As a nine‑year‑old growing up in Australia in the late 70s, I watched The Streets of San Francisco, then one of the most highly rated police and crime shows on television.

A character‑driven series set against the steep hills of San Francisco, it followed veteran homicide inspector Lt. Mike Stone (Karl Malden) and his younger partner, Inspector Steve Keller (Michael Douglas), as they investigated murders, kidnappings and a steady flow of urban crises. Week to week, the show balanced gritty street crime with generational tension between old‑school instincts and modern methods, using extensive location shooting to make the city itself part of the drama.

The chemistry between Malden and Douglas anchored its mix of action, social issues and mentor‑protégé storytelling, making it a defining cop show of the decade.

American television flooded Australia’s airwaves, and with Australian television still in its infancy, shows like Homicide, Division 4, Matlock Police and Cop Shop became flagship local productions.

Readers unfamiliar with Australian TV, they helped define and buttress an Australian identity, proving Australian stories, accents and streets could anchor prime‑time drama just as powerfully as their American counterparts. These series nurtured a generation of home‑grown writers, actors and crews who would shape the industry for decades.

Reflecting on Australian television alongside its American counterpart, though interesting, merely provides context to the issue at hand: the Zionist enterprise and its depravity. Antisemitism is evil for what it is meant to represent and identify, but the term no longer holds its original value. Instead, it has been weaponised to conflate any attack on the ideology and criminality of the Zionist enterprise with an attack on Judaism itself – on Semites who, together with Arabs, are indigenous to the Middle East.

Zionism has cleverly and strategically, over decades, manipulated global thinking to believe Zionism and Judaism are one and the same. Conflation was a stroke of strategic genius by the Zionist enterprise, and the world for decades fell for it – but no longer.

Back to The Streets of San Francisco and Lt. Mike Stone. The show regularly finished inside the US Nielsen top 30 and pushed higher when its popularity peaked. Malden was already an established actor with Hollywood classics like A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), On the Waterfront (1954), Baby Doll (1956), How the West Was Won (1962), Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) and Patton (1970) to his name.

The show’s success and Malden’s public appeal saw him become the public face of American Express in the mid‑1970s, fronting its travellers cheque and card campaigns for roughly two decades. Malden’s plain‑spoken authority, everyman credibility and instantly recognisable voice made him unusually persuasive in advertising.

The famous line – “Don’t leave home without them,” later shortened to “Don’t leave home without it” – became one of the best‑known advertising taglines of that era. Initially used in 1975 to promote travellers cheques, the campaign ran for years and then evolved to include the credit card. By the time American Express signed him, Malden already carried enormous prestige from his films, but The Streets of San Francisco reintroduced him weekly to millions of households.

For five seasons Malden appeared as a steady, trustworthy senior detective – exactly the qualities a financial brand wanted to borrow. Advertisers often talk about “transfer of trust” – the audience’s belief in a character flow onto the product. Malden’s television visibility made him familiar, safe and dependable – amplifying his suitability as the face of a financial product promising security and reliability.

Later, American Express leaned into a different promise. “Membership has its privileges” became one of its best‑known slogans, introduced in 1987 as the brand shifted into a more aspirational, lifestyle‑focused form of advertising. Now the pitch wasn’t just about security but about status, access and exclusivity – the idea that belonging to this club conferred advantages not available to everyone. Where Malden’s message sold common‑sense protection, “Membership has its privileges” sold hierarchy.

This is where The Streets of San Francisco, American Express and the current global crisis intersect. One was fiction, one was finance, and one is a political ideology, yet all deploy stories about who is safe, who belongs and who gets protected.

As commercial taglines go, “Membership has its privileges” has had a long afterlife, and its logic has been implicitly extended to the way a race, a state and an ideology are afforded a kind of privileged existence above scrutiny. Israeli exceptionalism and the delusion of permanent immunity from accountability are sustained by precisely this mentality of exclusivity and control, translated from advertising into geopolitics.

In this sense, Zionism has become the “American Express card of humanity” – membership has its privileges.

Zionism promises belonging, protection and moral exemption to those who sign up, and punishment or expulsion from the “club” for those who question it. And here are the privileges of membership Zionism affords, all in the name of using a weaponised idea of antisemitism as a shield to mask its evil and cow the world into accepting acts of depravity no civilised society would ever accept. Yet the world has:

Committing genocide – acceptable

Slaughtering innocent women, children and the elderly – acceptable

Weaponising water and food – acceptable

Subjugating and oppressing – acceptable

Rape, paedophilia, sex trafficking, sodomising and sexual torture of minors – acceptable

Bombing neighbours – acceptable

Squashinh free speech – acceptable

Controlling foreign nations – acceptable

Spying – acceptable

Collapsing economies - acceptable

…and the list goes on.

There will be many who call this comparison antisemitic, but it’s not. To criticise Zionism isn’t to attack Judaism; it is to challenge an ideology that has cloaked itself in the language of survival while enacting dispossession. For Jews who aren’t Zionists, the comparison is likely to resonate: they can see the relevance of the metaphor and the danger of allowing a political project to claim it speaks for all Jews, everywhere, for all time.

Free speech is now being controlled and manipulated to preserve this privileged “membership.” Laws, platform rules and public narratives increasingly blur the line between legitimate criticism of state policy and genuine antisemitism, often deliberately. The charge of antisemitism becomes the ultimate platinum‑tier protection mechanism: flash the card, and difficult questions disappear. Yet outside the club, especially among younger generations and across much of the Global South, people have started to distinguish clearly between Jews and Zionism, between Semitic identity and settler‑colonial practice.

The metaphor matters because it reminds us how easily we accept hierarchies when they are dressed up as security or status. The Streets of San Francisco used its weekly crimes and steep streets to explore justice, conscience and mentorship.

Today, the world is confronted with far more consequential questions of justice in Palestine and Israel, and with a far more aggressive policing of speech than anything Lt. Mike Stone ever faced. The old American Express line – “Don’t leave home without it” – was about carrying a product that could protect you if things went wrong. The new question is: what happens when an ideology behaves as if the world itself cannot function without its card, its story and its privileges?

Zionism has enjoyed “membership privileges” on the global stage for decades. Those privileges are now being challenged by facts on the ground, by images that cannot be unseen and by voices that refuse to be silenced. The conflation between Zionism and Judaism is fraying.



When the card is finally declined, it won’t be Judaism that’s judged, but an ideology that mistook borrowed moral credit for an unlimited licence to.