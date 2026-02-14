George’s Newsletter

Lenny Cavallaro
5h

We did not criticize a syphilitic Idi Amin simply because he was black. We did not criticize the greedy Anastasio Somoza simply because he was Hispanic. We did not criticize the murderous Pol Pot simply because he was Asian. However, if we criticize Netanyahu and/or genocidal Israeli policies, they claim it's because he/they are Jewish -- and hence we are "anti-semitic." This is as illogical as it is untrue.

Aamir Razak
11h

Thank you for your important work as always Mr. Hazim. Great and crucial point about the genocidal occupier enterprise hiding behind faith as a crutch, and means to conflate criticism of its' activities with being opposed to an entire religious group, which is NOT the case. It is about framing the narrative and what people are lead to believe, and like the American Express example, the idea is given that membership in this exclusive "club" is reserved for a select group who do not abide by the dictates and morals of lesser beings. I hope the day arrives soon when that club "card" is declined across the world and justice is done.

