policies isn’t an attack on Judaist Jews but a stance against state actions of Zionist ideology that contravene international law.

Australia’s close ties with Israel, including the recent visit by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to Tel Aviv, highlight the influence of pro-Israel lobbying on domestic politics. This relationship prioritises the interests of a foreign state over the broader needs of Australia and Australians. Appointing a special envoy to combat antisemitism can be seen as part of this dynamic, serving to reinforce political alliances.

To genuinely address racism and bigotry in Australia, the government needs to adopt a more inclusive approach that doesn’t prioritise one form of discrimination over others. A national strategy to combat all forms of hate—including antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Indigenous racism, and other prejudices—would better serve Australia.

Segal - Australia’s special envoy to combat antisemitism, as currently conceived, appears more as a political appointee to sweeten specific interest groups than a genuine effort to address hate in all its forms. Conflating antisemitism with criticism of Zionism, Segal and others risk undermining the very cause they claim to champion. Instead of creating divisive roles and policies, Australia should focus on fostering a country that values equality, justice, and open dialogue.

The time has come for Segal to resign and stop taking Australian taxpayers’ money for a job not well done, or hand over her massive salary to charities who are supporting the Palestinian victims of Israel’s war crimes. But for Sega, that simply wouldn’t be Kosher.