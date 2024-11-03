There’s a reason why every peace-loving Victorian should take offence to the events that took place this evening in Melbourne’s celebrated suburb of Caulfield.

Caulfield is renowned for its Zionist demographic population and its reputation as a stronghold for pro-Israeli sentiment. Caulfield is no different from other heavily populated Zionist enclaves around the world—New York and Florida being two others. Travel through the streets of Caulfield, and it’s obvious from who’s walking that it’s dominated by Zionist Israelis.

What happened in Melbourne tonight should offend all Victorians. Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was honored with the Jerusalem Medal by the Zionist movement, raising serious questions about the timing and morality of such an accolade.

With the genocide in Gaza and indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinians, the decision to present this medal to Andrews is not only problematic but an affront to the values that all Victorians should hold dear.

Andrews already weighs heavily on the conscience of Victorians - having through COVID, presided over the harshest lockdowns to be of any country or city in the world.

Melbourne because of Andrews overzealous lockdown laws, destroyed it as an international city. The scars of Andrews and COVID are ingrained in the minds of Victorians forever.

The ceremony, which lauded his “support” for the Jewish community and Israel, shone a light on a darker reality: Andrews’ complicity in turning a blind eye to war crimes and the mass killing of innocent civilians.

The medal, given for “outstanding contribution towards strengthening Jewish communities and relations with Israel,” came at a time when Israel continues an unprecedented campaign of genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry and global medical experts, the death toll of Palestinians will exceed 250,000 innocent men, women, and children if Israel does not halt its slaughter.

The celebration of figures like Andrews, when they should be calling for an end to the massacre, is a grotesque display of moral bankruptcy. What it reveals is the extent to which political figures are willing to align themselves with powerful lobby groups at the expense of human rights and decency.

It sends a message to Victorians and the world: political alliances and public relations maneuvers trump the moral imperative to speak out against genocide.

As premier, Andrews established a trade office in Tel Aviv and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism—moves lauded by the Zionist community yet coming with an implicit price: the silencing of criticism against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Presenting Andrews with a medal, just as Israel is engaging in widespread bombing campaigns that have flattened entire neighborhoods and caused unimaginable suffering, is an insult to the many Victorians who believe in justice, human rights, and the protection of innocent life. The act of awarding Andrews for his “support” of Israel during a time of ethnic cleansing raises profound questions about his priorities and values.

Andrews’ acceptance of this award highlights his complicity and silence about gross international human rights abuses when it was politically expedient.

What made Andrews’ recognition even more egregious was the context in which it took place. Gaza is undergoing one of the most catastrophic humanitarian crises in modern history. Entire families have been wiped out in airstrikes, hospitals have been bombed, and there is a widespread shortage of food, water, and medical supplies. The international community, including human rights organisations, has called for a ceasefire and an end to the killing of Palestinians.

Yet, Israel continues to justify its actions under the guise of fighting terrorism. This is not a campaign against Hamas alone; it is collective punishment of an entire population, a violation of international law, and it’s a genocide. The scale of the destruction and loss of life in Gaza is so immense that no rational person can argue this is simply about security or defence.

The complicity of political leaders who fail to speak out against these atrocities is undeniable. By accepting honors from Zionist organisations that have remained staunchly supportive of Israel’s actions, Andrews signalled his approval of these crimes. They are standing with a maniacal regime that has shown little regard for Palestinian life and has openly defied international calls for restraint.

Victorians, and Australians more broadly, have long been proud of their commitment to justice, fairness, and standing up for the oppressed. We have a rich history of activism, from fighting apartheid in South Africa to advocating for the rights of refugees. Victorians and Australians must reject the actions of figures like Andrews, who is choosing political expediency over moral clarity.

The presentation of the Zionist Medal to Andrews is a clear indication he’s willing to trade his principles for political favours. It shows he’s more interested in currying favour with powerful lobby groups than standing up for the victims of war and oppression.

Victorians should be outraged. They should be disgusted that in the midst of genocide, a former premier has been honored by those who support the slaughter of innocents. Victorians should be demanding accountability and calling on their leaders to take a firm stand against war crimes, regardless of who perpetrates them.

It’s not enough to simply condemn Andrews for his complicity. All leaders must be held to account. They must demand that they speak out against the genocide in Gaza, that they call for an immediate ceasefire, and that they advocate for justice for the Palestinian people. Victorians must reject the normalisation of war crimes and refuse to allow political figures, former or current, to hide behind medals and awards while innocent people are being killed.

Palestinians can’t afford our complacency. It is time Victorians stood up and demanded that the state’s leaders be on the right side of history. One can only wonder the benefits that come with Andrews’ award.