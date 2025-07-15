George’s Newsletter

gypsy33
1h

Hi George

I know that the terms “Semitic/antisemitic” are part of today’s lexicon.

But can we PLEASE stop using them?

How many Jews are actually Semitic (particularly IsraHelli ones). They’re Europeans. You are Semitic, George. I am Semitic. But the Chosenites are except in rare cases, NOT.

Why aren’t we allowed to employ the term Anti-Jew? Are Jews ashamed of being called what they properly are ( as a great many should be)?

Or, alternately, a gentleman on another Substack referred to “antisemitism” as “anti-parasitic”.

Yeah. Let’s go with THAT one.

roger hawcroft
15m

There is no doubt in my mind that the Albanese Labor government is a better option than would have been a Liberal one, particularly under Peter Dutton.

At the same time, I have found it to be outstandingly disappointing and despite my views tending towards that side of political ideology as it is in this nation, in now way could I vote for the ALP whilst it continues its slide ever more closely to the scurrilous ideology of the LNP.

There are many actions or inactions about which sound-minded, rational, informed and thinking people have cause to be concerned in regard to this government:

* Retaining the tax cuts for the wealthy - thus subsidising the wealthy;

* Supporting salary increases for members of parliament - thus subsidising the wealthy;

* Retaining or even raising asset limits allowing access to public benefits at levels way beyond what an average wage earner would receive each year - thus subsidising the wealthy;

* Providing 'first home owner' subsidies without any means test - thus subsidising the wealthy;

* Approving additional fossil fuel licenses or extensions - thus acting against emission reduction and clean energy;

* Not cancelling the AUKUS submarine deal which will cost a minimum of $384 billion and in the opinion of many experts and on the basis of the past record of military contracts, not least in ship-building, probably 2 or 3 times that amount with delivery long past that predicted and probably,never - thus continuing the LNP's history of Australia's kow-towing to the USA, maintaining disrespect for France as an ally and purchasing a submarine that will be 3 times too large to operate in most of our region of the World because of their draft;

* Continuing to allow the appointment of religious pastoral care workers to schools, thus reinforcing the influence of the church on the state, contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers and denying children objective advice & support of trained professional counsellors;

* Continuing to subsidise private schools which do not need the funding whilst state schools are poorly maintained, under-resourced and expected to cope with all children in their zone who wish to attend, regardless of whether they have the appropriate resources or teaching staff to do so - thus accentuating the inequitable provision of and access to the highest quality of schooling for all students and increasing the gap between rich and poor;

* Continuing to allow tax write-offs for investment housing whilst those who live in their homes struggle to meet mortgage costs as well as maintenance, rates and other charges - thus increasing subsidies for the wealthy and exacerbating the housing and rent crisis;

* The retention and supplication to an obsolescent, corrupt and indecent monarchy and abeyance to a Governor General representing it when it has shown itself to be willing to interfere in the affairs of this nation at both federal and state level - thus showing that although supposedly independent, Australia is not.

... that is just a starting list - I have no doubt that others can add much more, however perhaps the worst action or inaction of all is:

*** Failure to condemn Israel in explicit and direct terms as a pariah nation led by a criminal prime minister which is engaged in genocide of the Palestinian people and disdain for International Humanitarian Law, International Laws of War, The Genocide Convention, Human Rights Law, The International Criminal Court, and basic compassion, morality and human dignity - thus shaming Australia in front of the World and, as such, being complicit in the Genocide being conducted by Israel and funded and armed by the United States of America;

We need a new electoral system that is truly representative and requires demonstrated merit and suitability for candidates; a highly revised schooling system that teaches students to question society not just follow it for self-interest; a substantially revised tax system that increases equity rather than reducing it; establishment of a republic and abolition of all formal ties and subservience to the British 'Crown'.

