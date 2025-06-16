For decades, Israel has waged war on its neighbours with unbridled impunity — bombing Lebanon, attacking Syria, assassinating Iranian scientists, and reducing Gaza to rubble - the assaults, often unprovoked, have been carried out under the narrative of “defence” while drawing little more than token condemnation from the international community.

Backed by the US and shielded by a compliant Western media, Israel built a regional order centred on fear, surveillance, and military might.

But that era is ending.

Friday, June 13, Israel launched what it framed was a pre-emptive strike against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure - targetting infrastructure that included Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow — sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency and long suspected by Israel of serving a dual purpose. However, these attacks were not defensive.

What they were in fact was an act of aggression — a desperate attempt to assert dominance in a region where Israel’s strategic supremacy is rapidly slipping away.

The strikes were meant to project strength. Instead, they exposed Israel’s limits. Despite initial damage to Iranian facilities, the bigger story is the blowback.

Iran, long a target of Israeli sabotage and assassination campaigns, responded — not with chaos, but with calculated force. And in doing so, it demonstrated the very thing Israel hoped to deny - that Iran isn’t only capable of absorbing a first strike, but of turning it into a strategic advantage.

Iran’s response, though delayed by a cyberattack that briefly compromised its air defence systems, came swiftly and with devastating effect. Ballistic missiles, drone swarms, and cyber operations rained down on Israeli military infrastructure. Airbases, communication nodes, and energy facilities were hit. Sirens wailed across Tel Aviv for four consecutive nights. Civilian life ground to a halt as shelters filled and faith in the “Iron Dome” wore thin.

What’s more, Israel’s much-hyped defence systems faltered under the pressure. Iranian hypersonic missiles, of which many are claiming Iran has yet to unleash its array of hypersonic weaponry - and decoys overwhelmed Israeli interceptors, exposing the vulnerabilities in what was once touted as an impenetrable shield. The psychological effect was immediate - the invincibility myth that Israel has long sold to its people and allies is now in tatters and shattered.

While the realities unfolded, Western media outlets rushed to do what they do best — control the narrative. The Australian, CNN, the BBC, and others uncritically echoed Israeli military briefings, quoting anonymous officials and recycling press releases as fact. Headlines trumpeted Israeli “successes,” celebrated damage to Iran’s nuclear program, and downplayed — or altogether ignored — the mounting civilian death toll in Iran.

In Tehran alone, 224 people — many of them women and children — were killed in just three days of bombing. Over 1,200 were injured. Yet these facts received barely a footnote in the West’s coverage. No outcry, no urgency, no accountability. Once again, the lives of young brown skilled Middle Eastern Children mean nothing.

How mainstream continues to exhibit its bias is a show of not journalism but vocal advocates for war and misery. It is propaganda — a strategic, systemic failure to report the truth when the aggressor is Israel and the victims are not white, not Western, and not aligned with empire.

And while these outlets may continue to insulate their governments from criticism, the rest of the world is watching with increasing contempt. Throughout the Global South and in the halls of non-aligned movements, mainstream media is no longer seen as a pillar of democracy — but as a laughingstock.

Back to the battlefield, Iran’s response has gone far beyond conventional retaliation. Security forces have raided Mossad-linked drone factories within Iran, arrested suspected operatives, and dismantled covert Israeli logistics networks. Simultaneously, Iranian cyber units have disrupted Israeli military systems, exposing weaknesses in the IDF’s digital infrastructure. Tehran has not acted alone.

Regional allies — Hezbollah, Iraqi paramilitaries, and Yemeni resistance groups — have been placed on high alert. The message is unmistakable - Israel’s aggression has awakened a coordinated front.

Far from destabilising Iran, Israel has managed to galvanise it.

In Israel, the costs are beginning to mount. Domestic confidence in the government is collapsing. Protests are intensifying. Tourism has vanished. Foreign airlines are rerouting flights away from Ben Gurion Airport. And behind the scenes, Israel’s economic engine is sputtering under the weight of sustained uncertainty and military expenditure.

The war Israel started has become a trap of its own making — a war of attrition it cannot afford and cannot win - and that’s a good thing. What isn’t good is the loss of innocent lives, but it’s now a war, and death and destruction is what comes with it, and this is what Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Western media have condemned the innocent too.

This is the long-awaited comeuppance the world has been waiting for.

Meanwhile, the US, once the loudest and most forceful enabler of Israeli power, has gone quiet. President Trump, speaking from the G7 summit in Calgary, brushed off the violence with a flippant remark: “Sometimes they have to fight it out.” This is not the response of a global superpower. It is the posture of a declining empire unsure of its role and fearful of further escalation.

Calls for restraint from the UK and EU ring hollow. There have been no sanctions, no emergency sessions, no condemnation of Israel’s clear breach of international law. Once again, Western hypocrisy is laid bare — and the world is exhausted by it.

This is no longer merely a conflict between two nations. It is a confrontation between two visions: one of colonial dominance, armed impunity, and perpetual war; the other of sovereignty, multipolar resistance, and the right to self-determination.

Iran is no longer just defending itself. It is rewriting the rules of regional power. It is exposing the illusions that have shielded Israel for decades. And it is doing so not with bombast, but with discipline, precision, and purpose.

Zionist hubris has finally met its reckoning.

And Iran — unified, defiant, and undeterred — is delivering it in spades.