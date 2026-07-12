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Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
1d

💯. Ferguson’s ‘interview’ was appalling - ignorant, embarrassing and predictably biased - with the influence of the Zio lobby more powerful than ever in this country. My initial fury has been taken over by despair.

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WMan's avatar
WMan
1dEdited

Perhaps Pauline Hanson was right. Other than in remote and regional areas, the ABC should be funded by subscription instead of taxpayer dollars.

Why is Sarah Ferguson still helming the 7.30 Report?

Any journalist with a modicum of self respect would have resigned in shame after that appalling interview.

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