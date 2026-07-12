There isn’t anyone who hasn’t heard of the name Professor Sayed Mohammed Marandi or know who he is – especially those who take their geopolitics seriously.

Professor Marandi is one of the world’s most highly respected geopolitical analysts. His honesty and candour aren’t just what make him unique, but it’s the intrinsic insight he holds into Iran, the Middle East, its history, politics, culture and foreign policy - together with his deep understanding of the geopolitical forces shaping the region and its relationship with the West

Professor Marandi is a hero of geopolitics.

And last Thursday, appearing on Australia’s ABC TV flagship current affairs program, 7.30, Professor Marandi through his candour, created a fascinating moment of embarrassment – not through what anything Professor Marandi did, but rather the stupidity of the ABC and the programs host, Sarah Ferguson.

There are moments in broadcast journalism when the mask slips - when the carefully constructed facade of objectivity crumbles to reveal the ugly reality beneath. Thursday night’s episode of 7.30 was that moment. What viewers witnessed wasn’t journalism but a humiliation. And the ABC, along with its Ferguson, has only itself to blame.



The interview with the University of Tehran’s Professor Marandi was supposed to be a standard current affairs segment - another opportunity for the national broadcaster to parade its commitment to “balanced” reporting on the Iran conflict. Instead, it became a public evisceration of Ferguson’s journalistic credibility, exposing the ABC’s profound ignorance, its lazy reliance on Western propaganda narratives, and its utter failure to report accurately and truthfully on one of the most consequential geopolitical conflicts of our time.

From the opening exchanges, Ferguson demonstrated a breathtaking lack of preparation. When she demanded to know “what right” Iran had to “hold the rest of the world to ransom by preventing oil shipments passing through the Straits of Hormuz,” she revealed not just bias but a fundamental misunderstanding of the conflict’s origins. Marandi’s response was devastatingly simple: “Excuse me, I think it was the United States that waged the war against Iran, and your government supported it.”



This isn’t a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of historical record. The US initiated military action. And it, alongside Israel, has killed Iranian leaders and destroyed Iranian infrastructure. Yet Ferguson approached the interview as though Iran was the aggressor, the irrational actor, the party with no legitimate grievance. What Ferguson demonstrated wasn’t journalism – but stenography for the State Department.

The most damning moment came when the discussion turned to the MOU signed between Iran and the US. Marandi stated the agreement gave Tehran control over the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman. Ferguson, believing she’d caught him in a lie, interjected that the MOU “did not say” what he claimed.

Here you had the ABC’s star interviewer, paid handsomely by taxpayer dollars to inform Australians, contradicting a former adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team on the contents of a diplomatic agreement. The arrogance is staggering. The incompetence is inexcusable.

The MOU, as subsequent reporting has confirmed, states that Iran and Oman will “conduct dialogue” with other Gulf States on the “future administration” of the maritime passage within “international law.” Whether one interprets that as control or coordination is a matter of interpretation - but Ferguson didn’t engage in interpretation. She simply asserted her preferred narrative and expected Marandi to acquiesce. He didn’t. And Australians watched a supposedly serious journalist lose a debate on the facts to a man she was meant to be interrogating.

“Marandi’s verdict was brutal but accurate: “Don’t get too cowardly,” he told her. “Source your claim.” When Ferguson repeatedly asserted that Iran had a nuclear weapons program - a claim that’s been the subject of intense international debate and remains unproven - Marandi demanded she substantiate it. “Source your claim,” he again asked.

Of course, Ferguson couldn’t.

This is the defining failure of Western journalism on Iran. Reporters like Ferguson enter interviews armed with assumptions masquerading as facts. They speak of “frozen assets” when their guests correctly identify them as “stolen assets.” They speak of Iranian “aggression” while ignoring the US military bases encircling Iran, the sanctions that have devastated its economy, and the assassinations of its scientists and generals.

When Ferguson asked whether the Iranian people “deserved a shot at peace,” Marandi’s response cut to the heart of the matter - “Well, that’s your problem, isn’t it? Because you have supported aggression against Iran.”

This wasn’t an isolated incident. The ABC has a history on this issue. Its Ombudsman previously cleared 7.30 of impartiality breaches after Ferguson interviewed Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei, despite complaints that she was “combative, rude and favoured a US and Israeli perspective.” The complaints were dismissed and the pattern continued.

The ABC’s Middle East coverage is disgraceful. It parrots Western government talking points while dismissing Iranian perspectives as “propaganda.” It frames US military aggression as “defence” and Iranian retaliation as “provocation.” It platformed an interviewer who couldn’t distinguish between her own biases and journalistic truth.



The Wests media’s coverage of Iran reflects a deeper sickness - a pathological inability to report on nations that refuse to submit to American hegemony. The narrative is pre-written: Iran is the villain, irrational, has no legitimate grievances and its nuclear program is a threat (never mind that Israel possesses an undeclared nuclear arsenal).

Ferguson wasn’t delivering journalism, but rather propaganda dressed in a blouse and suit. It’s the intellectual bankruptcy of an industry that has abandoned truth in favour of power.

No guest is ever perfect, but Professor Marandi came prepared. He knew his facts. He understood the history. And when confronted by an interviewer who clearly didn’t, he did what any serious person would do - he called her out.

The ABC should be ashamed, and Australian taxpayers who fund it should demand better. What was on offer was a public execution of journalistic standards. And the corpse is still twitching.



